Fairview 59, Montpelier 47
SHERWOOD — Fairview ran its win streak to eight straight games, picking up a key non-conference victory over visiting Montpelier, 59-47.
Kelly Crites scored 14 points to lead three players in double figures for the Apaches (17-3). Karrie Smith chipped in 13 points, including three longballs, while Kiersten Cline added 12 markers.
Emily Fritsch hit four 3-pointers for a team-best 12 points for Montpelier (17-3). Ariel Page netted 11 to help the cause.
MONTPELIER (47) - Bumb 6; Bexten 3; Fritsch 12; Engels 0; McCord 7; Sommer 0; Richmire 2; Page 11; Repp 6. Totals 15-10-47.
FAIRVIEW (59) - K. Zeedyk 0; C. Zeedyk 9; Smith 13; Mavis 2; Crites 14; Rhodes 3; Cline 12; O. Ricica 0; P. Ricica 6. Totals 20-13-59.
Three-point goals: Montpelier - Fritsch 4, Repp 2, Bexten. Fairview - Smith 3, C. Zeedyk 2, Cline.
Montpelier 12 7 21 7 - 47
Fairview 13 20 11 15 - 59
Reserves: Fairview, 27-20.
Ayersville 45, Continental 34
AYERSVILLE — Ally Schindler’s 14 points paced Ayersville as the Pilots took down visiting Continental, 45-34.
Kaylee Dockery chipped in 10 points to help the cause for Ayersville (10-11), winners of six of its last seven.
Cate Etter scored 19 points to lead the way for the Pirates (6-13).
CONTINENTAL (34) - Etter 19; Potts 6; Burke 8; Troyer 1; Armey 0; Tegenkamp 0; Logan 0; Prowant 0; Knowles 0; Scott 0. Totals 13-6-34.
AYERSVILLE (45) - Sheets 4; Martin 4; Dockery 10; Froelich 4; Schindler 14; Okuley 4; Craft 4; McGuire 1; Young 0. Totals 18-8-45.
Three-point goals: Continental - Etter 2. Ayersville - Dockery. Turnovers: Continental 27, Ayersville 27.
Continental 10 6 6 12 - 34
Ayersville 10 14 9 12 - 45
North Central 43, Hicksville 26
HICKSVILLE — North Central broke open a close game at halftime with a 21-5 third-quarter advantage, downing host Hicksville, 43-26.
Madison Brown was a perfect 9-for-9 from the free throw line, netting 17 points for the Eagles (8-10).
Molly Crall tallied nine points and seven rebounds in the setback for the Aces (9-12).
NORTH CENTRAL (43) - Brown 17; Balser 7; Burnett 2; Hickman 2; Westfall 0; Bonney 6; Hollstein 9; King 0. Totals 14-12-43.
HICKSVILLE (26) - Slattery 6; Phillips 4; Seitz 0; Smith 0; Bergman 7; Crall 9; Eicher 0; Monroe 0; Baird 0; Neidhardt 0. Totals 9-6-26.
Three-point goals: North Central - Balser 2, Hollstein. Hicksville - Slattery 2. Rebounds: North Central 29 (Bonney, Hollstein 7), Hicksville 19 (Bergman, Crall 7). Turnovers: North Central 8, Hicksville 11.
North Central 10 4 21 8 - 43
Hicksville 8 4 5 9 - 26
Reserves: Hicksville, 15-9 (two quarters).
Wayne Trace 41, Holgate 21
HAVILAND — Wayne Trace staked out an 18-5 lead after eight minutes, downing Holgate 41-21 in Green Meadows Conference action.
Katrina Stoller tallied 17 points, six rebounds and five steals for the Raiders (15-6, 5-1 GMC), which held the Tigers to 7-of-36 shooting.
Justine Eis recorded 11 points and eight rebounds for Holgate (7-14, 2-4 GMC), playing in its final Green Meadows Conference game.
HOLGATE (21) - Blaker 0; Izor 0; Wilhelm 0; Willett 2; Schuller 4; Altman 3; Meyer 0; Clark 1; Eis 11. Totals 7-36 6-12 21.
WAYNE TRACE (41) - Troth 0; Moore 4; Sinn 7; Miller 0; Shepherd 8; Graham 0; K. Stoller 17; R. Stoller 5; Mead 0; A. Stoller 0. Totals 13-31 12-16 41.
Three-point goals: Holgate 1-7 (Schuller), Wayne Trace 3-6 (K. Stoller 2, Sinn). Rebounds: Holgate 30 (Eis 8), Wayne Trace 24 (K. Stoller 6). Turnovers: Holgate 24, Wayne Trace 16.
Holgate 5 4 6 6 - 21
Wayne Trace 18 9 5 9 - 41
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 30-12.
Lima Bath 72, Tinora 31
Tinora battled gamely but the Rams didn’t have enough against D-II No. 6 Lima Bath in a 72-31 loss to the Wildkittens.
Anna Frazer had seven points to pace Tinora (9-12) while Anna Gray added six points and 10 rebounds. Tristen Norden also netted six points.
Chandler Clark’s 16 points and five rebounds led the way for Bath (19-2). Ruby Bolon chipped in 14 markers.
LIMA BATH (72) - C. Clark 16; R. Bolon 14; Dackin 8; E. Bolon 6; R. Clark 6; E. Oliver 6; Hardison 5; Renner 5; Foust 4; A. Oliver 2.
TINORA (31) - Frazer 7; Gray 6; Norden 6; Meyer 4; Harr 4; Mueller 2; Zachrich 2.
Three-point goals: Lima Bath - E. Bolon 2, R. Clark 2, Hardison. Tinora - Frazer, Norden. Rebounds: Lima Bath 33, Tinora 20. Turnovers: Lima Bath 9, Tinora 20.
Lima Bath 18 13 17 24 - 72
Tinora 8 6 12 5 - 31
Reserves: Tinora, 35-20.
Ottawa-Glandorf 54, Archbold 33
OTTAWA — A trio of Titans reached double figures as D-III No. 5 Ottawa-Glandorf picked up a convincing 54-33 win against Archbold.
Kelsey Erford had control of the contest on both ends, leading O-G (19-2) with 16 points, 11 assists and six steals. Chloee Glenn added 14 points and six caroms while Erin Kaufman netted 12.
Kylie Sauder’s 13 points led the way for Archbold, which fell to 9-10.
ARCHBOLD (33) - Hostetler 2; McQuade 2; Grime 2; Sauder 13; Ziegler 8; Phillips 2; Rupp 2; Moyer 2. Totals 12-6-33.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (54) - Erford 16; Haselman 2; Aldrich 6; E. Kaufman 12; K. Kaufman 4; Glenn 14. Totals 26-0-54.
Three-point goals: Archbold - Ziegler 2, Sauder. Ottawa-Glandorf - Erford 2. Rebounds: Archbold 12, Ottawa-Glandorf 21 (Glenn 6). Turnovers: Archbold 22.
Archbold 9 7 11 6 - 33
Ottawa-Glandorf 23 5 16 10 - 54
Reserves: Ottawa-Glandorf, 30-24.
Minster 50, Kalida 17
MINSTER — Minster backed up its lofty No. 3 ranking in Division IV, clamping down defensively to smother Kalida, 50-17.
Janae Hoying and Ivy Wolf each racked up 20 points for Minster (20-1), with Wolf hitting six 3-pointers and Hoying four.
Grace Klausing’s six points led Kalida (14-6), which was outscored 13-0 in the fourth quarter.
KALIDA (17) - Klausing 6; Erhart 5; Smith 4; Vennekotter 2. Totals 7-0-17.
MINSTER (50) - Hoying 20; Wolf 20; Mering 2; B. Oldigis 2; Pohl 2; Prenger 2; K. Oldigis 2. Totals 19-2-50.
Three-point goals: Kalida - Klausing 2, Erhart. Minster - Wolf 6, Hoying 4.
Kalida 5 2 10 0 - 17
Minster 10 14 13 13 - 50
