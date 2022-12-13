Bryan 40, Napoleon 24
BRYAN — Bryan snapped a six-game losing streak to Napoleon, stifling the Ladycats in a 40-24 home win to improve to 6-1 on the season in girls hoops action on Tuesday evening.
Kailee Thiel put up a game-high 14 points in the win for the Golden Bears, which held Napoleon to single digits in all four quarters - including just two points in the second stanza. Reese Grothaus netted a dozen for Bryan while Ella Voigt scored 10.
Sophie Chipps tallied 12 points in the setback for Napoleon (4-4).
NAPOLEON (24) - Sonnenberg 0; Ripke 0; Rosebrook 2; M. Kruse 4; Chipps 12; Huddle 0; L. Kruse 2; Tassler 2; Oberhaus 2; Burill 0; Smith 0. Totals 10-3-24.
BRYAN (40) - Thiel 14; Voigt 10; Gray 2; Grothaus 12; Rau 0; Smith 0; Arnold 0; Langenderfer 2. Totals 16-5-40.
Three-point goals: Napoleon - Chipps. Bryan - Grothaus 2, Voigt.
Napoleon 6 2 7 9 - 24
Bryan 11 6 11 12 - 40
Fairview 70, Delta 21
SHERWOOD — Fairview rolled up 30 points in the first quarter for the second straight night, powering past visiting Delta in a big way, 70-21.
Carrie Zeedyk hit four 3-pointers and led the Apaches (6-2) with 20 points and seven rebounds while Kelly Crites put up 19 points, five assists and three boards and Allison Rhodes netted 10 points and seven caroms.
Kendall Sprow had two buckets and two free throws for six points to pace the Panthers (4-3).
DELTA (21) - Weber 4; Munger 0; Burres 4; Martinez 0; Friess 3; Sprow 6; Gillen 0; Smith 2; Todd 0; Risner 2. Totals 7-7-21.
FAIRVIEW (70) - Mavis 0; Singer 4; Cl. Zeedyk 20; Sharp 2; Crites 19; Rhodes 10; Merritt 0; Hammer 8; Taylor 5; Ch. Zeedyk 2; Grinnell 0. Totals 27-10-70.
Three-point goals: Delta - none. Fairview - Cl. Zeedyk 4, Crites 2.
Delta 2 5 5 9 - 21
Fairview 30 20 14 6 - 70
Reserves: Fairview, 55-20.
Holgate 46, Paulding 27
HOLGATE — Holgate staked out a 13-2 lead after one quarter and smothered Paulding 46-27.
Madison Clark’s 10 points led seven players in the scoring column for the Tigers (4-3), which forced 25 turnovers en route to their third win in four games.
Brooklyn Bakle hit two treys and led all scorers with 16 points in the setback for the Panthers (0-6).
PAULDING (27) - Pease 3; Bermejo 2; Bakle 16; Suffel 0; Schlatter 5; Breier 0; Carr 0; Kuckuck 0; Barton 1. Totals 9-7-27.
HOLGATE (46) - Tijerina 2; Bower 6; Wilhelm 6; Schuller 7; Altman 8; I. Blaker 7; Clark 10; Healy 0; Fritz 0; Jones 0. Totals 16-11-46.
Three-point goals: Paulding - Bakle 2. Holgate - Bower, Schuller, I. Blaker. Turnovers: Paulding 25, Holgate 15.
Paulding 2 12 7 6 - 27
Holgate 13 17 2 14 - 46
Van Wert 29, Wayne Trace 26
HAVILAND — Van Wert outscored Wayne Trace 22-9 in the second and fourth quarters combined to pick up a 29-26 home win for the Raiders.
Gracie Shepherd’s eight points and eight rebounds were tops for the Raiders (2-3) in both categories as both teams shot a combined 20-of-70 on the night.
VAN WERT (29) - Wise 0; Jones 0; Blythe 2; Welch 6; Houg 11; Bagley 3; Schaufelberger 7. Totals 10-38 8-15 29.
WAYNE TRACE (26) - Zartman 0; Moore 4; Ti. Sinn 0; Myers 6; Miller 0; Shepherd 8; Ca. Winans 2; Moore 1; Caro. Winans 5; K. Stoller 0; To. Sinn. Totals 10-32 5-10 26.
Three-point goals: Van Wert 1-14 (Welch), Wayne Trace (Myers). Rebounds: Van Wert 31 (Schaufelberger 10), Wayne Trace (Moore, Shepherd 8). Turnovers: Van Wert 10, Wayne Trace 16.
Van Wert 3 11 4 11 - 29
Wayne Trace 9 5 8 4 - 26
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 35-30.
Archbold 58, Pettisville 49
ARCHBOLD — Archbold pulled away in the second half, outscoring visiting Pettisville 31-15 to pick up a 58-49 triumph.
Leah McQuade’s 14 points paced the Bluestreaks (6-3) while Alayna Perez netted 10 and Makena Thiel recorded seven points and 11 rebounds.
Ellie Grieser scored 13 points to lead the ledger for the Blackbirds (4-4) while Amanda Grimm finished with 10.
PETTISVILLE (49) - Grieser 13; Klopfenstein 2; Bennett 0; Grimm 10; Miller 9; King 4; Beck 2; Crawford 9. Totals 18-9-49.
ARCHBOLD (58) - Rupp 5; McQuade 14; Grime 7; Perez 10; Ruffer 4; Pedraza 5; Rodriguez 2; Mello 6; Thiel 7. Totals 19-15-58.
Three-point goals: Pettisville - Grieser, Grimm, Miller, King. Archbold - Mello 2, Grime, Perez, Pedraza. Rebounds: Pettisville 16 (Miller 4), Archbold 29 (Thiel 11). Turnovers: Pettisville 15, Archbold 15.
Pettisville 9 15 9 16 - 49
Archbold 10 17 10 21 - 58
Reserves: Archbold, 30-15.
Springfield 42, Liberty Center 37
HOLLAND — Liberty Center’s comeback attempt came up short as the Tigers suffered their first loss against Division I Springfield.
Emerson Gray’s 11 points led the way for LC (6-1) while Peyton Armey and Bea Barrett tallied eight points apiece. LC led 30-27 through three periods after outscoring the Blue Devils (6-1) 15-5 in the third period.
LIBERTY CENTER (37) - Giesige 0; Gray 11; E. Mohler 2; Armey 8; H. Mohler 2; Keller 0; Miller 0; Jones 0; Gerken 0; Barrett 8; Blanton 6. Totals 14-6-37.
SPRINGFIELD (42) - Hodges 0; Carruthers 10; Schlachter 3; Martinez 0; Sigman 19; Taylor 2; Seibert 0; Battle 8. Totals 16-9-42.
Three-point goals: Liberty Center - Armey 2, Gray. Springfield - Sigman.
Liberty Center 5 10 15 7 - 37
Springfield 8 14 5 15 - 42
Kalida 35, Columbus Grove 34
KALIDA — Kalida improved to 2-0 in the Putnam County League by the narrowest of margins, downing visiting Columbus Grove, 35-34.
Camille Hovest had a stellar double-double for the Wildcats (5-2, 2-0 PCL) with 14 points and 14 rebounds to impress the crowd while Whitney Unverferth put up eight points.
COLUMBUS GROVE (34) - Auchmuty 14; Sautter 5; Fortman 5; Nesby 4; Clement 4; Palte 2; Stechschulte 0. Totals 9-38 12-20 34.
KALIDA (35) - Hovest 14; W. Unverferth 8; Romes 4; Burgei 3; Bockrath 2; Miller 2; L. Recker 2; A. Unverferth 0; Erhart 0; C. Recker 0. Totals 12-44 8-13 35.
Three-point goals: C. Grove 4-12 (Auchmuty 2, Fortman, Clement), Kalida 3-16 (W. Unverferth 2, Burgei). Rebounds: C. Grove 22 (Auchmuty, Nesby 7), Kalida 29 (Hovest 14). Turnovers: C. Grove 18, Kalida 20.
Col. Grove 4 11 3 16 - 34
Kalida 6 9 5 15 - 35
Reserves: Kalida, 43-7.
Liberty-Benton 47, Ottawa-Glandorf 34
OTTAWA — Liberty-Benton broke open a halftime deficit by outscoring Ottawa-Glandorf 35-16 in the second half of a 47-34 rout.
Kaelyn Grothause and Karsyn Erford each scored eight points to pace the Titans (4-2), with Grothause hauling in a game-best 12 rebounds with four assists and four steals.
LIBERTY-BENTON (47) - Recker 16; Irwin 11; Gerken 10; Willow 5; Crow 3; Barbara 2; May 0. Totals 17-54 6-8 47.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (34) - Grothause 8; Erford 8; Kaufman 7; Aldrich 4; Haselman 3; Glenn 2; Verhoff 2; Brinkman 0; Kimmet 0. Totals 15-56 3-6 34.
Three-point goals: Liberty-Benton 7-28 (Gerken 2, Willow 2, Recker), Ottawa-Glandorf 1-13 (Erford). Rebounds: Liberty-Benton 27 (Gerken 9), Ottawa-Glandorf 30 (Grothause 12). Turnovers: Liberty-Benton 12, Ottawa-Glandorf 18.
Liberty-Benton 3 9 23 12 - 47
Ottawa-Glandorf 11 7 9 7 - 34
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.