FINDLAY — A pair of first-half scoring runs powered host Findlay to an early advantage and the Trojans took down visiting Defiance 62-39 on Tuesday.
Defiance fell behind 11-0 to start the contest before the Trojans tallied a 10-0 run to start the second stanza.
“We got off to a slow start offensively in the first quarter,” said Defiance coach Nate Headley. “I thought we were doing a good job getting open looks and getting the ball where we wanted to against their zone, but our shots just weren’t falling, even when we were getting some second chances after offensive rebounds.”
Kinley Maynard scored 10 of her 12 points in the first half, finishing as the leading scorer in the 10th straight defeat for the Bulldogs (1-11). Olivia Moats hit a pair of triples and added 10 points while Joanna Schlatter added nine points and 10 rebounds.
“We came out in the second half and played with some more life, Olivia and Jo hit a couple of shots,” added Headley. “It just seemed like whenever we would make a couple of plays, they would answer with another basket, and we weren’t able to make that run to close the gap.
“Overall our girls played hard and never gave up, we just need to be more consistent on offense and try to limit our turnovers.”
Kaylee Brodine put up 20 points and 12 rebounds for the 3-6 Trojans. Kelsey Shindeldecker added 13 points and seven caroms.
Defiance will return to action at “The Dawg Pound” on Thursday against Elida.
DEFIANCE (39) — Moats 10; Schlatter 9; Black 4; Maynard 12; Horvath 0; Wahl 2; Bloomfield 0; Hoffman 2; Weaver 2; Medina 0. Totals 12-59 11-17 39.
FINDLAY (62) — Mangas 4; Brodine 20; Prusnek 2; Shindeldecker 13; Nichols 2; Hucke 8; McCormick 0; Myers 2; Pinion 0; Stone 0; M. Stechschulte 0; Patterson 2; Hayward 4; K. Stechschulte 5. Totals 28-58 6-10 62.
Three-point goals: Defiance 4-17 (Moats 2, Maynard 2), Findlay 0-6. Rebounds: Defiance 37 (Schlatter 10), Findlay 43 (Brodine 12). Turnovers: Defiance 23, Findlay 16.
Defiance 4 8 14 13 — 39
Findlay 13 18 16 15 — 62
Reserves: Findlay, 48-14.
