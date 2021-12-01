SHERWOOD — Fairview’s Kelly Crites scored eight of her game-high 16 points in the fourth quarter as Fairview picked up a 35-26 home triumph over Archbold in girls hoops action on Tuesday.
Crites added three assists and three steals to her total for the Apaches (1-1) while Bethany Singer added seven markers and Carrie Zeedyk recorded six assists and eight rebounds.
Addi Ziegler paced the Bluestreaks (2-2) with six points.
ARCHBOLD (26) - Rupp 2; Mello 2; Hostetler 5; Perez 0; Grime 4; Ziegler 6; Moyer 2; Phillips 5. Totals 9-6-26.
FAIRVIEW (35) - K. Zeedyk 3; Singer 7; C. Zeedyk 5; Crites 16; Hammer 4; Shining 0. Totals 14-2-35.
Three-point goals: Archbold - Hostetler, Phillips. Fairview - Crites 2, K. Zeedyk, Singer, C. Zeedyk. Rebounds: Archbold 24 (Grime 6), Fairview 21 (C. Zeedyk 8). Turnovers: Archbold 14, Fairview 14.
Archbold 5 11 4 6 - 26
Fairview 7 12 6 10 - 35
Reserves: Fairview, 41-21.
Bryan 59, Wayne Trace 25
BRYAN — Kailee Thiel’s 17 points led three Bryan players in double figures for Bryan as the Bears out-raced Wayne Trace in a 59-25 home triumph.
Reese Grothaus and Addie Arnold netted 10 points apiece in the win for Bryan (3-1), which forced 20 Raider turnovers.
Abby Moore’s nine points were tops for Wayne Trace, which slipped to 3-1 on the year.
WAYNE TRACE (25) - Troth 3; Moore 9; Whitman 0; Miller 0; Myers 0; Graham 4; R. Stoller 7; Sinn 0; Zartman 2; K. Stoller 0. Totals 9-28 5-8 25.
BRYAN (59) - D. Taylor 7; Thiel 17; Voigt 7; Miller 0; Grothaus 10; Zimmerman 0; B. Taylor 0; Rau 0; Smith 0; Murphy 6; Arnold 10; Langenderfer 2; Wasson 0; DeWitt 0. Totals 24-49 5-13 59.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace 2-8 (Troth, Graham), Bryan 6-19 (Grothaus 3, Arnold 2, D. Taylor). Rebounds: Wayne Trace 18 (Moore 5), Bryan 27 (Thiel 6). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 20, Bryan 5.
Wayne Trace 9 3 10 3 - 25
Bryan 19 14 20 6 - 59
Reserves: Bryan, 39-11.
Ayersville 53, Pettisville 28
PETTISVILLE — Ayersville moved to 3-0 on the young season, downing host Pettisville convincingly, 53-28.
The Pilots dominated the entire way, leading 22-10 at halftime and 39-17 through three quarters. Neva Sheets knocked down three shots from long distance to lead the Pilots with 18 points while Ally Schindler added 14.
Leah Beck led the way for the Blackbirds (1-3) with eight markers.
AYERSVILLE (53) — Sheets 18; Schindler 14; Craft 7; Froelich 6; Okuley 3; Dockery 2; Manon 0; Young 1; Becher 0; McGuire 0. Totals 17-3-53.
PETTISVILLE (28) — Beck 8; Grimm 7; Grieser 5; King 4; Klopfenstein 2; Plank 2; Strauss 0; Wiemken 0. Totals 9-2-28.
Three-point goals: Ayersville - Sheets 3. Pettisville - Grieser, Grimm. Turnovers: Ayersville 9, Pettisville 13.
Ayersville 11 11 17 14 - 53
Pettisville 8 2 7 11 - 28
Reserves: Pettisville, 27-16.
Hicksville 46, Patrick Henry 24
HAMLER — Despite both teams combining for just two points in the fourth quarter, Hicksville clamped down defensively in a 46-24 win at Patrick Henry.
Kenzie Schroeder hit 12 field goals in a 30-point, eight-rebound, five-steal performance for the Aces (2-1) while Avery Slattery canned three treys and added 11 markers.
Karsyn Weber’s nine points led the ledger for PH (0-3), which committed 20 turnovers in the loss.
HICKSVILLE (46) - Slattery 11; Seitz 0; Schroeder 30; Neidhardt 0; Smith 1; Bergman 2; Crall 2; Vasquez 0. Totals 19-3-46.
PATRICK HENRY (24) - Nelson 3; Seemann 4; Weber 9; M. Prigge 0; Bostelman 0; Schwab 0; Kruse 2; K. Prigge 3; Johnson 3; Breece 0. Totals 9-1-24.
Three-point goals: Hicksville - Slattery 3, Schroeder 2. Patrick Henry - Weber 2, Nelson, K. Prigge, Johnson. Rebounds: Hicksville 27 (Schroeder 8), Patrick Henry 13 (M. Prigge 3). Turnovers: Hicksville 19, Patrick Henry 20.
Hicksville 14 13 17 2 - 46
Patrick Henry 9 10 5 0 - 24
Reserves: Patrick Henry, 40-14.
Wauseon 77, Edgerton 47
WAUSEON — Wauseon seized a 25-9 lead through eight minutes and didn’t let up as the Tribe cruised past visiting Edgerton, 77-47.
Marisa Seiler scored nine of her game-high 24 points in the opening stanza as both the Indians (2-0) and Bulldogs (0-4) made eight 3-pointers as a team. Autumn Pelok and Ellie Rodriguez each scored a dozen points while Kadence Carroll and Hayley Meyer both scored 10.
Taylor Smith drained five longballs for 15 points to pace Edgerton while Noelle Ritter netted 12.
EDGERTON (37) - Wickerham 0; Ritter 12; Gerschutz 6; Smith 15; Cape 3; Rudersdorf 0; Stark 0; Warner 0; Hennessey 0; Schroeder 3; Fort 8. Totals 16-7-47.
WAUSEON (77) - Seiler 24; Au. Pelok 12; Carroll 10; Rodriguez 12; Meyer 10; Strauss 0; Ehrsam 4; Stasa 3; Tester 2; Ava Pelok 0; Strain 0. Totals 31-8-77.
Three-point goals: Edgerton - Smith 5, Gerschutz 2, Cape. Wauseon - Rodriguez 3, Seiler 2, Carroll 2.
Edgerton 9 12 15 11 - 47
Wauseon 25 21 14 17 - 77
Reserves: Wauseon, 35-18.
Delphos Jefferson 49, Antwerp 33
DELPHOS — Astianna Coppes netted 20 points for Antwerp, but it wasn’t enough to top Delphos Jefferson in a 49-33 Jeffcat victory.
Coppes hit three triples in the setback for the Archers (2-1), which were outscored 15-0 in the second stanza after leading 13-10 through eight minutes.
ANTWERP (33) - Rohrs 0; Reinhart 0; Coppes 20; Recker 5; Schuette 0; McMichael 2; Townley 0; Jewell 6; Brewer 0; Fish 0; Krouse 0. Totals 12-4-33.
DELPHOS JEFFERSON (49) - Wiltsie 3; Teman 0; A. Lindeman 12; L. Lindeman 19; McGue 7; Rostorfer 0; French 6; Rode 0; Moore 0; Weitzel 2. Totals 18-6-49.
Three-point goals: Antwerp - Coppes 3, Recker, Jewell. Delphos Jefferson - L. Lindeman 3, A. Lindeman 2, McGue, Wiltsie.
Antwerp 13 0 7 13 - 33
Jefferson 10 15 12 12 - 49
Lincolnview 62, Paulding 55
MIDDLE POINT — After trailing by six through eight minutes, Paulding’s comeback attempt fell short as the Panthers fell to former NWC rival Lincolnview 62-55.
Janae Pease netted a team-best 18 points in the setback for the Panthers (0-3) while Audrey Giesige added 13 markers and Alivya Bakle nine.
Kendall Bollenbacher put up a game-high 25 points with three longballs for the Lancers (3-0).
PAULDING (55) - Schweller 5; Kauser 2; Pease 18; Suffel 1; Bakle 9; Ankney 5; Kuckuck 0; Giesige 13; Roehrig 0; Valle 2. Totals 19-12-55.
LINCOLNVIEW (62) - Price 0; Jackman 6; Renner 2; Stevens 2; Bollenbacher 25; Walker 3; Loose 12; King 12. Totals 24-10-62.
Three-point goals: Paulding - Pease 2, Giesige 2, Ankney. Lincolnview - Bollenbacher 3, Walker.
Paulding 9 15 17 14 - 55
Lincolnview 15 16 18 13 - 62
Reserves: Paulding, 22-20.
Napoleon 41, Northview 35
NAPOLEON — Napoleon withstood a challenge from Northern Lakes League title contender Sylvania Northview, holding on for a 41-35 league victory at “The Grand Canyon.”
Emma Pedroza hit three shots from both inside and outside the arc for 15 points for Napoleon (4-0, 2-0 NLL). Sophie Chipps, Vivienne Macheck and Ella Rausch all chipped in eight points each.
Mikayla Mattimore’s 10 points were tops in Northview’s (4-1, 1-1 NLL) first loss of the season.
NORTHVIEW (35) - Pedro 0; Greene 4; Taylor 1; Coakley 6; Mattimore 10; Maple 8; Michaelson 6. Totals 14-2-35.
NAPOLEON (41) - Durham 2; Chipps 8; Macheck 8; Tassler 0; Oberhaus 0; Pedroza 15; Rausch 8; Bump 0. Totals 13-9-41.
Three-point goals: Northview - Mattimore 2, Maple 2, Coakley. Napoleon - Pedroza 3, Macheck 2, Rausch.
Northview 11 10 6 8 - 35
Napoleon 12 12 5 12 - 41
Reserves: Northview, 35-16.
Liberty Center 43, Holgate 37
HOLGATE — Liberty Center outscored Holgate 19-9 in the fourth quarter to rally past the host Tigers 43-37 in a Henry County tussle.
Peyton Armey tallied 13 points to lead the way for LC (2-1) while Emersyn Gerken added nine points and four rebounds.
Lexa Schuller’s nine tallies paced Holgate, which fell to 1-2 on the year.
LIBERTY CENTER (43) - Giesige 0; Gray 2; Krugh 0; Armey 13; K. Mohler 8; H. Mohler 7; Keller 0; Perry 0; Miller 0; Jones 0; E. Mohler 0; Wachtman 0; Gerken 9; Barrett 2; Blanton 2. Totals 13-13-43.
HOLGATE (37) - Willett 6; Bower 0; Blaker 0; Wilhelm 2; Schuller 9; Altman 6; Franz 0; Meyer 6; Clark 2; Eis 6. Totals 13-8-37.
Three-point goals: Liberty Center - K. Mohler, Armey, H. Mohler. Holgate - Schuller, Altman, Meyer.
Liberty Center 7 7 10 19 - 43
Holgate 11 11 6 9 - 37
Stryker 35, Edon 31
STRYKER — Sage Woolace tallied 12 points for Stryker as the Panthers pulled away late to deal Edon a 35-31 non-conference defeat.
Haylee Fulk hit a pair of trifectas to help the cause for Stryker (3-0), which outscored Edon 15-3 in the fourth quarter to win.
Emma Hickman and Carlie Kiess netted nine points apiece for the Bombers (0-3).
EDON (31) - Towers 0; Mitchell 2; Hickman 9; Heinze 2; Al. Kaylor 8; Kiess 9; As. Kaylor 1. Totals 11-7-31.
STRYKER (35) - Woolace 12; E. Fulk 6; Ramon 3; Wickerham 5; Andres 0; H. Fulk 6; Myers 4. Totals 12-7-35.
Three-point goals: Edon - Hickman, Kiess. Stryker - H. Fulk 2. Turnovers: Edon 15, Stryker 11.
Edon 10 6 12 3 - 31
Stryker 6 6 8 15 - 35
Montpelier 61, Fayette 11
MONTPELIER — Montpelier seized control early and often, rolling past visiting Fayette 61-11 in a non-league tilt.
Ariel Page hit seven shots from the field for a game-high 17 points for the Locos (3-0), which outscored the Eagles 22-7 in the first quarter alone. Trinity Richmire added 10 markers.
Jada Reinking’s five points led the way for Fayette (0-3), which made three field goals and five free throws as a team.
FAYETTE (11) - Sinks 0; Storrs 0; Bingman 0; Powers 2; Vanderveer 0; Brown 4; Ramay 0; Sepp 0; Reinking 5. Totals 3-5-11.
MONTPELIER (61) - Bumb 6; Humbarger 2; McGee 2; McCord 8; Richmire 10; Taylor 6; Page 17; Uribes 9; Phongphiou 1; Hilliard 0. Totals 25-7-61.
Three-point goals: Fayette - none. Montpelier - Richmire 2, McCord, Uribes.
Fayette 7 0 2 2 - 11
Montpelier 22 13 15 11 - 61
Reserves: Montpelier, 36-16.
Columbus Grove 57, Continental 11
CONTINENTAL — Defending Putnam County League co-champ and district champ Columbus Grove allowed just four makes from the field by Continental in a 57-11 league rout.
Kenzie King rained in seven 3-pointers and 23 points along with four steals for the Bulldogs (2-1, 1-0 PCL), which forced 29 Continental turnovers.
Jensen Armey netted nine of the 11 points for the Pirates (0-3, 0-1 PCL) while Tori Searfoss added the other bucket.
COLUMBUS GROVE (57) - Auchmuty 7; Sautter 6; Fortman 4; Halker 2; Clement 8; McCauley 0; Schroeder 0; King 23; Stechschulte 2; Ridenour 5. Totals 21-49 4-6 57.
CONTINENTAL (11) - Armey 9; Searfoss 2. Totals 4-25 2-6 11.
Three-point goals: Columbus Grove 11-30 (King 7, Clement 2, Auchmuty, Ridenour), Continental 1-8 (Armey). Rebounds: Columbus Grove 30 (Sautter 7), Continental 13. Turnovers: Columbus Grove 15, Continental 29.
Col. Grove 26 19 7 5 - 57
Continental 2 4 0 5 - 11
Reserves: Columbus Grove, 19-5 (two quarters).
Coldwater 46, Kalida 32
COLDWATER — Coldwater cleaned the glass with a 36-22 advantage, helping claim a 46-32 win over visiting Kalida.
Amanda Unverferth hit three treys for a team-high nine points for Kalida (1-1) while 6-4 junior center Riley Rismiller tallied 19 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks for the Cavaliers (2-1).
KALIDA (32) - A. Unverferth 9; Erhart 6; Vennekotter 6; Hovest 4; L. Recker 4; Bockrath 3; W. Unverferth 0; C. Recker 0. Totals 11-51 2-8 32.
COLDWATER (46) - Rismiller 19; Harlamert 11; Leugers 6; Wenning 6; Steinke 4; May 0; Alig 0. Totals 18-41 10-13 46.
Three-point goals: Kalida 8-32 (A. Unverferth 3, Erhart 2, Vennekotter 2, L. Recker), Coldwater 0-7. Rebounds: Kalida 22 (Erhart, Vennekotter 5), Coldwater 36 (Rismiller 15). Turnovers: Kalida 7, Coldwater 12.
Kalida 5 11 6 10 - 32
Coldwater 8 8 16 14 - 46
Reserves: Kalida, 56-14.
