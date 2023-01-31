Kalida shook off a first half deficit and came back to down Tinora 42-31 on Tuesday night in girls basketball action, outscoring the Rams 26-14 in the second half.
Camille Hovest put up a double-double for the Wildcats (15-5), leading all scorers with 13 points and all rebounders with 12. Brooke Erhart and Meredith Bockrath each added seven points.
The loss for Tinora (9-9) snapped a three-game win streak for the Rams. Nova Okuley connected twice from beyond the arc, finishing with a team-high 12 points.
KALIDA (42) - Hovest 13; Erhart 7; Bockrath 7; W. Unverferth 5; Recker 4; Miler 2; A. Unverferth 2; Burgei 2; Romes 0. Totals: 16-47 8-14 42.
TINORA (31) - N. Okuley 12; Mueller 5; Nagel 3; Sines 3; Durfey 3; Norden 3; Lee 2; K. Okuley 0; Harr 0. Totals: 11-46 4-9 31.
Three-point goals: Kalida 2-9 (Erhart 1-1, W. Unverferth 1-1), Tinora 5-14 (N. Okuley 2-4, Mueller 1-4, Durfey 1-2, Norden 1-1). Rebounds: Kalida 32 (Hovest 12), Tinora 28 (Nagel 7). Turnovers: Kalida 17, Tinora 20.
Kalida 7 9 15 11 - 42
Tinora 7 10 4 10 - 31
Wayne Trace 35, Continental 23
HAVILAND — Wayne Trace’s Lexi Moore put up a double-double for the Raiders in a 35-23 win over visiting Continental.
The Raider freshman had 11 points and 10 rebounds while recording three of the team’s 19 steals in the win for WT (11-8). Gracie Shepherd added 10 points, five boards, four assists and four steals.
Bryn Tegenkamp’s seven points paced the Pirates (3-17), which committed 20 turnovers and were outscored 18-4 in the third quarter.
CONTINENTAL (23) - Knowles 2; Shock 0; Tegenkamp 7; Logan 6; Cordes 4; Searfoss 0; Rose 2; Crossgrove 2; Pier 0. Totals 9-30 2-4 23.
WAYNE TRACE (35) - Zartman 0; A. Moore 2; Ti. Sinn 0; Myers 2; Miller 2; Shepherd 10; Care. Winans 5; L. Moore 11; Caro. Winans 3; Stoller 0; To. Sinn 0. Totals 16-46 1-2 35.
Three-point goals: Continental 3-8 (Logan 2, Tegenkamp), Wayne Trace 2-17 (Care. Winans, Caro. Winans). Rebounds: Continental 23 (Crossgrove 5), Wayne Trace 26 (L. Moore 10). Turnovers: Continental 20, Wayne Trace 11.
Continental 4 8 4 7 - 23
Wayne Trace 7 8 18 2 - 35
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 27-10.
Ottoville 59, Paulding 34
PAULDING — Ottoville held Paulding scoreless in the fourth quarter, shaking off the Panthers 59-34.
Makayla Suffel had a dozen points to pace the Panthers (2-15), which led 13-7 after one quarter and only trailed 38-34 entering the fourth period.
Erica Thorbahn rained down seven 3-pointers, netting 25 points for the Lady Green (11-10). Isabella Furley chipped in 10.
OTTOVILLE (59) - Burgei 9; Thorbahn 25; Langhals 2; S. Turnwald 5; B. Turnwald 8; Furley 10. Totals 20-10-59.
PAULDING (34) - Pease 6; Bermejo 2; Bakle 4; Suffel 12; Schlatter 6; Barton 4. Totals 13-8-34.
Three-point goals: Ottoville - Thorbahn 7, Furley 2. Paulding - none.
Ottoville 7 24 7 21 - 59
Paulding 13 12 9 0 - 34
Miller City 52, Van Buren 37
MILLER CITY — Miller City outscored Van Buren 27-13 in the middle two quarters to break away for a 52-37 triumph.
Grace Pfau canned four 3-pointers and paced the Wildcats (10-9) with 14 points while Chelsea Erford netted 10 to down the Black Knights (13-7).
VAN BUREN (37) - Lance 2; Durliat 9; Fruth 5; Bowman 2; Busey 19. Totals 14-9-37.
MILLER CITY (52) - C. Erford 10; J. Schnipke 6; Michel 3; Warnimont 7; G. Pfau 14; A. Pfau 3; M. Erford 9. Totals 16-13-52.
Three-point goals: Van Buren - Durliat, Fruth. Miller City - G. Pfau 4, C. Erford 2, A. Pfau.
Van Buren 5 4 9 19 - 37
Miller City 5 13 14 20 - 52
