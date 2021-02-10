Despite using its traditional up-tempo pace and fast-break philosophy early on, Paulding found itself being matched shot-for-shot in the early goings of Tuesday’s non-conference tilt with Defiance and needing a spark.
That spark came in the form of a 15-0 run in just two minutes and 20 seconds as the Panthers seized control and went on to claim a 69-48 win over the visiting Bulldogs.
Olivia Moats made a 3-pointer and with buckets from Kendall Black and Mira Horvath, the Bulldogs (4-17) matched Paulding shot-for-shot to start, taking a 7-5 lead early on.
However, a Sadie Estle bucket tied the score and Defiance eventually went four scoreless minutes while the Panthers caught fire.
Paulding (16-5) entered the game having not played a game in nine days, but the hosts shook off any rust on the offensive side essentially at tipoff as the Panthers connected on their first four shots from the field and 9-of-14 in the opening stanza.
Paulding was especially lethal from long distance as Jalynn Parrett, Leigha Egnor, Maggie Manz and Janae Pease all connected from outside the arc in a 15-0 run that turned a 7-7 tie into a 22-7 margin.
“They kinda shell-shocked us a little bit in that first quarter,” said DHS coach Nate Headley of the early-game run. “They started getting their run outs like they do and they hit a couple shots. We were scoring OK, some of the best scoring we’ve done in the first quarter but we just gave up too many points and it’s hard to play from behind a team like that for sure.”
Noted Paulding mentor Matt Arellano: “I thought we were going to be rusty but I thought it would be on offense and we ended up rusty on defense. We missed a ton of rotations, we got beat back in transition.
“I’m glad we got to send the seniors out in their last regular season home game with a win, that means a lot to me and it means a lot to them. Overall, though, we played a solid game and I’m proud of it.”
Down big early, the Bulldogs provided some bite, finishing the quarter on an 8-0 run with a pair of 3-pointers from Joanna Schlatter and a bucket from Kinley Maynard.
Defiance even found itself in striking distance early in the second stanza, as a Kendall Black layup cut the Panther lead to 25-19.
Again, the Paulding defense clamped down, keeping the Bulldogs off the scoreboard for nearly four full minutes while slowly building a lead back to double digits. A 9-0 run with two buckets from Estle and a trey from Egnor brought Paulding back to a 34-19 lead.
Maynard chipped in four points while Horvath added a bucket in the final minute as Defiance went to the halftime break down 34-25.
Any threat of a comeback was snuffed out to start the second half as Paulding junior Janae Pease caught fire with a pair of 3-pointers and a make at the free throw line for a personal 7-2 run to build the lead back to double digits. Pease added another bucket midway through the quarter en route to a team-high 19 points and four longballs.
Pease’s 19 points led a trio of Panthers in double figures.
Seniors Egnor (13 points, three 3-pointers) and Estle (14 points, nine rebounds) hit the mark for the Panthers in their final home game.
“It’s great to coach a group that spreads the ball around like this,” said Arellano of the win. “It creates an energy that you don’t get when the ball stops. You get this harmony, this energy on defense that’s hard to get without that harmony on offense.”
For Defiance, the early hole was ultimately too deep to climb out of but the sophomore duo of Maynard and Horvath were bright spots. Maynard finished with a team-best 16 markers while Horvath netted 12.
Black neared a double-double with six points and 10 rebounds while Moats netted eight points.
“They definitely play a style that we’ve seen before and in previous games, we’ve let that stuff get the better of us but tonight I thought we hung with them,” said Headley. “Our girls stuck with it, played hard and I was impressed with how we played. Credit our girls for stepping up to the challenge.”
Defiance will cap its regular season Thursday at Wapakoneta (6-13, 2-6 WBL) while Paulding (5-2 NWC) holds an outside shot at a share of the Northwest Conference title in the school’s final year in the league.
If the Panthers knock off league co-leader Crestview (16-3, 6-1) Thursday and Spencerville (13-7, 5-2) defeats Delphos Jefferson (17-4, 6-1) on Thursday, the Panthers will pick up a share of their first conference title since 2003.
Defiance’s tournament trek will begin Wednesday, Feb. 17 at Elida in D-II sectional semifinal action while Paulding will face either Jefferson or Tinora in a D-III sectional final on Saturday, Feb. 20.
DEFIANCE (48) - Moats 6; Wahl 0; Schlatter 8; Black 6; Maynard 16; Hoffman 0; Garcia 0; Medina 0; Weaver 0; Horvath 12. Totals 19-65 7-14 48.
PAULDING (69) - Schweller 5; Parrett 8; Pease 19; Egnor 13; Suffel 0; Manz 5; Bakle 0; Ankney 2; Kuckuck 2; Estle 14; Roehrig 0; Trahin 1. Totals 26-46 5-8 69.
Three-point goals: Defiance 3-19 (Schlatter 2, Moats), Defiance 12-22 (Pease 4, Egnor 3, Parrett 2, Schweller, Manz, Estle). Rebounds: Defiance 30 (Black 10), Paulding 37 (Estle 9). Turnovers: Defiance 6, Paulding 19.
Defiance 15 10 11 12 - 48
Paulding 22 12 17 18 - 69
Reserves: Paulding, 43-27.
