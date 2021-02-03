On a night where both teams went through severe cold droughts, a 9-0 run to close the game was the difference Defiance needed as the Bulldogs picked up a 35-19 win over Patrick Henry.
“We’ll take it,” Defiance coach Nate Headley said of winning the home finale. “It’s always good to win your last home game in front of your home fans. The cheerleaders and pep band were here, so it was a good atmosphere tonight.”
Each team went an entire period without a basket. For Patrick Henry, it came in the second period. McKenzie Vance did score four late free throws for the Patriots to keep them in the game. A wing jumper from Kinley Maynard put the Bulldogs in front 22-11 at the half.
Defiance went cold in the third period. Patrick Henry took advantage right away, as Madison Prigge knocked down a triple on the opening possession. She added one more in the period as Patrick Henry cut the Defiance lead to 24-17.
“Points are hard to come by,” said Patrick Henry coach Justin Sonnenberg. “We do tend to go on long droughts. When we do make those shots, it definitely energizes us.”
Each team made one basket through the first four-and-a-half minutes of the final period before the host Bulldogs closed with a run. It started when Kinley Maynard, who led Defiance with 12 points, was able to get to the line for a pair of charity tosses. She added a basket a minute later in what was a run of three quick scores. Mira Horvath had a nice move in the lane cutting to the basket, then Kendall Black broke ahead when Patrick Henry was applying pressure, to tack on a score with 1:35 left.
“Most of the game, our defense kept us in it,” said Sonnenberg. “We had some mistakes and bad rotations late in the game where they extended the lead on us. They worked hard to get some open shots.”
Joanna Schlatter closed the scoring with a free throw just inside the one minute mark.
Defiance opened the game on fire, tallying 16 points on 5 of 11 shooting. Maynard tallied a pair of scores to put the Bulldogs ahead 6-2, then Schlatter added a pair of free throws and a triple to extend the lead to 11-2.
Patrick Henry got a baseline jumper from Sam Johnson, however Defiance went right back to work. In transition back, Olivia Moats hit a trey, then Schlatter got back to the line and sank two more free throws.
“I thought we got off to a good start, like we have in previous games,” stated Headley. “Scoring 16 (points) in a quarter is good for us. We’ll take that every time. We just have to find a way to continue that into the next quarter. Tonight, we had that lull where we just couldn’t put it in the hoop. It allowed them to hang around.”
Prigge hit a triple at the horn for the Patriots to make the score 16-7 after one.
Defiance finished the game 12 of 37 (32 percent) from the floor and outrebounded the Patriots, 34-19. The Bulldogs also cleaned up an issue of offensive rebounds, holding Patrick Henry to three in the game, a part of the reason they kept them off the scoreboard for multiple lengths of time.
“We rebounded the ball really well tonight,” admitted the DHS coach. “That has to be a focus for us, going forward. We can not continue to allow teams to have second and third chances on us. We wear ourselves out playing good defense, then give up another shot at it. Tonight, we did a better job. Even when we aren’t scoring, as long as we’re possessing the ball and getting good opportunities, that’s always a positive thing.”
Defiance (4-14) heads to Ottawa-Glandorf on Thursday and has added a game at Ottoville on Saturday.
Patrick Henry (1-18) hosts Wauseon on Thursday.
PATRICK HENRY (19) – Seamann 0; Bower 0; Musto 0; Prigge 9; Bostelman 0; Johnson 2; Vance 8; Fintel 0. Totals 6-31 4-5 19.
DEFIANCE (35) – Moats 7; Wahl 0; Schlatter 10; Black 2; Maynard 12; Hoffman 0; Horvath 4. Totals 12-37 9-10 35.
Three-point goals: Patrick Henry – Prigge 3. Defiance – Moats, Schlatter. Rebounds: Patrick Henry 19, Defiance 34. Turnovers: Patrick Henry 16, Defiance 12.
Patrick Henry 7 4 6 2 – 19
Defiance 16 6 2 11 – 35
Reserves: Patrick Henry, 35-21.
