NAPOLEON — Despite a poor shooting game from Napoleon girls basketball Tuesday night, the Wildcats were able to stave off Bryan 43-34 at home thanks to their slow-paced halfcourt offense and ability to get on the offensive boards.
Both teams came into the game state-ranked in Division II and with the same record. The win puts No. 2 Napoleon at 11-1 on the season while No. 11 Bryan falls to 10-2.
The game began in Napoleon’s favor both on the scoreboard and in the style of play. Bryan wanted to hurry the pace of the game but found it difficult because of Napoleon’s patient halfcourt offense that in some cases took minutes off the board.
“We wanted the pace to be high and we thought we could spread them out offensively and maybe have some driving lane. But we were unable to do that against the zone,” Bryan head coach Todd Grosjean said.
The pace of the game reflected itself in the halftime score as the Wildcats held a 20-10 advantage.
“They (Bryan) are so good at getting up and down the court. They want to get quick shots and threes,” Napoleon head coach Corey Kreinbrink said. “We’ve got half our kids coming off the flu bug and our energy just wasn’t exactly what we are used to. I don’t know we would have lasted if we tried to get up and down.”
Bryan was able to execute their will better in the second half as they went on a 9-2 run to close the third quarter and inch the lead back to within five headed to the fourth.
The lead continued to get smaller for Napoleon as early in the fourth quarter the lead was down to two, but a 6-0 run by the Wildcats pushed the lead back to 33-25.
Bryan answered again making in 33-29 with about three minutes left, but Napoleon continued to slow things down and the Golden Bears didn’t have enough to climb out of an early hole.
“After that first half, we challenged our kids because they were getting beat up physically and they responded,” Grosjean said. “I thought we showed a little guts. Kailee Thiel stepped up and made some big plays but we’d get a stop and turn the ball over and you just can’t do that against good teams.”
“We had good enough offensive possessions for most of the game to allow us to get set defensively,” Kreinbrink said. “I think shot selection is so underrated. We only took two threes in the second half and that allowed our defense to get back and get set and get them where we wanted them.”
Kailee Theil led the Golden Bears in scoring with 10 points on the night while Blayze Langenderfer was second on the team with eight, knocking down two triples in the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats had two players reach double figures with leading scorer on the season Emma Pedroza leading the way with 14 while Ella Rausch was just behind her with 13.
Napoleon is back in action on Friday as they will travel to Anthony Wayne to take on the Generals. Bryan is also back in action on Friday as they will travel to Wauseon to take the No. 3 Division III state-ranked Indians.
BRYAN (34) — Thiel 10; Langenderfer 8; Grothaus 6; Arnold 5; D. Taylor 4; Voigt 1; B. Taylor 0. Totals 12-6-34.
NAPOLEON (43) — Pedroza 14; Rausch 13; Macheck 6; Kruse 4; Chipps 4; Bump 2; Durham 0; Badenhop 0; Tassler 0; Oberhaus 0. Totals 14-13-43.
Three-point goals: Bryan - Langenderfer 2, Arnold, D. Taylor. Napoleon - Rausch, Kruse.
Bryan 5 5 11 12 - 34
Napoleon 12 8 7 16 - 43
