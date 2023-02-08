PAULDING — In an up-tempo contest with full-court pressure on both sides, Defiance got off the schneid and ended a 13-game losing streak with a 69-45 win over host Paulding on Tuesday evening.
Leading 18-14 after one quarter, the Bulldogs (2-19) got things kicked into high gear in the second period by racking up 24 points, including eight made free throws from three different players.
Helping that case was the scoring prowess of senior forward Mira Horvath. The Bulldogs’ leading scorer on the season backed up her efforts this year with a 25-point showing with 11 made field goals and three made free throws, including 14 points in the first two stanzas.
Senior Kinley Maynard added two buckets, a trey and three free throws for 10 points as the Bulldogs had eight players reach the scoring column and seven players score at least six points.
Paulding (2-19) struggled to score in the second half, netting 17 points over the final two periods.
Brooklyn Bakle tallied a dozen points to lead the Panthers while Brooklyn Schlatter hit five free throws and scored nine points.
Defiance will play in its final home game of the regular season on Thursday with state-ranked Ottawa-Glandorf (No. 5 D-III) visiting DHS after already clinching the WBL title. Paulding will play its final regular season game on the road at rival Wayne Trace on Thursday.
