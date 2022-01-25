Defiance girls basketball controlled their non-league matchup with Swanton through its entirety on Tuesday as they defeated the Bulldogs at home 38-22 to earn their second win of the season.
The game started with Defiance (2-14) going on a 4-0 run with buckets by seniors Madison Bloomfield and Emily Wahl. It was a lead that the Bulldogs never gave up as offensive bursts and a full court press helped lift them over Swanton (8-8).
Those two seniors in Bloomfield and Wahl led the way in scoring for Defiance with Wahl notching a season-high 12 points on two threes and Bloomfield adding seven. It was needed with their leading scorer in junior Mira Horvath (13.2 ppg) only scoring two points that came in the fourth quarter.
“Yeah offensively I thought we had some girls step up that usually aren’t as confident and aren’t looking to score as much,” Defiance head coach Nate Headley said. “With Mira being in foul trouble and not really getting it going offensively, it was huge to have a couple of seniors step up and make some big plays.”
“Emily has always been a hustler and she plays good defense so it was nice to see her knock down a few shots and confidently take them. She’s been working on that shot for the last few years so I am happy to see her start having some success.”
At the end of one quarter, Defiance had forced eight turnovers on defense, harassing Swanton in their own backcourt and forcing some inexperienced girls to make some mistakes, helping themselves out to a 7-3 lead.
“Our point guard was obviously sick today but that’s no excuse. We still have girls that should know what they’re doing out there,” Swanton head coach Eric Oakes said. “We just didn’t handle the ball real well in the beginning and offensively we just aren’t getting it done in the half court.”
Coming into the game Swanton was without two important pieces to their team as leading scorer through 10 games Frankie Nelson (15.1) is out for the season with an injury. Their point guard Alaina Pelland who is averaging 2.7 assists per game was also missing from the lineup.
The second quarter didn’t fare much better for Swanton, as they continued to struggle in their half court offense and gave Defiance a lot of transition opportunities where they excelled because of the good play of point guard Olivia Moats.
Moats had four assists in the first half and five in the game and is an area leader in assists averaging 3.4 per game.
“She’s one of the top assist getters in the area because she sees the floor so well, especially in transition,” Headley said. “She makes those over the top passes and we were able to get behind their defense a lot in the first half and get some easy looks.”
Because of the transition play, Bloomfield’s ability to get to the line going 3-of-4 from the line and a late three-pointer by Wahl, the Bulldogs were able to outscore Swanton 13-5 in the second and and take a 20-8 lead into halftime.
Swanton played well on the boards with Jayda Hendricks and Trista Eitnear each notching five at the half, but aside from that there wasn’t a ton to like for Oakes and the Bulldogs.
“Our passing was really bad and we were forcing some shot and things like that, but the overall effort right now is just not there for us. That’s our biggest thing. That’s kind of what we go off is playing hard and right now we just have to try and find five girls that can do that,” Oakes said.
The second half was a lot of the same with Wahl knocking down another three in the third quarter and freshman Samantha Hohenberger, who didn’t start the year on varsity, coming in and getting a nice and-one that got the Defiance student section amped up.
The lead swelled to 15 for Defiance at one point but a three by Olivia Gowing late in the quarter was able to keep it at 30-19 headed to the fourth quarter.
Despite the late three by Gowing, a comeback just wasn’t in the cards as a Hendricks three was all Swanton was able to muster in the fourth as they fell giving Defiance their second win of the season and second in the last four games.
Swanton was led in the game by Katie Floyd’s six points with Emma Crow adding five.
Defiance is back in action at home on Thursday for some Western Buckeye League action against Lima Bath. Swanton will also be at home on Thursday for league action against Liberty Center.
SWANTON (22) - Floyd 6; Crow 5; Sullivan 3; Gowing 3; Hendricks 3; Eitnear 2; Keating 0; Pettit 0; Fagerman. Totals: 5-3-3-22.
DEFIANCE (38) - Wahl 12; Bloomfield 7; Hohenberger 5; Moats 4; Hoffman 4; Harrison 4; Horvath 2; Medina 0; Weaver 0. Totals: 12-2-8-38.
Three-point goals: Swanton - Crow, Gowing, Hendricks. Defiance - Wahl 2. Turnovers: Swanton 24, Defiance 12.
Swanton 3 5 11 3 - 22
Defiance 7 13 10 8 - 38
