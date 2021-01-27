Montpelier 61, Tinora 48
Montpelier trailed by four after one period but the Locos rallied for their 12th straight win with a 61-48 victory at Tinora on Tuesday.
Ariel Page tallied 22 points and eight rebounds in the win for Montpelier (13-1). Ali Repp added 10 points while Chelsea McCord stuffed the stat sheet with eight points, eight caroms and eight assists.
Karli Okuley struck five times from long range, finishing with 19 points to pace the Rams (7-9).
MONTPELIER (61) - Page 22; Repp 10; Bumb 9; McCord 8; Richmire 7; Fritsch 5. Totals 25-6-61.
TINORA (48) - Kar. Okuley 19; Ky. Okuley 7; Frazer 5; Gray 5; Meyer 4; Wachtman 2; Norden 2; Zachrich 2; Sines 2. Totals 18-5-48.
Three-point goals: Montpelier - Repp 2, Bumb, Fritsch, Richmire. Tinora - Kar. Okuley 5, Ky. Okuley, Gray. Rebounds: Montpelier 30 (Page, McCord 8), Tinora 34 (Meyer 8).
Montpelier 15 17 12 17 - 61
Tinora 19 11 7 11 - 48
Reserves: Tinora, 38-13.
Ayersville 53, Fort Jennings 36
FORT JENNINGS -- Ayersville put three players into double figures as the Pilots dispatched Fort Jennings, 53-36.
Ally Schindler’s 15 points paced the Pilots (6-10) while Taylor Craft and Kaylee Dockery tallied 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Jessie Foust put up 17 points for the Musketeers, which fell to 1-14.
AYERSVILLE (53) - Schindler 15; Craft 12; Dockery 10; Froelich 9; Sheets 4; Keasler 2; Martin 1.
FORT JENNINGS (36) - Foust 17; Fitzpatrick 9; C. Von Sossan 6; Dickman 2; R. Von Sossan 2.
Ayersville 16 13 7 17 - 53
Fort Jennings 13 10 2 11 - 36
Wayne Trace 42, St. Henry 28
ST. HENRY -- Wayne Trace made the trip south to Mercer County and took down St. Henry, 42-28.
Katrina Stoller put up 15 points, eight rebounds and nine steals for the 12-4 Raiders, which held St. Henry to 12 first-half points.
Miranda Siefring put up seven points and seven rebounds for the Redskins (2-12).
WAYNE TRACE (42) - Troth 0; Moore 2; Sinn 8; Miller 0; Shepherd 8; Graham 0; K. Stoller 15; R. Stoller 9; Mead 0; A. Stoller 0. Totals 16-43 8-10 42.
ST. HENRY (28) - Siefring 7; Werling 6; Beyke 0; Wendel 2; Kremer 0; Ahlers 3; Everman 5; Speck 0; Baumer 2; Ontrop 3. Totals 11-39 2-4 28.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace 2-13 (Sinn 2), St. Henry 4-17 (Siefring, Ahlers, Everman, Ontrop). Rebounds: Wayne Trace 26 (K. Stoller 8), St. Henry 29 (Siefring, Wendel 7). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 16, St. Henry 27.
Wayne Trace 13 18 4 7 - 42
St. Henry 8 4 3 13 - 28
Eastwood 58, Liberty Center 47
LIBERTY CENTER -- Cassidy Chapa’s 20 points weren’t quite enough for Liberty Center as the Tigers fell to Eastwood, 58-47.
Chapa hit eight buckets and six free throws in the effort for LC () while Sam Graber hit three treys in an 11-point effort.
Aubrey Haas canned 12 free throws in a 26-point outing for the Eagles ().
EASTWOOD (58) - Ward 2; Buehler 3; Haas 26; Luidhardt 7; Rost 6; K. Souder 12; J. Souder 2. Totals 19-16-58.
LIBERTY CENTER (47) - Armey 3; K. Mohler 7; Chapa 20; Graber 11; Giesige 4. Totals 19-8-47.
Three-point goals: Eastwood - K. Souder 2, Luidhardt, Buehler. Liberty Center - Graber 3, K. Mohler, Armey.
Eastwood 13 23 12 10 - 58
Liberty Center 8 10 15 14 - 47
Reserves: Liberty Center, 46-30.
Evergreen 66, Fayette 25
METAMORA - Evergreen had four players crack double figures as the Vikings snapped a six-game losing streak with a 66-25 win at home over Fayette.
Morgan Foster led Evergreen (6-10) with 15 points. Jordan Lumbrezer added 14, Bekah Bowser tallied 13 and Sydney Woodring tossed in 11.
Trista Fruchey led Fayette (1-6) with 14 points.
FAYETTE (25) - Bingman 3; Powers 0; Vanderveer 2; Brown 0; Gaona 2; Leininger 0; Robinson 2; Fruchey 14; Reinking 2. Totals 10-4-25.
EVERGREEN (66) - Riggs 0; Foster 15; Woodring 11; Bowser 13; Serna 4; Schuster 7; Chamberlin 2; Lumbrezer 14. Totals 24-16-66.
Three-point goals: Fayette - Bingman. Evergreen - Woodring, Bowser.
Fayette 11 4 6 4 - 25
Evergreen 20 17 19 10 - 66
Spencerville 39, Kalida 37
KALIDA -- A 3-pointer at the horn by Grace Klausing was off-line as Kalida fell short against Spencerville, 39-37.
Emma Leis netted 15 points in the win for the Bearcats (10-6), which outscored the Wildcats 14-4 from the charity stripe.
Klausing hit four 3-pointers and finished with 21 points to pace Kalida (10-5).
SPENCERVILLE (39) - Leis 15; L. Goecke 9; Croft 8; Wurst 5; G. Goecke 2. Totals 11-14-39.
KALIDA (37) - Klausing 21; Vennekotter 8; Smith 4; Erhart 4. Totals 14-4-37.
Three-point goals: Spencerville - Leis 2, L. Goecke. Kalida - Klausing 4, Erhart.
Spencerville 7 6 9 17 - 39
Kalida 10 13 6 8 - 37
Pandora-Gilboa 51, Waynesfield-Goshen 36
PANDORA -- Pandora-Gilboa picked up its second win of the season with 34 points in the second half to beat Waynesfield-Goshen, 51-36.
Lacie Fenstermaker put up 21 points to pace the Rockets (2-13), which outscored the Tigers 19-7 in the fourth quarter to secure the win. Makayla Kinsinger chipped in 12 markers.
Rylie Barrington’s 10 points were tops for Waynesfield-Goshen (5-11).
WAYNESFIELD-GOSHEN (36) - Barrington 10; Spencer 9; Elliott 8; Baumgardner 4; Flinn 3; Spencer 2. Totals 15-7-36.
PANDORA-GILBOA (51) - Fenstermaker 21; Kinsinger 12; Neuenschwander 6; Augsburger 5; McCoy 5; Dysert 2. Totals 17-15-36.
Three-point goals: Waynesfield-Goshen - Flinn. Pandora-Gilboa - Augsburger, McCoy.
Waynesfield-Goshen 10 9 10 7 - 36
Pandora-Gilboa 8 9 15 19 - 51
