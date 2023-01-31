Patrick Henry put on a fourth-quarter shutout surge as the Patriots outscored host Defiance 27-0 in the final eight minutes to break open a 70-34 road win at ‘The Dawg Pound’ on Tuesday.
A quartet of players reached double figures for the Patriots (15-4), led by 18 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks from freshman Ada Christman. Karsyn Weber added 16 points and six boards while Paige Boyer and Carys Crossland netted 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Defiance (1-17) was behind the eight-ball early against PH, trailing 19-7 after one quarter but bridged the gap to get within eight points through three periods.
However, the Patriots caught fire in the final quarter, nailing four of their nine total makes from 3-point range in the fourth stanza, including a pair from Boyer and one each from Crossland and Seemann.
Mira Horvath finished with a team-best 16 points for Defiance, but was held scoreless in the fourth quarter. Caroline McDonald added four buckets and a free throw for nine points.
Defiance will take to the court next on Thursday in the penultimate home game of the season against Western Buckeye League foe Celina (4-14, 0-6 WBL) before traveling to Findlay (10-7) Saturday.
PATRICK HENRY (70) - Crossland 10; Boyer 12; Seemann 7; Weber 16; Guelde 1; Haas 2; M. Prigge 0; Christman 18; Schwab 0; K. Prigge 4; Schwiebert 0; Rosebrook 0. Totals 27-7-70.
