SWANTON -- Defiance came up just short of a key road victory, falling 46-40 at Swanton in girls hoops action on Tuesday.

Olivia Moats drained three triples and shared the team scoring load with Kinley Maynard, scoring 11 points apiece for the visiting Bulldogs (2-14).

Aricka Lutz hit all seven free throw attempts for Swanton (12-5) and netted 20 points while Averie Lutz scored 16 markers.

Defiance will return to action Thursday with a home league clash against Celina (1-13, 0-6 WBL) at 6 p.m. before hosting Patrick Henry (1-16) on Tuesday, Feb. 2.

DEFIANCE (40) - Moats 11; Wahl 0; Schlatter 6; Black 6; Bloomfield 0; Maynard 11; Hoffman 0; Horvath 6. Totals 17-1-40.

SWANTON (46) - Taylor 0; Peluso 2; Floyd 2; Ar. Lutz 20; Nelson 4; Eitniear 0; Av. Lutz 16; Pelland 2. Totals 15-14-46.

Three-point goals: Defiance - Moats 3, Schlatter, Maynard. Swanton - Ar. Lutz, Av. Lutz. Turnovers: Defiance 14, Swanton 7.

Defiance 14 5 15 6 - 40

Swanton 9 16 8 13 - 46

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments