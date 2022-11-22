BRYAN — Bryan dropped 20 points in the first quarter and 18 in the third as they comfortably defeated Tinora 50-28 at home on Tuesday night.
Reese Grothaus led the way for the Golden Bears (2-1) with 17 points while draining three from long distance. Anna Gray, who open-enrolled from Tinora, had nine points and three triples against her former school.
Tinora (0-2) was led by Liv Mueller’s seven points. Nova Okuley and Dakota Schaffner each had five points. The Rams turned the ball over 26 times in the game.
TINORA (28) — Sines 0; Harr 1; Lee 1; Nagel 3; K. Okuley 4; Mueller 7; Schaffner 5; Durfey 2; N. Okuley 5. Totals: 8-2-6 — 28.
BRYAN (50) — Thiel 4; Voigt 6; Gray 9; Grothaus 17; Rau 3; Smith 2; Langenderfer 4; Alspaugh 5. Totals: 13-7-3 — 50.
Three-point goals: Tinora — Mueller, N. Okuley, Bryan — Gray 3, Grothaus 3, Rau. Turnovers: Tinora 26, Bryan 14.
Tinora 8 5 9 6 — 29
Bryan 20 6 18 6 — 50
Hicksville 43,
Continental 20
CONTINENTAL — Kenzie Schroeder outscored Continental by herself, netting 25 points for Hicksville in a 43-20 road victory.
Schroeder had nine makes from the field and six from the line for the Aces (2-1), which outscored the Pirates 13-2 in the second quarter to seize control.
Bryn Tegenkamp poured in 16 of the 20 points for the Pirates (0-2).
HICKSVILLE (43) — Adams 4; Perna 3; L. Seitz 0; Schroeder 25; Neidhardt 4; Bergman 4; A. Seitz 3. Totals 14-7-43.
CONTINENTAL (20) - Knowles 0; Shock 0; Tegenkamp 16; Logan 0; Cordes 2; Searfoss 0; Crossgrove 0; Rose 2; Pier 0; Sprague 0. Totals 7-6-20.
Three-point goals: Hicksville — Perna, Schroeder. Continental — none.
Hicksville 7 13 9 14 — 43
Continental 6 2 4 8 — 20
Archbold 58, Eastwood 46
PEMBERVILLE — Archbold stormed back from an eight-point halftime deficit to defeat Eastwood 58-46.
Leah McQuade’s 19 points led the way for the Bluestreaks (2-0) while sophomore Alanna Pedraza and Carly Grime each chipped in 11.
ARCHBOLD (58) — Pedraza 11; Rupp 7; Perez 2; Thiel 8; Rodriguez 0; McQuade 19; Grime 11; Meyer 0; Kinsman 0; Mello 0; Grime 0. Totals 22-11-58. Totals .
EASTWOOD (46) — Ward 10; Buehler 23; Hoodlebrink 4; Jensen 0; Spradling 3; Henline 2; Kingery 2; Weaver 2. Totals 16-7-46.
Three-point goals: Archbold — Grime 2, McQuade. Eastwood — Buehler 5, Ward 2.
Archbold 7 14 21 16 — 58
Eastwood 16 13 4 13 — 46
Reserves: Archbold, 30-26.
Evergreen 50, Cardinal Stritch 29
OREGON — Evergreen staked out a 23-4 lead through eight minutes and rolled past Cardinal Stritch, 50-29.
Addison Ricker and Kennedy Emmitt each scored a dozen points for the Vikings (2-1), with Emmitt nailing three trifectas.
EVERGREEN (50) — Smallman 0; Sintobin 6; Hoffman 2; Studenka 0; Vaculik 3; Serna 8; Emmitt 12; Lumbrezer 0; Burgermeister 3; B. Sintobin 0; Wilson 4; Ricker 12. Totals 19-9-50.
CARDINAL STRITCH (29) — Castillo 6; Burzynski 0; Simpson 0; Payeff 0; Kinnie 6; Swackhammer 0; Hugill 2; Brown 11 ; Mercer 2; Martinez 2. Totals 12-3-29.
Three-point goals: Evergreen — Emmitt 3. Cardinal Stritch — Castillo 2.
Evergreen 23 8 9 10 — 50
C. Stritch 4 9 8 8 — 29
Stryker 48, North Central 28
PIONEER — Stryker’s Sage Woolace racked up 20 points for the Panthers in a 48-28 non-league win at North Central.
Woolace hit three treys and shot 9-of-10 from the free throw line for Stryker (1-1), which led 15-0 after one quarter.
Makinzy King’s eight points led the ledger for North Central (0-2).
STRYKER (48) — Woolace 20; Leupp 2; Andres 0; Fulk 9; Ramon 1; Wickerham 8; Myers 3; Rethmel 2; Ruffer 3. Totals 16-10-48.
NORTH CENTRAL (28) — Meyers 4; Burnett 5; Stewart 2; Cruz 0; Zimmerman 1; Dominguez 6; King 8; Wright 2. Totals 10-7-28.
Three-point goals: Stryker — Woolace 3, Myers, Ruffer. North Central — Burnett. Turnovers: Stryker 10, North Central 19.
Stryker 15 6 16 11 — 48
N. Central 0 8 9 11 — 28
Reserves: Stryker, 34-16.
Hilltop 42, Pettisville 28
PETTISVILLE — Hilltop built up a 14-0 lead after one quarter en route to a 42-28 non-league win at Pettisville.
Molly Dickinson hit four 3-pointers for a game-high 14 points for the Cadets (2-1). Mia Hancock and Libbie Baker had 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Olivia Miller tallied 10 points to pace the Blackbirds (2-1) in defeat.
HILLTOP (42) - Dickinson 14; Baker 10; Bailey 5; Hancock 11; Ackley 2. Totals 14-35 8-10 42.
PETTISVILLE (28) — Grieser 6; Grimm 4; Miller 10; Beck 6; Crawford 2. Totals 12-55 0-5 28.
Three-point goals: Hilltop 6-18 (Dickinson 4, Bailey, Hancock), Pettisville 4-19 (Grieser 2, Miller 2). Rebounds: Hilltop 35, Pettisville 26. Turnovers: Hilltop 29, Pettisville 21.
Hilltop 14 12 8 8 — 42
Pettisville 0 9 2 17 — 28
Reserves: Pettisville, 51-9.
