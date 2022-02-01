Basketball carousel.jpg

Kalida 33, Tinora 31

KALIDA — Kalida made a 15-6 lead through one quarter stand up as the Wildcats dealt Tinora a 33-31 defeat.

Brooke Vennekotter’s eight points led the ledger for Kalida (10-9) while Emily Harr netted nine for the Rams, which fell to 10-8 on the season.

TINORA (31) - Harr 8; Mueller 6; K. Okuley 5; Lee 5; N. Okuley 5; Meyer 1; Frazer 0; Gray 0; Durfey 0. Totals 11-38 4-9 31.

KALIDA (33) - Vennekotter 8; L. Recker 7; Burgei 6; Bockrath 5; Hovest 4; Erhart 3; W. Unverferth 0; A. Unverferth 0; C. Recker 0. Totals 12-43 6-10 33.

Three-point goals: Tinora 5-18 (Mueller 2, Harr, Lee, N. Okuley), Kalida 3-13 (Vennekotter, Bockrath, Erhart). Rebounds: Tinora 27 (K. Okuley 6), Kalida 26 (Erhart 8). Turnovers: Tinora 19, Kalida 14.

Tinora 6 9 8 8 - 31

Kalida 15 3 7 8 - 33

Reserves: Kalida, 41-33.

Hicksville 59, Pettisville 31

HICKSVILLE — After allowing 16 first-quarter points, Hicksville held Pettisville to 15 the rest of the way and nabbed a 59-31 home victory.

Kenzie Schroeder tallied 28 points, six rebounds and four steals for the Aces (12-6) while Molly Crall drained five treys in a 20-point, seven-rebound, three-assist performance.

Ellie Grieser’s nine points led the way for the Blackbirds, which fell to 3-16.

PETTISVILLE (31) - Grieser 9; Klopfenstein 0; Grimm 2; Plank 2; King 5; Beck 5; Crawford 2; Wiemken 1; Miller 5. Totals 9-10-31.

HICKSVILLE (59) - Slattery 1; Seitz 4; Schroeder 28; Neidhart 1; Smith 0; Bergman 3; Crall 20; Perna 0; Vasquez 0; Steury 2; Kenner 0. Totals 23-5-59.

Three-point goals: Pettisville - Grieser 2, King. Hicksville - Crall 5. Rebounds: Pettisville 30, Hicksville 29 (Crall 7). Turnovers: Pettisville 21, Hicksville 14.

Pettisville 16 3 2 10 - 31

Hicksville 18 8 17 6 - 59

Reserves: Pettisville, 28-21.

Ottoville 39, Paulding 35

OTTOVILLE — Paulding’s comeback attempt from 11 points down at half came up four points short as host Ottoville downed the Panthers, 39-35.

Janae Pease nailed three triples and paced Paulding (8-10) with 15 points while Audrey Giesige hit two longbals and scored 14.

Carly Thorbahn’s 20 points led all scorers in the win for the Big Green (9-12) while sister Erica Thorbahn put up 11.

PAULDING (35) - Schweller 4; B. Bakle 0; Kauser 0; Pease 15; Suffel 0; A. Bakle 0; Kuckuck 2; Giesige 14. Totals 15-0-35.

OTTOVILLE (39) - Burgei 0; Swint 0; E. Thorbahn 11; C. Thorbahn 20; S. Turnwald 2; Kramer 5; B. Turnwald 0; German 1; Furley 0; Kemper 0. Totals 11-12-39.

Three-point goals: Paulding - Pease 3, Giesige 2. Ottoville - E. Thorbahn 2, C. Thorbahn 2, Kramer.

Paulding 8 7 10 10 - 35

Ottoville 13 13 9 4 - 39

Wayne Trace 47, Continental 26

CONTINENTAL — Wayne Trace outscored Continental 30-12 in the second half to secure a convincing 47-26 road win over the Pirates.

Rachel Stoller rolled up 15 points, 11 rebounds, six steals and five assists in the win for the Raiders (7-10) while Rylee Troth put up 10 points and seven caroms.

Bryn Tegenkamp’s nine points paced the Pirates (2-15), who shot just 8-of-41 from the field.

WAYNE TRACE (47) - Troth 10; Moore 4; Whitman 0; Zartman 3; Miller 4; Myers 2; Graham 7; R. Stoller 15; K. Stoller 0; Sinn 2. Totals 17-46 11-15 47.

CONTINENTAL (26) - Knowles 6; Armey 6; Logan 4; Tegenkamp 9; Pier 0; Becher 1; Cordes 0; Rose 0; Searfoss 0. Totals 8-41 10-16 26.

Three-point goals: Wayne Trace 2-4 (Troth, Graham), Continental 0-9. Rebounds: Wayne Trace 42 (R. Stoller 11), Continental 30 (Tegenkamp, Knowles 6). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 25, Continental 26.

Wayne Trace 9 8 14 16 - 47

Continental 4 10 7 5 - 26

Reserves: Wayne Trace, 24-7.

Montpelier 57, MVCD 37

MONTPELIER — Montpelier pulled away after leading by four through one quarter, rolling to its fifth straight win by downing Maumee Valley Country Day, 57-37.

Senior Chelsea McCord poured in 24 points for the Locos (17-3) while Ariel Page netted 15 in the victory.

MAUMEE VALLEY COUNTRY DAY (37) - Bland 11; Gokula 3; Villa 10; Harris 9; Saini 0; Parcher 4. Totals 15-5-37.

MONTPELIER (57) - Bumb 2; Hillard 0; Mahan 0; Humbarger 0; McGee 2; McCord 24; Richmire 7; Taylor 2; Page 15; Uribes 5; Brigle 0; Phongphiou 0. Totals 22-9-57.

Three-point goals: MVCD - Gokola, Harris. Montpelier - McCord 2, Page, Uribes.

MVCD 8 8 10 11 - 37

Montpelier 12 16 24 5 - 57

Van Buren 52, Miller City 49

VAN BUREN — Miller City came up short of win No. 14 on the year in a narrow loss to host Van Buren, 52-49.

Abi Lammers stuffed the stat sheet for the Wildcats (13-5), tallying 26 points, 14 rebounds, five steals and three assists in the setback to the Black Knights (16-3).

MILLER CITY (49) - Lammers 26; Wenzinger 1; Ruck 2; Otto 6; Warnimont 2; Reyna 7; Pfau 5. Totals 22-62 5-11 49.

VAN BUREN (52) - Reineke 10; Durliat 7; Bishop 15; Fruth 8; Bowman 3; Busey 9. Totals 17-12-52.

Three-point goals: Miller City 2-15 (Lammers, Pfau), Van Buren - Bishop 4, Durliat, Busey. Rebounds: Miller City 23 (Lammers 14). Turnovers: Miller City 4.

Miller City 11 18 9 11 - 49

Van Buren 11 14 17 10 - 52

Reserves: Miller City, 45-33.

