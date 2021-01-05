Tuesday’s tilt at “The Dawg Pound” between Defiance and Wauseon felt, at least for the Bulldogs, like Vince Lombardi’s adage, “We didn’t lose the game, we just ran out of time.”
Defiance trailed by 16 early in the first half and by 15 with just under six minutes left in regulation, but the Bulldogs made things plenty tough on the visiting Indians with a 53-45 result that went Wauseon’s way.
“I’m super proud of the effort tonight,” said Defiance coach Nate Headley. “We didn’t quit, we didn’t give up, we kept hanging around and the score never got out of hand. (Wauseon’s) experience showed tonight, they’ve got a lot of girls with a lot of experience and we just didn’t have that.
“It’s games like this that we can learn the most from.”
For Wauseon, the win marks a bounce-back for the Tribe (7-2) after falling 56-31 at Napoleon in their last outing on Dec. 30.
The Indians flexed their defensive muscle in the early going, forcing multiple DHS turnovers as junior Marisa Seiler broke open the ballgame early with a 3-pointer and layup to turn a 7-2 Wauseon lead into a double-digit advantage at 12-2. The Indians seized a 16-6 lead after one period and seemed well on their way to a lopsided win after Seiler hit two free throws, Hayley Meyer scored on a putback and junior Kadence Carroll went coast-to-coast off a rebound to put the Indians up 22-6 with 5:35 until halftime.
However, Defiance (1-9) started scratching its way back into things with a Kinley Maynard free throw and three straight buckets from sophomore Mira Horvath that brought the deficit to 24-13 midway through the period.
“That’s a nice team,” said Wauseon coach Dan Seiler of the Bulldogs. “They do a good job, they’ve got a good coaching staff, their kids played hard. I thought we could back off a little bit and then they made a nice run at us.
“They did a really good job with their press, they turned us over a few times but that’s only going to make us better and I think that made them better.”
Down 28-16 at halftime, the Bulldogs again found themselves trading buckets with the talented Wauseon squad, staying in an 11 to 15-point hole throughout the third stanza and biding their time until a fourth-quarter pounce.
A long jumper from junior Emily Wahl got the Bulldogs to 44-31 but Seiler again had a nose for the bucket at the other end to give the Indians a 46-31 lead with 5:53 remaining for her 21st point of the game.
From there, a scrappy effort and a defensive press ratcheted up the intensity for the hosts, leading to buckets from Horvath, Kendall Black and a pair of transition baskets from senior Joanna Schlatter on long outlet passes.
The second of those passes led to a bucket that trimmed the lead to 48-40 with just 1:28 to go.
On the other end, the Bulldogs’ halfcourt defense answered the call with a five-second inbound violation for Wauseon. On the other end, junior Olivia Moats shifted off a screen for a 3-point shot that was nothing but net while Moats was fouled. Though the 5-6 guard missed the ensuing free throw, Defiance found itself right in the thick of things down 48-43 with 1:03 to go.
“When we have been down in earlier games (by 10-12 points), we press too hard to try and make those 10 and 15-point baskets that don’t exist,” noted Headley. “Tonight we did a better job of being patient, chipping away and doing our thing.”
Even after a Seiler bucket on the other end, Defiance again had an answer with a Kinley Maynard runner that kept the deficit at 50-45 with 42.3 seconds to go.
Seiler hit the front end of a one-and-one at the other end of the court, missed the second and a long rebound went Wauseon’s way. The Tribe converted a pair of free throws thanks to Meyer and escaped with a victory ahead of a key Northwest Ohio Athletic League contest at Bryan on Friday.
“It was a good high school game,” said Dan Seiler. “I’m not going to say it was great but it definitely made us better .. and that’s what we’re here for. With this year, you’ve got to take what you can get and be thankful we’re even playing.”
Seiler finished with a game-high 27 points in the win for the Indians while Meyer netted 11 and lightning-quick guard Autumn Pelok added 10.
Horvath, a 5-9 sophomore, paced Defiance with 12 tallies while Moats had nine points on three longballs and Maynard and Schlatter each scored eight.
WAUSEON (53) - Smith 0; Hageman 0; Case 0; Pelok 10; Raabe 0; Rodriguez 0; Strauss 0; Seiler 27; Ehrsam 0; Carroll 5; Powers 0; Meyer 11. Totals 20-11-53.
DEFIANCE (45) - Moats 9; Wahl 2; Schlatter 8; Black 6; Bloomfield 0; Maynard 8; Hoffman 0; Horvath 12; Poston 0. Totals 17-8-45.
Three-point goals: Wauseon - Seiler, Carroll. Defiance - Moats 3.
Wauseon 16 12 12 13 - 53
Defiance 6 10 11 18 - 45
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.