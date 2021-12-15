MAUMEE — Defiance came achingly close to its first win of the season on Tuesday, rallying from an 18-8 hole after one quarter but falling short to host Maumee 56-53 in girls hoops.

Mira Horvath paced four players in double figures for Defiance (0-7) with 15 points. Kinley Maynard wasn’t far behind with 13 points while sophomore Alexa Garcia and senior Olivia Moats combined for five treys and netted 11 and 10 markers, respectively.

Defiance out-scored Maumee 35-26 in the second half, falling a longball short of OT. Lucy Porter poured in 25 points for the Panthers (2-6) while Sydney Bischoff chipped in a dozen.

The Bulldogs will look to bounce back with a home contest against Van Wert in Western Buckeye League action before concluding the 2021 portion of its schedule on Tuesday, Dec. 21 vs. Bryan.

DEFIANCE (53) - Moats 10; Garcia 11; Maynard 13; Hoffman 2; Harrison 3; Horvath 15. Totals 21-6-53.

MAUMEE (56) - Bischoff 12; Westrick 4; Porter 25; Binkowski 2; Williams 2; Philips 2; Roper 9. Totals 21-9-56.

Three-point goals: Defiance - Garcia 3, Moats 2, Harrison. Maumee - Bischoff 3, Porter, Roper.

Defiance 8 10 20 15 - 53

Maumee 18 12 17 9 - 56

