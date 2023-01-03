Versatility was the name of the game for Wauseon girls basketball on Tuesday night as they rolled to a 53-18 win over Defiance on the Bulldogs’ home court.
The Indians (7-5) got scoring from inside and out and saw their lone senior in six-foot Hayley Meyer lead the charge with 23 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the field and 7-of-8 shooting from the charity stripe.
Meanwhile from the outside sophomore guard Mackenzie Stasa knocked down three from long distance, two coming inside the first quarter to score 13 points. As a team, the Indians shot a clinical 16-of-21 from the charity stripe, almost outscoring Defiance (1-9) on foul shooting alone.
“Anytime you can make shots is a good thing,” Wauseon head coach Dan Seiler said. “We actually made free throws tonight. That was the big thing overall was we made shots.”
The Bulldogs were the exact opposite as they shot just 7-of-34 in the game, 3-of-16 in the first half and just 3-of-14 from the charity stripe.
Most notably was a slow start in which Defiance started the game 0-of-10 from the field, not scoring a field goal until a layup from senior Kinley Maynard fell late in the first quarter to give herself and the Bulldogs three points. Maynard ended up leading the Bulldogs with nine on the night.
This is the first game in 18 days for the Bulldogs, but head coach Nate Headley said the extended break didn’t have much to do with the slow start.
“There might have been a little rust, but I think the break was good for us as far as getting healthy, there was sickness running through us so I don’t know if it was that, we practiced enough. Shots just weren’t falling tonight,” Headley said.
That rust continued into the second quarter as well as two buckets from their leading scorer in senior Mira Horvath and two free throws from sophomore Samantha Hohenberger were all the Bulldogs could muster.
“We started slow offensively. They were getting a bunch of rebounds and we weren’t competing on the boards like we normally do. It was just a frustrating start to the game,” Headley said of his squad, who were outrebounded 32-20 on the night.
Meanwhile Meyer was cooking in the post, at the free throw line and even from mid-range with her versatility showing as she netted seven in the first quarter and eight in the second to give herself 15 points at halftime.
“Anytime we can get the ball into Haley’s hands it is a good night. She is not only good at getting to the rim but kicking the ball out, she’s a really great passer,” Seiler said. “We have some girls out there that if they can get their feet set, they can hit some shots and we were able to do that tonight.”
Meyer also recorded three assists on the night, two coming on Stasa threes, as she was able to take the attention given to her and find the open player often.
“She’s 6-foot tall. We can let her bring the ball out and feel comfortable, we can have her out on the wing and feel comfortable,” Seiler said.
“We didn’t have the best matchup there and she does a really good job with her positioning and with her footwork. She’s just a really smart player offensively, she knows where the basket is and we didn’t respond very well to what she was doing and what they were doing,”Headley said.
The third quarter brought out Defiance’s best quarter of the night as Hohenberger decided the bank was open with a three to start second half scoring, while Maynard was able to get going as well, scoring five of her nine points in the quarter.
But for what the third quarter was, the fourth quarter wasn’t as the Bulldogs did not score a point, going 0-for-9 in the final stanza.
Wauseon, meanwhile, was able to get some meaningful minutes off the bench with sophomore Madison Strain scoring four points and players like freshmen Marin Leatherman and Sophia Rupp combining for six rebounds and some energy on defense.
“If you can get bench points, the game becomes pretty easy,” Seiler said. “Marin Leatherman came in and Sophie Rupp came in and gave us huge minutes off the bench. I thought they both brought us good energy.”
Meyer was first on the team in rebounding with seven while juniors Maite Marugan and Kaylin Ehrsam each added six boards.
Defiance is back in action on Thursday with a Western Buckeye League away contest with Lima Shawnee on tap. Wauseon will welcome in Liberty Center on Friday as they try to put a dent in a 9-1 record for the Tigers.
WAUSEON (53) - Stasa 13; Tester 2; Strain 6; Pelok 0; Coronado 4; B. Rupp 0; Hamilton 0; Leatherman 0; S. Rupp 0; Kaylin Ehrsam 2; Marugan 3; Meyer 23; Kara Ehrsam 0. Totals: 17-39 16-21 54.
DEFIANCE (18) - Rigg 0; Hohenberger 5; Kroeckel 0; Maynard 9; Zapata 0; Brenner 0; Ramirez 0; Hoffman 0; Garcia 0; Horvath 4; McDonald 0. Totals: 7-34 3-14 18
Three-point goals: Wauseon 3-11 (Stasa 3); Defiance 1-6 (Hohenberger). Rebounds: Wauseon 32 (Meyer 7), Defiance 20 (Horvath 6). Turnovers: Wauseon 12, Defiance 17
Wauseon 15 19 9 10 - 53
Defiance 3 6 9 0
