With its leading scorer sidelined after a turned ankle on Monday against Celina, Defiance looked to hold a potent Paulding offense in check on Senior Night on Tuesday.
Panther senior Audrey Giesige didn’t catch that memo, however, as the wing broke her own school single-game record for 3-pointers in a 58-38 Paulding triumph.
With both sides smarting from Monday losses in league play, Defiance (2-19) and Paulding (9-11) each got off to slow starts in the opening period of Tuesday’s non-conference finale.
Defiance committed eight turnovers and made just one basket in the first eight minutes while Paulding wasn’t much better from the field (3-of-14) but hit all four free throws to take an 11-3 lead after one quarter.
From there, the Panthers finally caught fire.
Giesige nailed her second trifecta of the ballgame just 22 seconds into the second period to put Paulding up 14-3 and after two buckets from Defiance senior Emily Wahl and a trey from Paulding’s Janae Pease, the table was set for Giesige to go off.
The 5-10 senior nailed deep 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions and after a block was recovered by guard Maci Kauser, Giesige nailed a shot from long distance yet again to balloon the Panther lead to 26-7 with 4:35 left until halftime.
“We wanted more minutes from our bench tonight with the two games later in the week,” said Paulding coach Matt Arellano of the second-stanza surge. “We turned them over enough and in that second quarter, we started converting some points off those turnovers, something we didn’t do early.”
Without Horvath’s 12.6 points per game to power the DHS offense, the Bulldogs foundered in the opening half of play with just four makes in 20 attempts from the field.
“Any time you’re missing one of your starters and your leading scorer, it’s going to be tough, especially when we played last night and didn’t have a practice to prepare for today,” said DHS mentor Nate Headley, who expects the junior forward to return for Thursday’s league finale at Ottawa-Glandorf and the Bulldogs’ upcoming Division II sectional contest against Bryan. “The girls fought hard though and battled and unfortunately (Paulding) caught fire a little bit in the second quarter and we weren’t able to match their points.”
In all, eight players on either side found the scoring column on a night to honor the seven DHS seniors (Olivia Moats, Wahl, Maddie Bloomfield, Tierra Harrison, Kenya Medina, Mallory Weaver and Kayden Poston).
Paulding swelled its lead to as much as 29 after a Claire Schweller layup followed Giesige’s sixth trey of the game in a 7-0 run to start the second half.
Moats found the scoring column for the first time with an early trifecta in the third period, but it took until the fourth quarter for the DHS offense to finally get going against a steal-savvy Panther defense.
Just one longball away from tying a school mark of seven 3-pointers that she set on Jan. 18 at Delta in a 28-point effort, Giesige came up with the record buckets near the midway point of the final stanza. The Paulding senior sandwiched the tying bucket between a long two-pointer and a spot-up trey from Alexa Garcia and set the new mark of eight inside the four-minute mark before bowing out in a game-best 25-point effort.
“It was fun to watch our girls get her the basketball,” said Arellano of the hot shooting night. “It was fun to watch her set the record earlier in the year … I’m proud of her and happy for her. I’m glad we didn’t get the last ball engraved, now she broke (the record) again.”
Wahl just missed out on a double-double for the Bulldogs with nine points and 10 rebounds while freshman Sam Hohenberger chipped in seven markers and Garcia and Moats each six.
Janae Pease tallied 13 points and four steals for the Panthers while senior guard Claire Schweller put up eight points and six rebounds.
“A shout out to all the seniors, they played a little different roles tonight and it’s a big emotional night, their last home game here in Defiance,” said Headley. “We had some seniors step up and make some shots and some plays, Malory Weaver stepped up and made a couple buckets there. It was good to see a little rhythm there in the second half, we’ll look to build on that moving forward and get ready for O-G and the tournament.”
Defiance (1-7 WBL) will finish off its regular-season slate Thursday at WBL co-leader Ottawa-Glandorf (14-7, 7-1 WBL) before a Division II sectional semifinal matchup with Bryan on Thursday, Feb. 17 at Patrick Henry.
Paulding will round out its regular season with two county and conference clashes Thursday at Antwerp and Saturday afternoon at home against Wayne Trace.
PAULDING (58) - Schweller 8; Bermejo 2; B. Bakle 0; Kauser 0; Pease 13; Suffel 0; A. Bakle 2; Ankney 0; Kuckuck 2; Giesige 25; Barton 0; Roehrig 4; Valle 2. Totals 21-57 7-9 58.
DEFIANCE (38) - Moats 6; Wahl 9; Hohenberger 7; Garcia 6; Bloomfield 2; Hoffman 1; Harrison 3; Medina 0; Weaver 4; Zapata 0. Totals 15-52 3-12 38.
Three-point goals: Paulding 9-25 (Giesige 8, Pease), Defiance 6-24 (Moats 2, Wahl, Hohenberger, Garcia, Harrison). Rebounds: Paulding 36 (Schweller, Giesige 6), Defiance 38 (Wahl 10). Turnovers: Paulding 10, Defiance 19.
Paulding 11 21 13 13 - 58
Defiance 3 7 9 20 - 38
Reserves: Paulding, 28-19.
