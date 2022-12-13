In their last three games, Defiance High School girls basketball was so close to a win they could taste it. But in each contest, they fell just short, losing by an average of four points a game in those losses.
But on Tuesday night, the Bulldogs (1-6), were able to finally put a one in the win column on the season with a 48-40 victory over Maumee (0-6) that saw them clench hold of the lead with a dominant second quarter and never let go.
“It feels good to get a win. Nothing like a win to make you feel like all your hard work is paying off,” Defiance head coach Nate Headley said. “It wasn’t our best game as far as execution goes, as far as, even effort goes, but at the same time it was nice to be in a situation where we could close it out and get a win.”
The Bulldogs got major contributions from two of their seniors. Mira Horvath, their leading scorer at 13 points per game so far this season, got the rally started as she netted 10 points in a second quarter that saw Defiance outscore Maumee 15-5 and take a 21-13 lead to half.
Kinley Maynard was the finisher, as her 11 fourth quarter points helped the Bulldogs keep an arms length over the Panthers and seal the deal.
“They played like seniors. They made plays when they had to, they both took over the game when we got a little stagnant,” Headley said. “It’s something they both always have the potential to do and it was nice to see them step up tonight and help get the win.”
Maynard ended with a game high 19 points and eight rebounds. Maynard added 18 points.
Both teams came out of the gates sluggish with Defiance taking a 2-0 lead after Maynard found Hoffman for a deep two. At the end of the quarter, Maumee led 8-6 and Defiance’s leading scorer was Horvath with three.
Straight into the second quarter though, Horvath scored four unanswered, both runners from mid range, and the Bulldogs were off and running. They would go on a 15-5 run throughout the second quarter with Horvath scoring 10.
For Horvath, it was her ability to keep calm after a slow start that allowed her to be so lethal in the second quarter.
“You’ve just got to calm down and keep pushing forward and just know that you can make the next play,” the 5-foot-9 Horvath said.
A Lucy Porter three hit bottom for Maumee at the buzzer to keep the Defiance lead at 21-13 going to halftime. Porter led the Panthers in the game with 14 points on three from long distance.
The Bulldogs were able to stretch their lead back to double digits in the third quarter after a hot start from Maynard and an Alexa Garcia three, who finished with eight on the night, that extended the lead to 30-19.
The Panthers were able to stay in it though, as Porter hit her second three of the night to cut the lead to eight and then Skyler Janes put in a two-pointer at the end of the quarter to make it six.
Maynard truly exploded in the final stanza as she scored 11 of the first 13 points for the Bulldogs including an answer of a three that came off a Porter three which cut the Defiance lead to just six.
“Yeah she stepped up and made a wide open three, we got good penetration, kicked it out to her, it was really good execution by us,” Headley said. “Her stepping up and hitting that shot was a huge turning point for us and it led us to be able to close out the game in the end.”
The closing out came from Horvath, who knocked down four free throws to close the game out and give the Bulldogs a win.
They’ll hope to carry this win into their matchup with Van Wert on Thursday after an 0-2 start in Western Buckeye League play.
“We hope to use this as a jumping off point. We’re figuring out how to win those games, like I said all those tough losses at the beginning are hopefully paying off,” Headley said. “Obviously we’ll take what we can from the win, build on it, improve and get better heading into our next game.”
Defiance 48, Maumee 40
MAUMEE (40) - O’Neil 0; Porter 14; Miller 0; Hughes 4; Binkowski 9; Janes 4; Bischoff 2; Schneider 7. Totals: 10-3-11 40
DEFIANCE (48) - Rigg 0; Hohenberger 1; Kroeckel 0; Maynard 18; Brenner 0; Ramirez 0; Hoffman 2; Garcia 8; Horvath 19; McDonald 0. Totals: 14-2-14 48.
Three-point goals: Maumee - Porter 3, Binkowski, Defiance Maynard, Garcia. Rebounds: Defiance 28 (Horvath 8), Maumee 20 (Porter 6, Schneider 6). Turnovers: Maumee 16, Defiance 13.
Maumee 8 5 11 16 - 40
Defiance 6 15 9 18 - 48
Reserves: Defiance 28-14
