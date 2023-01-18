Kalida 52, Ayersville 27
AYERSVILLE — Ayersville was held to just nine makes from the field and was out-rebounded 30-14 by Kalida as the Wildcats invaded ‘The Hangar’ and picked up a 52-27 victory on Tuesday.
Andrea Burgei hit two treys and paced the Wildcats (10-5) with a dozen points. Camille Hovest had nine points and nine rebounds.
Kaylee Dockery’s six points led the ledger for the Pilots (11-3), which had a four-game in streak snapped.
KALIDA (52) - Burgei 12; Hovest 9; Erhart 8; L. Recker 7; Bockrath 4; A. Unverferth 3; M. Unverferth 3; Meyer 2; Romes 2; W. Unverferth 2; Kuhlman 0; Miller 0; C. Recker 0. Totals 20-44 8-22 52.
AYERSVILLE (27) - Dockery 6; Waldron 5; Brown 5; Schindler 4; N. Sheets 2; Young 2; McGuire 2; Manon 1; Becher 0; Killgallon 0; L. Sheets 0; Zartman 0. Totals 9-26 8-17 27.
Three-point goals: Kalida 4-14 (Burgei 2, L. Recker, M. Unverferth), Ayersville 1-8 (Brown). Rebounds: Kalida 30 (Hovest 9), Ayersville 14 (Waldron 4). Turnovers: Kalida 12, Ayersville 22.
Kalida 18 10 8 16 - 52
Ayersville 6 4 7 10 - 27
Reserves: Kalida, 24-19.
Antwerp 42, Continental 22
CONTINENTAL — Antwerp held Continental to single digits in all four quarters en route to a 42-22 road triumph.
Aewyn McMichael drained four 3-pointers and led all scorers with 14 points in the win for the Archers (8-7) while Caroline Rohrs added a dozen.
Mackenzie Shock hit five buckets for 10 points to pace the Pirates (0-14).
ANTWERP (42) - Rohrs 12; Peters 0; Clem 0; Carnahan 0; McMichael 14; Townley 9; Jewell 6; Fish 1; Krouse 0. Totals 14-7-42.
CONTINENTAL (22) - Knowles 2; Shock 10; Tegenkamp 2; Logan 0; Cordes 6; Searfoss 0; Rose 0; Crossgrove 2; Pier 0. Totals 11-0-22.
Three-point goals: Antwerp - McMichael 4, Townley 2, Rohrs. Continental - none.
Antwerp 13 8 14 7 - 42
Continental 4 6 6 6 - 22
Delphos Jefferson 46, Wayne Trace 21
DELPHOS — Delphos Jefferson forced 27 Wayne Trace turnovers and downed the Raiders, 46-21.
Gracie Shepherd’s 10 points and seven rebounds led the ledger for the Raiders (6-8), which trailed by three through eight minutes but were outscored 28-11 over the next two periods by the Wildcats (14-1).
WAYNE TRACE (21) - Zartman 0; A. Moore 0; Ti. Sinn 0; Myers 3; Miller 2; Shepherd 10; Care. Winans 2; Moore 4; Caro. Winans 0; Stoller 0; To. Sinn 0. Totals 8-29 4-4 21.
DELPHOS JEFFERSON (46) - Wiltsie 10; Teman 4; Burris 0; Dudgeon 0; Lindeman 18; Moore 3; Marquiss 2; Kimmet 0; Rostorfer 0; Carder 0; French 9. Totals 15-50 11-13 46.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace 1-6 (Myers), Jefferson 5-22 (Wiltsie 2, Lindeman 2, Moore). Rebounds: Wayne Trace 33 (L. Moore 8), Jefferson 24 (French 7). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 27, Jefferson 8.
Wayne Trace 6 2 9 4 - 21
D. Jefferson 9 9 19 9 - 46
Reserves: Jefferson, 29-18.
Stryker 45, Edgerton 38
STRYKER — Sage Woolace’s 22 points were too much for Edgerton to top as Stryker won its sixth straight game, 45-38.
Gabby Fulk and Lexi Wickerham each chipped in nine points in the win for Stryker (13-2).
Alivia Farnham hit three treys and paced Edgerton (3-12) with 17 points.
EDGERTON (38) - Smith 5; Swank 5; Cape 0; Stuut 4; Farnham 17; Warner 3; Everetts 2; Keppeler 2. Totals 16-2-38.
STRYKER (45) - Woolace 22; Leupp 0; Fulk 9; Ramon 2; Wickerham 9; Oberlin 3. Totals 15-11-45.
Three-point goals: Edgerton - Farnham 3, Smith. Stryker - Woolace 2, Wickerham, Oberlin. Turnovers: Edgerton 20, Stryker 16.
Edgerton 8 13 10 7 - 38
Stryker 15 9 11 10 - 45
Reserves: Edgerton, 25-20.
Northview 50, Napoleon 44
NAPOLEON — After falling behind 19-9 after one quarter, Napoleon’s comeback attempt fell short against NLL foe Sylvania Northview, 50-44.
Sophie Chipps nailed four 3-pointers and poured in 21 points to lead all scorers for Napoleon (6-9, 4-6 NLL) while Makayla Kruse added nine markers in the loss to Northview (8-6, 4-4 NLL).
NORTHVIEW (50) - Greene 20; Biggs 3; Cannon 3; Krahl 15; Mauk 0; Clausius 9; Kleinschmidt 9. Totals 17-9-50.
NAPOLEON (44) - Sonnenberg 6; Ripke 0; Rosebrook 3; M. Kruse 9; Chipps 21; Huddle 0; L. Kruse 0; Tassler 4; Oberhaus 1; Burill 0. Totals 13-11-44.
Three-point goals: Northview - Krahl 3, Clausius 2, Briggs, Cannon. Napoleon - Chipps 4, Sonnenberg 2, M. Kruse.
Northview 19 12 9 10 - 50
Napoleon 9 8 6 21 - 44
Miller City 42, Patrick Henry 39 (OT)
HAMLER — Patrick Henry had its six-game win streak snapped in an extra-session loss to Miller City, 42-39.
Ada Christman put up six points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Patriots (11-3) while Carys Crossland netted 10 points and Kya Seemann added nine points and three steals.
Isabel Reyna’s 11 points paced all scorers for the winning Wildcats (9-5) with Ava Ruck netting eight.
MILLER CITY (42) - C. Erford 0; Wenzinger 3; Ruck 8; Schnipke 7; Inkrott 0; Otto 2; Warnimont 0; Reyna 11; G. Pfau 6; M. Erford 5. Totals 16-5-42.
PATRICK HENRY (39) - Nelson 6; Crossland 10; Boyer 1; Seemann 9; Weber 7; M. Prigge 0; Christman 6; Schwab 0; K. Prigge 0. Totals 13-7-39.
Three-point goals: Miller City - G. Pfau 2, Schnipke, Reyna, M. Erford. Patrick Henry - Seemann 3, Nelson 2, Crossland. Rebounds: Patrick Henry 30 (Christman 10) Turnovers: Miller City 13, Patrick Henry 19.
Miller City 11 10 8 8 5 - 42
Patrick Henry 11 10 7 9 2 - 39
Reserves: Miller City, 39-26.
Wauseon 44, Pettisville 36
PETTISVILLE — Wauseon made a double-digit halftime lead stand up, knocking off Pettisville 44-36.
Hayley Meyer put up 17 points to lead the charge for the Indians (9-6) while Mackenzie Stasa chipped in 10.
Leah Beck hit five buckets for 10 points to pace the Blackbirds (9-8).
WAUSEON (44) - Stasa 10; Coronado 5; Rupp 3; Kay. Ehrsam 7; Marugan 2; Meyer 17. Totals 15-38 10-17 44.
PETTISVILLE (36) - Grieser 5; Klopfenstein 2; Grimm 3; Miller 2; King 6; Beck 10; Crawford 8. Totals 16-42 1-2 36..
Three-point goals: Wauseon 4-11 (Stasa, Coronado, Rupp, Kay. Ehrsam), Pettisville 3-11 (King 2, Grieser). Rebounds: Wauseon 22, Pettisville 22. Turnovers: Wauseon 10, Pettisville 13.
Wauseon 10 14 9 11 - 44
Pettisville 4 9 9 14 - 36
Reserves: Wauseon, 26-15.
Edon 46, Ottawa Hills 31
EDON — Natalie Wofford racked up 21 points for Edon to help power the Bombers past visiting Ottawa Hills, 46-31.
Emma Hickman chipped in eight points in the winning effort for Edon (4-12), which led 10-1 after the first quarter and 21-6 at half.
OTTAWA HILLS (31) - Gibson 9; Richardson 0; Perz 1; Shimborske 2; O’Rourke 4; Lathrop 3; Bazzoli 0; Snyder 4; E. Berenzweig 4; L. Berenzweig 0; Clausen 2; Tangeman 2. Totals 13-2-31.
EDON (46) - Wofford 21; A. Derck 2; Gr. Ripke 6; Craven 1; Briner 3; M. Derck 0; Hickman 8; Ge. Ripke 0; Owens 0; Gearig 4; Reitzel 1. Totals 15-14-46.
Three-point goals: Ottawa Hills - Gibson 3. Edon - Gr. Ripke, Hickman. Turnovers: Ottawa Hills 16, Edon 13.
Ottawa Hills 1 5 14 11 - 31
Edon 10 11 15 10 - 46
