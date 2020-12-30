SHAWNEE TWP. — Lima Shawnee poured it on in the final 16 minutes of Tuesday’s Western Buckeye League matchup with Defiance, outscoring the visiting Bulldogs 39-12 to secure a 70-34 league victory.
Defiance had six players score four points or more but it wasn’t enough against a dominant effort from Shawnee standout Zoe Best, who rolled up 30 points and 10 rebounds in the victory. Grace Freiburger hit three treys and added 23 points for the Indians (6-2, 1-1 WBL).
“I thought we came out and played well in the first half, which I know sounds strange with us down 10,” said Defiance coach Nate Headley. “We made a run in the second quarter to get it to single digits and we stayed with them. In the third quarter, (Shawnee) started getting run-outs and uncontested layups at the other end.
“We tried to make plays, they just made more of them.”
Olivia Moats hit two triples and paced the Bulldogs (1-8, 0-3 WBL) while Mira Horvath added seven and Kinley Maynard six.
The matchup with Shawnee caps off the 2020 portion of the Defiance schedule with the Bulldogs returning to action on Tuesday, Jan. 5 at home with Wauseon before hosting WBL foe Kenton on Jan. 7.
“I think it’s good for our girls and for basketball in our area to have such a competitive league,” said Headley. “We’re trying to work our way up the ladder right now. We’re looking forward to 2021 and we’re going to continue to build and fight.”
DEFIANCE (34) — Moats 8; Wahl 0; Schlatter 4; Black 5; Bloomfield 0; Maynard 6; Hoffman 4; Medina 0; Horvath 7. Totals 14-3-34.
LIMA SHAWNEE (70) — Best 30; Conrad 4; Freiburger 23; Ka. Cooper 2; Ke. Cooper 2; Skinner 2; Pearson 7. Totals 29-9-70.
Three-point goals: Defiance — Moats 2, Maynard. Lima Shawnee — Freiburger 3.
Defiance 11 11 7 5 — 34
Lima Shawnee 21 10 23 16 — 70
Reserves: Defiance, 31-30.
