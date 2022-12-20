McComb 55, Ayersville 50
MCCOMB — Despite five makes from long range by Neva Sheets, Ayersville came up short of a road win against McComb, 55-50.
Sheets finished with a game-high 17 points for the Pilots (7-2), which had a four-game win streak snapped. Ally Schindler added nine points in the loss to the Panthers (6-2).
AYERSVILLE (50) - McGuire 5; Becher 0; Waldron 7; Killgallon 0; Sheets 17; Dockery 8; Schindler 9; Manon 2; Young 2. Totals 19-6-50.
MCCOMB (55) - Jenkins 0; Like 6; Mad. Schroeder 8; Scheff 10; Mac. Schroeder 10; Bryan 11; Schorsch 0; Sherick 2; Dehart 8. Totals 20-15-55.
Three-point goals: Ayersville - Sheets 5, Waldron. McComb - none. Turnovers: Ayersville 11, McComb 11.
Ayersville 7 12 20 11 - 50
McComb 13 15 8 19 - 55
Reserves: Ayersville, 26-20.
Liberty Center 50, Bowling Green 18
LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center held Bowling Green to less than seven points in all four quarters in a 50-18 smothering.
Emerson Gray led 10 players in the scoring column with 11 points for the Tigers (7-1), which outscored BG (0-7) 17-2 from the charity stripe.
BOWLING GREEN (18) - Knowlton 1; Dean-Scheele 0; Maas 3; Sayen 8; L. Thompson 2; L. Thompson 4; Greiner 0; Fry 0; Konecny 0. Totals 8-2-18.
LIBERTY CENTER (50) - Giesige 6; Gray 11; E. Mohler 2; Armey 8; H. Mohler 4; Keller 4; Perry 4; Miller 5; Jones 1; Gerken 0; Barrett 6. Totals 15-17-50.
Three-point goals: Bowling Green - none. Liberty Center - Gray, Armey, Perry.
Bowling Green 5 4 6 3 - 18
Liberty Center 11 10 10 19 - 50
Pettisville 52, Emm. Christian 15
TOLEDO — Pettisville staked out an 18-5 lead through eight minutes and pounded Toledo Emmanuel Christian, 52-15.
Leah Beck netted a dozen points to lead the 5-5 Blackbirds while Ellie Grieser and Grace Crawford each chipped in seven to down the Warriors (0-2), which committed 22 turnovers.
PETTISVILLE (52) - Grieser 7; Klopfenstein 2; Bennett 6; Grimm 3; Strauss 2; Fox 2; Miller 6; King 3; Beck 12; Crawford 7; Wiemken 2. Totals 23-49 4-10 52.
EMMANUEL CHRISTIAN (15) - Miller 4; Shepherd 3; Holloway 4; Waites 4. Totals 6-39 2-4 15.
Three-point goals: Pettisville 2-4 (Grieser, King), Emmanuel Christian 1-17 (Shepherd). Rebounds: Pettisville 32, Emmanuel Christian 19. Turnovers: Pettisville 18, Emmanuel Christian 22.
Pettisville 18 14 7 13 - 52
Emm. Christian 5 2 6 2 - 15
Delphos Jefferson 45, Kalida 26
DELPHOS — Kalida was held to just 11 field goals and two free throws in a 45-26 setback at Delphos Jefferson.
Camille Hovest’s eight points led the ledger for the Wildcats (5-4), which shot just 2-of-17 from long range and were nearly outscored by Lyv Lindeman’s 23 points that paced Jefferson (7-2).
KALIDA (26) - Hovest 8; A. Unverferth 6; Burgei 3; M. Unverferth 3; Bockrath 2; Erhart 2; L. Recker 2; Kuhlman 0; C. Recker 0; Miller 0; Meyer 0; Romes 0; W. Unverferth 0. Totals 11-37 2-4 26.
DELPHOS JEFFERSON (45) - Lindeman 23; Wiltse 8; Rostorfer 6; French 4; Marquiss 4; Moore 0; Burris 0; Dudgeon 0; Teman 0. Totals 15-35 12-18 45.
Three-point goals: Kalida 2-17 (Burgei, M. Unverferth), Jefferson 3-15 (Wiltse 2, Lindeman). Rebounds: Kalida 16 (Hovest, A. Unverferth 5), Jefferson 21 (French 7). Turnovers: Kalida 9, Jefferson 8.
Kalida 6 9 2 9 - 26
Jefferson 11 9 10 15 - 45
Reserves: Kalida, 23-19.
Monday
Lincolnview 49, Wayne Trace 44 (OT)
MIDDLE POINT — Wayne Trace rallied from a five-point deficit to force overtime but were thwarted by Lincolnview in the extra session, 49-44.
Gracie Shepherd’s 13 points and seven rebounds led the Raiders (3-5) while Lexi Moore hauled in 13 rebounds against the 6-3 Lancers.
WAYNE TRACE (44) - Zartman 0; A. Moore 9; Ti. Sinn 0; Myers 9; Miller 0; Shepherd 13; Care. Winans 5; L. Moore 4; Caro. Winans 4; Stoller 0; To. Sinn 0. Totals 14-42 14-20 44.
LINCOLNVIEW (49) - Hoffman 4; Price 0; Jackman 13; Breese 6; Walker 11; Stevens 11; Looser 4. Totals 13-42 19-24 49.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace 2-11 (Myers, Care. Winans), Lincolnview 4-20 (Stevens 3, Walker). Rebounds: Wayne Trace 36 (L. Moore 12), Lincolnview 28 (Looser 9). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 24, Lincolnview 13.
Wayne Trace 10 3 9 14 8 - 44
Lincolnview 7 12 8 9 13 - 49
Lima Perry 37, Continental 29 (OT)
LIMA — Continental forced overtime with a 13-6 fourth-quarter edge but Lima Perry blanked the Pirates in OT to win, 37-29.
Bryn Tegenkamp paced the Pirates (0-9) with 10 points as the Commodores (6-4) outscored Continental 17-9 from the free throw line to aid in the victory.
CONTINENTAL (29) - Shock 6; Tegenkamp 10; Logan 6; Cordes 7. Totals 10-9-29.
LIMA PERRY (37) - Luster 15; Gordon 3; Hoersten 4; Lee 14; Patton 1. Totals 9-17-37.
Three-point goals: Continental - none. Lima Perry - Luster 2.
Continental 6 7 3 13 0 - 29
Lima Perry 7 10 6 6 8 - 37
