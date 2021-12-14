Fairview 63, Delta 30
DELTA — Fairview outscored Delta 25-2 in the second period to seize control and claim a 63-30 road win over the Panthers.
Kelly Crites’ 21 points and seven rebounds led the ledger for the Apaches (5-3), which hit six treys and 11 shots from the line. Carrie Zeedyk chipped in a dozen points while Haley Hammer neared a double-double with eight points and 10 caroms.
Sophia Burres netted 13 points for Delta (2-5) in the setback.
FAIRVIEW (63) - K. Zeedyk 2; Singer 6; C. Zeedyk 12; Shininger 0; Crites 21; Rhodes 4; Mavis 4; Hammer 8; Taylor 6. Totals 23-11-63.
DELTA (30) - Weber 2; Munger 6; Burres 13; Irelan 0; Friess 5; Haas 1; Sprow 0; Lamb 0; Smith 3; Turi 0. Totals 11-7-30.
Three-point goals: Fairview - C. Zeedyk 2, Crites 2, Hammer 2. Delta - Friess.
Fairview 16 25 13 9 - 63
Delta 8 2 9 11 - 30
Reserves: Fairview, 30-18.
Paulding 42, Holgate 39
PAULDING — Led by a career-high 25 points from senior guard Claire Schweller, Paulding rallied in the fourth quarter to down visiting Holgate 42-39 for the Panthers’ first win of the season.
Schweller hit 11-of-18 from the field in the victory for Paulding (1-6), which outscored the Tigers 13-6 in the fourth quarter. Janae Pease added 11 markers for the Panthers.
Justine Eis poured in 22 points for Holgate (3-4), scoring 13 of the team’s 18 first-half points.
HOLGATE (39) - Willett 0; Bower 0; Blaker 5; Schuller 4; Altman 2; Meyer 6; Clark 0; Eis 22. Totals 17-4-39.
PAULDING (42) - Schweller 25; B. Bakle 2; Kauser 0; Pease 11; Ankney 0; Kuckuck 0; Giesige 3; Roehrig 1. Totals 17-7-42.
Three-point goals: Holgate - Blaker. Paulding - Pease. Turnovers: Holgate 17, Paulding 12.
Holgate 9 9 15 6 - 39
Paulding 13 8 8 13 - 42
Reserves: Holgate, 26-17.
Tinora 46, Patrick Henry 14
Tinora girls basketball allowed six points in the final three quarters Tuesday night as they defeated Patrick Henry 46-14.
The Rams (7-2), who led 19-8 after one quarter of play outscored the Patriots 27-6 in the final three quarters.
Liv Mueller led the way for Tinora with 13 points on three from long distance. Nova Okuley added 11.
For Patrick Henry, they were led by Kya Seeman and Kayla Kruse who each had four points.
PATRICK HENRY (14) — Seemann 4; Kruse 4; Nelson 2; Bostelman 2; Weber 1; Schwab 1.
TINORA (46) — Mueller 13; N. Okuley 11; Frazer 6; Harr 6; Nagel 4; Gray 4; Schaffner 1; K. Okuley 1.
Three-point goals: Tinora - Mueller 3, N. Okuley, Gray. Rebounds: Tinora 28 (Mueller, Gray, K. Okuley 4), Patrick Henry 23 (Weber 6). Turnovers: Patrick Henry 25, Tinora 14.
Patrick Henry 8 1 2 3 - 14
Tinora 19 12 6 9 - 46
Reserves: Tinora 37-28
Van Wert 34, Wayne Trace 32
VAN WERT — Wayne Trace slipped to 4-2 on the season, dropping a 34-32 road nailbiter to Van Wert.
Rachel Stoller came a rebound short of a double-double, finishing with 10 points and nine rebounds - five offensive - in the loss for the Raiders. Rylee Troth added eight markers.
WAYNE TRACE (32) - Troth 8; Moore 2; Whitman 0; Miller 4; Myers 3; Graham 5; Stoller 10. Totals 10-29 9-12 32.
VAN WERT (34) - Young 7; Barnhart 0; Wise 7; Welch 10; Houg 7; Phillips 0; Bagley 3; Schaufelberger 0. Totals 10-36 9-15 34.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace 3-7 (Troth 2, Graham), Van Wert 5-18 (Welch 2, Young, Wise, Houg). Rebounds: Wayne Trace 29 (Stoller 9), Van Wert 21 (Houg 7). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 15, Van Wert 8.
Wayne Trace 9 8 7 8 - 32
Van Wert 8 9 7 10 - 34
Archbold 38, Pettisville 30
PETTISVILLE — Archbold made a 15-3 lead after one quarter stand up as the Bluestreaks evened their season mark with a 38-30 win at Pettisville.
Leah McQuade put up 13 points and six rebounds to pace Archbold (4-4).
Meleah Plank’s eight markers were tops for the Blackbirds (1-7) while Leah Beck hauled in eight rebounds.
ARCHBOLD (38) - Hostetler 7; McQuade 13; Grime 2; Ziegler 8; Moyer 3; Phillips 3; Rodriguez 2. Totals 14-9-38.
PETTISVILLE (30) - Grieser 7; Klopfenstein 5; Grim 0; Plank 8; King 5; Strauss 0; Beck 5; Crawford 0; Wiemken 0. Totals 9-10-30.
Three-point goals: Archbold - McQuade. Pettisville - Grieser, Plank. Rebounds: Archbold 32 (McQuade, Moyer 6), Pettisville 25 (Beck 8). Turnovers: Archbold 12, Pettisville 8.
Archbold 15 2 9 12 - 38
Pettisville 3 12 3 12 - 30
Reserves: Archbold, 37-25.
Springfield 37, Liberty Center 33
LIBERTY CENTER — Springfield’s Kendall Carruthers put up 20 points as the Blue Devils had just enough to top host Liberty Center, 37-33.
Kate Mohler had eight points to lead a balanced scorecard for LC (4-3), which had seven different players score points.
SPRINGFIELD (37) - Carruthers 20; Florek 1; Sigman 9; Battle 7. Totals 12-11-37.
LIBERTY CENTER (33) - Giesige 4; Armey 5; K. Mohler 8; H. Mohler 5; Keller 6; Gerken 4; Blanton 2. Totals 11-7-33.
Three-point goals: Springfield - Carruthers, Battle. Liberty Center - Keller 2, K. Mohler, Armey.
Springfield 9 9 10 9 - 37
L. Center 6 11 7 9 - 33
Reserves: Liberty Center, 43-15.
Miller City 54, Leipsic 51
MILLER CITY — Miller City standout Abi Lammers scored her 1,000th career point, helping power the Wildcats to a narrow 54-51 Putnam County League win over Leipsic.
Lammers finished with 12 points, 21 rebounds and five steals in the win for Miller City (5-1, 3-0 PCL). Grace Pfau’s 19 points led the team while Carley Hermiller netted 14.
Whitney Langhals tallied 16 points to pace the Vikings (4-2, 1-1 PCL).
LEIPSIC (51) - Kirkendall 2; Henry 13; M. Hermiller 9; Langhals 16; Haselman 8; Martinez 3. Totals 21-4-51.
MILLER CITY (54) - Lammers 12; Ruck 2; C. Hermiller 14; Otto 7; Pfau 19. Totals 18-51 14-27 54.
Three-point goals: Leipsic - Henry 3, Langhals, Martinez. Miller City - C. Hermiller 3, Pfau. Rebounds: Miller City 30 (Lammers 21). Turnovers: Miller City 15.
Leipsic 7 15 13 16 - 51
M. City 13 12 18 11 - 54
Reserves: Miller City, 54-14.
Columbus Grove 31, Kalida 19
COLUMBUS GROVE — Behind a dominant 11-0 first quarter, Columbus Grove defeated Kalida 31-19 at home on Tuesday night.
The Wildcats went scoreless in the first quarter but would score five in the second quarter and 14 in the second half. Sophomore Whitney Unverferth led the way with seven points while Brooke Erhart added five.
For Columbus Grove they were led by Kenzie King’s eight points while Shay Schroeder also knocked down two threes and subsequently six points.
KALIDA (19) — W. Unverferth 7; Erhart 5; Vennekotter 3; A. Unverferth 2; Bockrath 2. Recker 0; Burgei 0; Kuhlman 0; M. Unverferth 0. Totals: 5-2-3-19.
COLUMBUS GROVE (31) — King 8; Schroeder 6; Clement 5; Sautter 4; Ridenour 4; Auchmuty 2; Fortman 2; Halker 0. Totals: 9-3-4-31.
Three-point goals: Kalida - W. Unverferth, Erhart. Columbus Grove - Schroeder 2, Clement. Rebounds: Kalida 28 (Vennekotter 9), Columbus Grove 22 (King 5). Steals: Columbus Grove 6, Kalida 3. Turnovers: Kalida 11, Columbus Grove 5.
Columbus Grove 11 6 4 10 - 31
Kalida 0 5 7 7 - 19
Reserves: Kalida 34-12
