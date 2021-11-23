After leading by just three after a quarter and by seven at half, Bryan pulled away in the second half to down host Tinora 62-43 in girls basketball action on Tuesday.

Delilah Taylor’s 18 points led all scorers in the victory for the Golden Bears (2-1) while Reese Grothaus connected on a trio of 3-pointers to finish with 13 tallies.

Freshman Nova Okuley put up a team-best 15 points, including three longballs, in the setback for Tinora (1-1), which was outscored 29-17 in the second half.

BRYAN (62) — D. Taylor 18; Grothaus 13; Voigt 7; Arnold 6; Langenderfer 6; Rau 5; Thiel 4; B. Taylor 3. Totals 21-14-62

TINORA (43) — N. Okuley 15; Harr 7; K. Okuley 5; Meyer 5; Mueller 4; Lee 4; Frazer 3.

Three-point goals: Bryan — Grothaus 3, D. Taylor, B. Taylor, Rau. Tinora — N. Okuley 3, Harr, K. Okuley. Turnovers: Bryan 7.

Bryan 14 19 21 18 — 62

Tinora 11 15 7 10 — 43

Reserves: Tinora, 31-29.

Hicksville 49, Continental 26

HICKSVILLE — Hicksville shook off an early challenge from Continental, outscoring the Pirates 33-7 in the second and third quarters in a 49-26 triumph.

Kenzie Schroeder racked up 27 points, 14 rebounds and four steals for the Aces (1-1) while Lindsay Bergman chipped in a dozen points and seven boards.

Bryn Tegenkamp’s 14 points led the tally for the Pirates (0-2), which were outscored 16-0 in the third stanza.

CONTINENTAL (26) — Armey 6; Tegenkamp 14; Knowles 0; Logan 4; Becher 0; Searfoss 0; Pier 2; Rose 0; Sprague 0; Buecher 0. Totals 12-4-26.

HICKSVILLE (49) — Slattery 6; L. Seitz 2; Schroeder 27; Neidhardt 2; Smith 0; Bergman 12; Vasquez 0; A. Seitz 0; Perna 0; Steury 0. Totals 18-10-49.

Three-point goals: Continental — Armey, Tegenkamp. Hicksville — Slattery 2, Schroeder. Rebounds: Continental 19 (Tegenkamp, Armey 4), Hicksville 29 (Schroeder 14). Turnovers: Continental 24, Hicksville 18.

Continental 8 7 0 11 — 26

Hicksville 4 17 16 12 — 49

Ayersville 39, Patrick Henry 27

HAMLER — Ayersville staked out a nine-point lead after eight minutes and a 29-7 haltftime advantage to secure a 39-27 road win over Patrick Henry at ‘The House of Heat.’

Ally Schindler hit six shots from the field and paced the Pilots (2-0) with 14 points while Taylor Craft did likewise and added 13 markers.

Kya Seemann’s nine points off three trifectas led Patrick Henry (0-2), which outscored Ayersville 20-10 in the second half.

AYERSVILLE (39) — McGuire 0; Sheets 5; Froelich 3; Schindler 14; Okuley 4; Young 0; Craft 13; Manon 0. Totals 17-4-39.

PATRICK HENRY (27) — Nelson 3; Seemann 9; Weber 3; Meyer 0; Haas 0; M. Prigge 0; Bostelman 5; Schwab 0; Kruse 0; K. Prigge 7; Johnson 0; Breece 0; Rettig 0. Totals 10-0-27.

Three-point goals: Ayersville — Sheets. Patrick Henry — Seemann 3, Nelson, Bostelman, K. Prigge. Turnovers: Ayersville 11, Patrick Henry 7.

Ayersville 13 16 2 8 — 39

Patrick Henry 4 3 11 9 — 27

Reserves: Patrick Henry, 39-8.

Antwerp 39, Holgate 24

HOLGATE — Antwerp prevailed in a battle of former GMC colleagues as the Archers pulled away to defeat host Holgate, 39-24.

Astianna Coppes had 11 points for Antwerp (2-0), which finished a stellar 17-of-22 from the free throw line in the win. Haleigh Jewell had six of her 10 points from the charity stripe.

Justine Eis paced Holgate (1-1) with 12 markers.

ANTWERP (39) - Reinhart 2; Coppes 11; Recker 2; Schuette 5; McMichael 9; Jewell 10; Brewer 0. Totals 10-17-39.

HOLGATE (24) — Willett 3; Bower 0; Blaker 5; Schuller 0; Altman 2; Franz 0; Meyer 2; Clark 0; Eis 12. Totals 9-4-24.

Three-point goals: Antwerp — Coppes, Schuette. Holgate — Willett, Blaker. Turnovers: Antwerp 14, Holgate 25.

Antwerp 8 2 15 14 — 39

Holgate 3 3 6 12 — 24

Jefferson 70, Paulding 60

PAULDING — After defeating Paulding in Northwest Conference play and in the sectional tournament last season, Delphos Jefferson completed a three-game win streak with a 70-60 non-league win.

Janae Pease led all scorers with a 25-point outburst for the Panthers (0-2). Audrey Giesige added 14.

DELPHOS JEFFERSON (70) — Wiltsie 5; Teman 2; Alyc. Lindeman 12; Alyv. Lindeman 24; McGue 12; Shale 0; Rostorfer 0; French 15; Rode 0; Moore 0; Weitzel 0. Totals 21-23-70.

PAULDING (60) — Schweller 6; Kauser 0; Pease 25; Bakle 3; Ankney 8; Kuckuck 4; Giesige 14; Barton 0; Roehrig 0; Valle 0. Totals 20-14-60.

Three-point goals: Delphos Jefferson — Alyc. Lindeman 2, Alyv. Lindeman 2, Wiltsie. Paulding — Pease 3, Ankney 2, Giesige.

Del. Jefferson 18 15 24 13 — 70

Paulding 9 22 13 16 — 60

Reserves: Delphos Jefferson, 46-27.

Archbold 44, Eastwood 28

ARCHBOLD — Archbold induced 26 Eastwood turnovers as the Bluestreaks made it a 2-for-2 start to the season with a 44-28 smothering of the Eagles.

Addie Ziegler had 11 points to pace the Streaks (2-0) while Harley Phillips tallied 10 points.

EASTWOOD (28) — Ward 5; Buehler 6; Haas 4; Spradling 2; Luidhardt 3; Rost 8. Totals 12-4-28.

ARCHBOLD (44) — Rupp 3; Grime 10; Ziegler 11; Moyer 6; Phillips 10; Ruffer 4. Totals 18-6-44

Three-point goals: Eastwood — none. Archbold — Ziegler, Phillips. Rebounds: Eastwood 19 (Haas 8), Archbold 17 (Moyer 5). Turnovers: Eastwood 26, Archbold 18.

Eastwood 6 5 7 10 — 28

Archbold 15 10 9 10 — 44

Reserves: Archbold, 24-16.

Napoleon 46, Southview 28

SYLVANIA — Napoleon rattled off its 24th straight Northern Lakes League victory to open up league play this season, clamping down on Sylvania Southview in a 46-28 road win.

Ella Rausch’s 18 points led the charge for the Wildcats (3-0, 1-0 NLL) while Emma Pedroza added 12 markers and Sophie Chipps contributed six points and eight rebounds.

NAPOLEON (46) — Sonnenberg 0; Durham 2; Chipps 6; Badenhop 0; Macheck 4; Tassler 0; Oberhaus 4; Pedroza 12; Rausch 18; Bump 0. Totals 18-43 8-9 46.

SYLVANIA SOUTHVIEW (28) — DuPree 0; Johnson 5; Brown 11; Ferguson 0; Protsman 0; Schramm 0; Williams 10; Kassem 2; Huffman 0; McCullum 0. Totals 11-30 3-8 28.

Three-point goals: Napoleon 2-11 (Pedroza, Rausch), Southview 3-7 (Williams 2, Johnson). Rebounds: Napoleon 26 (Chipps 8), Southview 21. Turnovers: Napoleon 5, Southview 17.

Napoleon 11 12 11 12 — 46

Southview 9 12 2 5 — 28

Reserves: Napoleon, 36-26.

Montpelier 53, Edgerton 28

MONTPELIER — Montpelier saw three players reach double figures as the Locos nearly doubled up visiting Edgerton, 53-28.

Trinity Richmire had five makes from both the field and charity stripe, finishing with 18 points to lead the way for Montpelier (2-0) while Ariel Page and Jada Uribes had 15 and 10 markers, respectively.

Taylor Smith hit five treys for 15 points to pace Edgerton (0-3).

EDGERTON (28) - Wickerham 0; Ritter 2; Gerschutz 2; Smith 15; Cape 2; Rudersdorf 0; Stark 0; Hennessey 0; Schroeder 7; Fort 0. Totals 9-5-28.

MONTPELIER (53) — Bumb 4; Humbarger 0; McGee 0; McCord 5; Richmire 18; Taylor 1; Page 15; Uribes 10; Phongphiou 0. Totals 20-10-53.

Three-point goals: Edgerton — Smith 5. Montpelier — Uribes 2, Richmire. Turnovers: Edgerton 19, Montpelier 14.

Edgerton 9 9 3 7 — 28

Montpelier 14 14 15 10 — 53

Reserves: Montpelier, 41-8.

Toledo Whitmer 70, Delta 30

TOLEDO — Whitmer proved too tough to tame for the Delta Panthers as the host Panthers rolled to a 70-30 win.

Alani Haas’ 10 points were tops for Delta (1-2) while S Burres added seven.

DELTA (30) — Haas 10; Burres 7; Weber 6; Irelan 2; Friess 2; Sprow 2; Munger 1.

TOLEDO WHITMER (70) — Shoup 28; Jones 13; Lawrence 12; Mininger 12; Borer 3; Welch 3.

Delta 8 12 10 0 — 30

Whitmer 18 15 18 19 — 70

Evergreen 62,

Cardinal Stritch 31

METAMORA — Evergreen senior Bekah Bowser set a new school record for 3-pointers made with her 104th trey as the Vikings doubled up visiting Cardinal Stritch, 62-31.

Bowser hit three treys and scored a game-high 20 points for the Vikings (1-1), which led 27-6 after one quarter. Macy Chamberlin added 13 markers while Addison Ricker had 11.

CARDINAL STRITCH (31) — Hughes 2; Garman 4; Castillo 14; Payeff 0; Simpson 0; Hugill 0; Brown 8; Quiroya 3. Totals 10-8-31.

EVERGREEN (62) — Riggs 2; Valentine 0; Woodring 0; Bowser 20; Serna 8; Emmitt 0; Schuster 5; Wilson 3; Ricker 11; Chamberlin 13; Sintobin 0. Totals 23-9-62.

Three-point goals: Cardinal Stritch — Castillo 3. Evergreen — Bowser 3, Chamberlin 2, Ricker, Schuster.

Cardinal Stritch 6 2 10 13 — 31

Evergreen 27 7 13 15 — 62

Hilltop 42, Pettisville 31

WEST UNITY — Hilltop had no players in double figures but nine in the scoring column as the balanced Cadets earned a 42-31 non-league win over Pettisville.

Jayma Bailey hit three treys for a team-high nine points for Hilltop (2-1) while Libbie Baker netted eight.

Ellie Grieser also connected for three trifectas, racking up a game-best 16 points for the Blackbirds (1-2).

PETTISVILLE (31) — Grieser 16; Klopfenstein 2; Grimm 3; Plank 3; King 5; Beck 2. Totals 9-8-31.

HILLTOP (42) — Horton 6; Wiley 3; La. Baker 2; Li. Baker 8; Jones 2; Bailey 9; Hancock 4; Connolly 3; Le. Baker 5. Totals 16-4-42.

Three-point goals: Pettisville — Grieser 3, Plank, King. Hilltop — Bailey 3, Wiley, Li. Baker, Connolly.

Pettisville 6 8 7 10 — 31

Hilltop 14 9 9 10 — 42

Reserves: Pettisville, 40-20.

Stryker 33, North Central 28

STRYKER — Stryker’s Sage Woolace nearly outscored North Central by herself, racking up 24 points in the Panthers’ non-league win.

Woolace drained four shots from inside the arc, outside the arc and from the free throw line in the scoring effort for Stryker (2-0). Emma Fulk added eight tallies.

Madison Brown’s 11 points topped the ledger for North Central (1-2).

NORTH CENTRAL (28) — M. Brown 11; Balser 5; Burnett 2; Stewart 0; Bonney 6; R. Brown 0; Dominguez 0; King 4. Totals 12-3-28.

STRYKER (33) — Woolace 24; Leupp 0; E. Fulk 8; Ramon 1; Wickerham 0; H. Fulk 0; Myers 0. Totals 11-6-33.

Three-point goals: North Central — Balser. Stryker — Woolace 4, E. Fulk. Turnovers: North Central 17, Stryker 10.

North Central 6 6 10 6 — 28

Stryker 11 5 6 11 — 33

Reserves: North Central, 26-15.

