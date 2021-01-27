NAPOLEON - Napoleon took the lead for good on a five point run to end the first half, and put the game away with an 11-0 to begin the second half, to beat Northview 39-24 in a fight for the top spot of the NLL girls basketball standings.
With a schedule of one time through the league, the two Cat teams entered as the last two unblemished in league competition.
"I'm really proud of the kids," stated Napoleon coach Corey Kreinbrink after the win. "I thought it was a really good scouting report defense for us. We wanted to guard the three point line really well and we wanted to rebound. We knew we had to do that to stay clean on Kacee (Baumhower) and I thought we did those three things really well."
With the game at 14, Napoleon was able to create some separation between the two teams over the final 3:46 of the half. Napoleon used a timeout and ran some time off the clock before taking a shot, which was missed. However, as they did the entire game, Napoleon came up with an offensive rebound. Caely Ressler came with the the carom, and eventually the ball came around to Ella Rausch, who bucketed her only three points of the contest.
"On a night where we weren't shooting well, it was nice to get some extra shots," mentioned Kreinbrink.
A minute later, Claire Durham added her only score of the night off a jumper to give Napoleon what would be a 19-14 lead at the half.
"Those were two really big shots," Kreinbrink said of the final buckets of the half. "Ella and Claire really got us to halftime."
As they've done to teams in the last couple of seasons, Napoleon came out in the second half and dominated. Ressler opened the scoring with a putback of a miss, one of 15 offensive rebounds Napoleon had in the game.
"We have a lot of kids who just go get it (the ball)," Kreinbrink said of the rebounding margin. "We have kids who just have a good instinct of getting a touch and getting a loose ball. There is no drill we work on. That's all instinctual and hard work."
Kalli Helberg added a nice turnaround in the paint on the next possession to pad the lead.
Northview attempted to stop the momentum with a pair of timeouts, but to no avail. Taylor Strock, who led the Napoleon attack with 17 points, banked in a triple from the wing, then scored off a steal on the fourth turnover Northview had in the period after committing just three in the first half.
Ressler threw in a baseline jumper and when Northview called timeout with 4:30 left in the third, the Napoleon lead had ballooned to 30-14.
Northview did get the lead down to 12 after Mia Creech went up and under for a score and Kacee Baumhower found Kamryn Hunt for a bucket to end the third. Any momentum the visitors might have had went away when Strock opened the final period with a triple.
Napoleon (No. 2 D-II) is now 13-1 overall and 4-0 in the NLL. Napoleon is currently on a 20-game league win streak.
"It's hard to win any league game," admitted the Napoleon coach. "I don't care what league you are in or who you play. There are no real secrets. To have that consistency, in a league that has some really good teams and good coaches, that's what impresses me."
Northview (T-No. 7 D I) fell to 10-2 and 4-1.
NORTHVIEW (24) - Stacy 2; Hunt 7; Taylor 0; Creech 2; Mattimore 0; Baumhower 9; Maple 0; Michaelson 2; Sullins 2. Totals 10-36 2-2 24.
NAPOLEON (39) - Durham 2; Chipps 2; Hopkins 0; Strock 17; Pedroza 2; Helberg 2; Rausch 3; Ressler 11. Totals 14-42 8-9 39.
Three-point goals: Northview - Hunt, Baumhower. Napoleon - Strock 2, Rausch. Rebounds: Northview 20, Napoleon 39. Turnovers: Northview 11, Napoleon 11.
Northview 8 6 8 2 - 24
Napoleon 7 12 15 5 - 39
Reserves: Napoleon, 24-21.
