EDGERTON – Hicksville’s Kenzie Schroder outscored Edon by herself, tallying 23 points to 18 for the Bombers, as the Aces claimed the Route 49 Classic with a 42-18 win over Edon. The Aces moved to 4-6 with the win.
The Aces have now won two straight Rt. 49 titles.
Schroeder had 17 of Hicksville’s 25 first half points. She added 15 rebounds.
Sydney Bignell led the Bombers (1-4) with five points.
Both Schroeder and Bignell were named to the all-tournament team. Hicksville's Lindsay Bergman and Kennedy Phillips were also named to the all-tournament team. Edon's Carlie Kiess was also named to the all-tournament team.
In the consolation game, which also doubled as a GMC contest, Antwerp was able to slowly pull away to score a 40-30 decision over Edgerton.
The Archers went 18 of 35 from the free throw line in the game.
Eight players scored for the Archers (2-4, 1-0), led by nine points from Asti Coppes.
Audrey Schroeder led Edgerton (1-5, 0-1) with 12 points. Schroeder and Antwerp's Lydia Brewer were named to the all-tournament team.
HICKSVILLE (42) – Slattery 2; Phillips 2; Seitz 4; Schroeder 23; Smith 1; Bergman 4; Crall 6; Eicher 0; Monroe 0; Baird 0; Bailey 0; Valquez 0. Totals 18-5-42.
EDON (18) – Towers 0; Mitchell 4; Bignell 5; Briner 2; Hickman 4; Heinze 2; Kiess 1; As. Kaylor 0; Al. Kaylor 0. Totals 8-1-18.
Three-point goals: Hicksville – Schroeder. Edon – Bignell. Rebounds: Hicksville 36 (Schroeder 15), Edon 23. Turnovers: Hicksvillr 14, Edon 21.
Hicksville 11 14 12 5 – 42
Edon 4 0 2 12 – 18
ANTWERP (40) – Miller 1; A. Reinhart 3; Coppes 9; Recker 5; M. Reinhart 0; Schuette 6; McMichael 6; Jewell 2; Townley 0; Brewer 8. Totals 11-18-40.
EDGERTON (30) Wickerham 1; Ritter 0; Smith 1; Cape 5; A. Schroeder 12; Stark 0; Herman 8; G. Schroeder 1; Fort 0; Moreno 2. Totals 9-9-30.
Three-point goals: Antwerp – none. Edgerton – A. Schroeder 2, Cape.
Antwerp 10 10 6 14 – 40
Edgerton 7 10 3 10 – 30
Wauseon 52, Tinora 43
WAUSEON – The Indians were able to keep the Rams at bay to score a 52-43 win.
Wauseon saw a 14 point lead at the half get cut to four by the end of the third period.
Marisa Seiler led the Indians (5-1) with 22 points. Autumn Pelok chipped in 13 points.
Liv Mueller had 10 points for Tinora (4-5).
TINORA (43) – Meyer 4; Frazier 8; Norden 8; Harr 3; Wachtman 6; Nagel 0; Ka. Okuley 3; Mueller 10; Ky. Okuley 0; Lee 0; Gray 1; Zachrich 0. Totals 12-15-43.
WAUSEON (52) – Smith 0; Hageman 2; case 6; Pelok 13; Seiler 22; Ehrsam 1; Carroll 2; Meyer 6. Totals 16-19-52.
Three-point goals: Tinora – Frazier, Norden, Ka. Okuley, Mueller. Wauseon – Seiler.
Tinora 5 6 16 16 – 43
Wauseon 13 12 6 21 – 52
Reserves: Wauseon, 22-12 (two quarters).
Montpelier 46, Northwood 24
MONTPELIER – Jessi Bumb scored 11 of her 13 points and made all three of her treys in the second half as Montpelier scored a 46-24 win over Northwood.
The Locos (4-1) led 21-12 at the half.
NORTHWOOD (24) – Schroeder 3; Haas 0; Bowen 2; Grant 0; Nagel 0; Rable 6; Avalos 2; Wilson 5; Thompson 1; Genson 0; Smith 3; Gillespie 0; Turner 2; Hanely 0. Totals 10-3-24.
MONTPELIER (46) – Bumb 13; Bexten 0; Fritsch 8; Engels 2; McCord 5; Sommer 0; Richmire 9; Taylor 0; Page 6; Repp 3. Totals 17-6-46.
Three-point goals: Northwood – Smith. Montpelier – Bumb 3, Fritsch 2, Richmire.
Northwood 6 6 6 6 – 24
Montpelier 12 9 16 9 – 46
Reserves: Montpelier, 25-24.
Columbus Grove 42, Elida 36
COLUMBUS GROVE – An 11-5 third quarter was the difference in the game as Columbus Grove scored a 42-36 win over Elida.
Kenzie King led the Bulldogs (5-4) tallying 16 points and pulling down eight rebounds. Sage Clement chipped in 12 points.
Amira Freemen led Elida (1-2) with 14 points. Addisyn Freeman tacked on 10 points.
ELIDA (36) – Johnson 3; Am. Freeman 14; Ad. Freeman 10; Reese 2; Little 7. Totals 14-2-36
COLUMBUS GROVE (42) – Sautter 8; Fortman 2; Downing 4; Clement 12; King 16. Totals 15-6-42.
Three-point goals: Elida – Am. Freeman 2, Ad. Freeman 2, Johnson, Little. Columbus Grove – Clement 4, King 2. Rebounds: Elida 24, Columbus Grove 28 (King 8). Turnovers: Elida 11, Columbus Grove 17.
Elida 8 10 5 13 – 36
Columbus Grove 7 13 11 11 – 42
Reserves: Columbus Grove, 21-16.
Kalida 42, Delphos Jefferson 33
DELPHOS – Kalida was able to pull away 20-12 in the second half to score a 42-33 win over Delphos Jefferson.
Grace Klausing led the Wildcats () with 16 points and five rebounds.
Aly Lindeman paced Jefferson with 11 points and Lyv Lindeman added 10 points.
KALIDA (42) – Klausing 16; Erhart 9; Schmitz 6; Vennekotter 5; Smith 4; Siebeneck 2; Hovest 0; Recker 0. Totals 16-5-42.
DELPHOS JEFFERSON (33) – A. Lindeman 11; L. Lindeman 10; Buzzard 5; French 4; McGue 3; Bridges 0; Brinkman 0; Wiltsie 0. Totals 12-7-33.
Three-point goals: Kalida (5-14) – Erhart 3, Schmitz 2. Delphos Jefferson (2-16) – A. Lindeman, McGue. Rebounds: Kalida 15 (Klausing 5), Delphos Jefferson 15 (L. Lindeman, McGue ). Turnovers: Kalida 13, Delphos Jefferson 11.
Kalida 10 12 9 11 - 42
Delphos Jefferson 8 13 4 8 - 33
