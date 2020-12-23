BRYAN – For the second straight outing, the Defiance girls basketball team hung tough with an opponent for a quarter before the second period did them in.
Tuesday night, it was a 20-3 second period by Bryan that carried the Golden Bears to a 63-32 win over the Bulldogs.
“That was huge,” Bryan coach Todd Grosjean said of the run in the second period that put the game away. “Obviously, we did not get after them like we wanted to out of the gate. Give credit to Defiance, they put the ball in the basket.”
Defiance, who at one time in the opening period owned a 9-8 lead, struggled with turnovers. The Bulldogs were guilty of 10 in the second period, 17 in the half and 28 for the game going up against the full court pressure of Bryan.
“We were playing well in that first quarter,” admitted Defiance coach Nate Headley. “In the second quarter they started turning us over. We were giving them some easy opportunities and they took advantage, like they do.”
Reese Grothaus was able to cash in on a turnover, producing a bucket off a steal during a 12-0 run by the Bears to begin the second period.
“When you turn people over – and we’re capable of doing that – you have to convert and tonight we did that,” admitted Grosjean. “We were able to get some runouts and some easy baskets.”
Shallyn Miley had the hot hand in the run, scoring six of her game-high 14 points in that span.
At the end of the run, which came on a move by Addie Arnold going right at the hoop, the Bears enjoyed a 24-9 lead.
Bryan added a 10-point run in the third period to extend its lead to 44-14 inside the final minute of the period.
The Bulldogs also switched to a zone defense which gave Bryan some trouble in the third period. After shooting 41 percent (12-29) in the first half, Bryan dipped to 4 fo 12 in the third period.
Defiance did find some offense in the final stanza. The Bulldogs hit four shots from behind the arc, with Olivia Moats and Mallory Weaver each hitting a pair.
Moats sandwiched her pair around a bucket from Joanna Schlatter, who hit a wing jumper.
“It was nice to see Liv started to heat up and make some shots, no matter what the situation is,” Headley said of his junior leader. “We need to carry that all the way through the game.”
However, Bryan had the next three baskets as Brooke Lamberson and Miley swiped the ball away from Defiance players on offense and turned the steals into easy layups.
“They pressure you the whole time and they have enough people to keep fresh legs,” Headley said of the Golden Bears. “They kept us running. We have to cut down on the turnovers, especially ones that lead to easy points for the other team. That really hurt us tonight.”
Miley added six rebounds as the Bears improved to 6-0. Grothaus chipped in 10 points and two boards.
Defiance did win the rebounding battle, 33-28.
“Credit to Defiance, they hit the offensive glass really hard,” stated Grosjean. “That’s another area we need to shore up in a hurry. At times, we can be undersized with our guards.”
Moats led Defiance (1-7) with nine points and six rebounds.
DEFIANCE (32) – Moats 9; Wahl 2; Schlatter 4; Black 2; Bloomfield 0; Maynard 5; Hoffman 0; Horvath 2; Weaver 8; Poston 0; Medina 0. Totals 12-33 2-6 32.
BRYAN (63) – D. Taylor 0; Semer 4; Miley 14; Grothaus 10; Zimmerman 0; B. Taylor 0; Lamberson 9; Arnold 4; Langenderfer 2; Long 7; Antigo 6; Voigt 4; Thiel 3. Totals 25-58 12-18 63.
Three-point goals: Defiance – Moats 3, Weaver 2, Maynard. Bryan – Lamberson. Rebounds: Defiance 33 (Moats, Black 6), Bryan 28 (Miley 5). Turnovers: Defiance 28, Bryan 5.
Defiance 9 3 4 16 – 32
Bryan 12 20 12 19 – 63
Reserves: Bryan, 59-19.
