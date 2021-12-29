Northwest Signal Holiday Classic
Wauseon 58, Holgate 31
Napoleon 53, Patrick Henry 22
NAPOLEON — Napoleon cruised past Patrick Henry while unbeaten Wauseon downed Holgate, setting up a titanic battle in the Northwest Signal Holiday Classic title game after Tuesday's semifinal contests.
In the late contest, the Wildcats held Patrick Henry to single digits in all four quarters to nab a 53-22 victory. Emma Pedroza tallied a game-high 14 points for Napoleon (9-1) while Kayla Kruse's six points were tops for PH (0-8).
NAPOLEON (53) - Sonnenberg 2; Ripke 0; Kruse 4; Durham 1; Chipps 9; Badenhop 2; Macheck 5; Tassler 5; Oberhaus 3; Pedroza 14; Burill 0; Rausch 6; Bump 2. Totals 21-9-53.
PATRICK HENRY (22) - Nelson 5; Boyer 0; Seemann 2; Weber 4; M. Prigge 4; Schwab 0; Kruse 6; K. Prigge 0; Johnson 1; Breece 0. Totals 8-4-22.
Three-point goals: Napoleon - Macheck, Oberhaus. Patrick Henry - Nelson, M. Prigge.
Napoleon 12 19 6 16 - 53
P. Henry 7 6 4 5 - 22
Image Pro Holiday Classic
Bryan 59, Fairview 48
Montpelier 61, Stryker 33
BRYAN — In the consolation match of the Bryan Holiday Classic, Montpelier handled fellow Buckeye Border Conference foe 61-33.
The Locos put up 20 points in the first quarter including six from Ariel Page who ended the game with a game-high 14 points. After that quarter, they never looked back winning the game comfortably. Chelsea McCord added 13 points and Trinity Richmire added 12.
Alexia Wickerham led the way for the Panthers with 12 points. Haylee Fulk added eight points.
STRYKER (33) — Wickerham 12; H. Fulk 8; Ramon 6; E. Fulk 5; Rethmel 2; Leupp 0; Myers 0. Total: 4-6-7-33.
MONTPELIER (61) — Page 14; McCord 13; Richmire 12; Uribes 9; Bumb 7; Taylor 4 Humbarger 2; McGee 0; Phongphiou 0. Totals: 20-3-12-61.
Three-point goals: Ramon 2, Wickerham 2, H. Fulk, E. Fulk. Montpelier - McCord, Richmire, Uribes.
Stryker 6 13 3 11 - 33
Montpelier 20 10 13 18 - 61
Reserves: Montpelier 36-23.
Perrysburg 24, Archbold 21
PERRYSBURG — In a low-scoring affair, Perrysburg held Archbold to a single fourth-quarter point to rally for a 24-21 home victory.
Addie Ziegler paced the Bluestreaks (5-6) with 10 points and five rebounds as the two sides combined for 16 total field goals.
ARCHBOLD (21) - Rupp 2; McQuade 4; Ziegler 10; Moyer 2; Phillips 3. Totals 6-5-21.
PERRYSBURG (24) - Kilbride 9; Turk 2; Gibbs 6; Simms 4; Jaco 3. Totals 10-2-24.
Three-point goals: Archbold - Ziegler 2. Perrysburg - Kilbride, Jaco. Rebounds: Archbold 17 (Ziegler 5), Perrysburg 29 (Gibbs 8). Turnovers: Archbold 13, Perrysburg 17.
Archbold 11 5 4 1 - 21
Perrysburg 10 3 2 9 - 24
Reserves: Perrysburg, 35-23.
Hilltop 54, Ottawa Hills 17
SYLVANIA — Hilltop staked a 17-2 first-quarter lead and cruised past Ottawa Hills 54-17 to win the Toledo Emmanuel Christian Warrior Classic title.
Leanna Baker hit eight buckets from the field to pace the Cadets (7-5) with 17 points. Jayma Bailey chipped in nine markers.
OTTAWA HILLS (17) - Greeley 4; Dale 2; O’Rourke 7; Berenzweig 4. Totals 5-1-17.
HILLTOP (54) - Horton 0; Wiley 5; La. Baker 2; Li. Baker 8; Jones 0; Bailey 9; Hancock 8; Connolly 5; Le. Baker 17. Totals 24-1-54.
Three-point goals: Ottawa Hills - Greeley, O’Rowle. Hilltop - Hancock 2, Wiley, Bailey, Connolly.
Ottawa Hills 2 7 4 4 - 17
Hilltop 17 11 14 12 - 54
Crestview 51, Ottawa-Glandorf 45
SANDUSKY — Crestview outscored Ottawa-Glandorf 15-6 in the fourth quarter to pick up a 51-45 win over the Titans in the Jingle Jam at Cedar Point Sports Center in Sandusky.
Erin Kaufman’s 15 points and 12 rebounds led the charge for the Titans (6-2) but it was overshadowed by a 27-point, 7-trey outing from Cali Gregory for Crestview (10-1). Maggie Verhoff hit three treys, finishing with 12 points and five boards for O-G.
CRESTVIEW (51) - Gregory 27; McCoy 14; Kline 6; Etzler 4; Putman 0; Greulach 0; Reno 0. Totals 16-34 11-19 51.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (45) - E. Kaufman 15; Verhoff 12; Grotehouse 6; Aldrich 4; Haselman 4; E. Brinkman 3; K. Kaufman 1. Totals 16-56 9-15 45.
Three-point goals: Crestview 8-19 (Gregory 7, Kline), Ottawa-Glandorf 4-21 (Verhoff 3, E. Brinkman). Rebounds: Crestview 23 (McCoy, Kline, Etzler 6), Ottawa-Glandorf 27 (E. Kaufman 12). Turnovers: Crestview 14, Ottawa-Glandorf 10.
Crestview 17 9 10 15 - 51
Ottawa-Glandorf 10 11 18 6 - 45
Reserves: Ottawa-Glandorf, 36-23.
Monday
Cory-Rawson 54, Continental 34
MOUNT CORY — Cory-Rawson held Continental to 12 points in the second and third periods, stifling the Pirates in a 54-34 final.
Bryn Tegenkamp had 11 points to lead the way in defeat for Continental (2-7) while Liv Logan netted 10.
CONTINENTAL (34) - Armey 2; Tegenkamp 11; Knowles 4; Logan 10; Becher 5; Rose 0; Sprague 2. Totals 13-8-34.
CORY-RAWSON (54) - Hassan 3; Kempf 5; Oman 0; Welte 10; Stuckey 0; Reese 1; C. McVettta 8; M. McVetta 2; P. McVetta 17; Gillfillan 8. Totals 22-6-54.
Three-point goals: Continental - none. Cory-Rawson - P. McVetta 5, Hassan, Kempf.
Continental 10 8 4 12 - 34
Cory-Rawson 18 12 11 13 - 54
