BRYAN – Bryan won the 2020 Image Pro Girls Basketball Holiday Tournament, thanks in part to a 6-0 run to close the third period and a 14-2 final period to pull away for the 56-36 win against a Paulding team that entered the contest with a 9-1 record.
With the win, the Golden Bears will make the turn into the 2021 portion on the season with a perfect 8-0 slate.
“If we weren’t on everybody’s radar, we are now,” Bryan coach Todd Grosjean said after the win. “We’ve got a big early January schedule with Napoleon, Wauseon, Notre Dame and Archbold. It doesn’t get any easier. We just have to show up to practice on Thursday ready to go to work and get better.”
Bryan’s run started with six points scored in the final 48 seconds of the third quarter. Batting in a tight game to that point, the Golden Bears were holding a 36-34 lead when McKendry Semer went to the free throw line and sank both tosses for a little breathing room.
The Bears went back on offense 16 seconds later and scored off a set play when Shallyn Miley got free. Kloee Antigo added one final score to help Bryan to a 42-34 lead at the end of the quarter.
“That inbounds play was huge,” admitted Grosjean. “McKendry Semer stepped up big tonight.”
An offense rebound, one of 14 the Bears had in the contest, led to Bryan adding to its lead early in the final period. Off a missed free throw, Semer flew in and snared the miss. She hit the putback and was also fouled, but missed the chance at the three-point play.
“Those kinds of plays don’t show up in the stats or the headlines,” Grosjean said of the effort Semer gave in the win. “She works so hard on the offensive glass. She’s bought in this year.”
Paulding followed by getting its only points of the period on the ensuing possession when Janae Pease sank a pair of charity tosses.
“Credit our kids, they stuck with playing defense,” said Grosjean. “In the first half, we had trouble keeping them in front of us.”
Bryan went back to work and got a lay-up from Semer and an easy score from Miley off a turnover to extend the lead to 48-36 with 6:27 left. The quick scores forced the Panthers into calling a timeout.
It was all free throws from that point on. Paulding missed on five field goals, and the rebounds came out to the Bears. Reese Grothaus went a perfect 6 for 6 and Allie Zimmerman added a pair of tosses over the final four minutes to make the final 56-36.
“This was not a 20 point basketball game,” stated Paulding coach Matt Arellano. “They (Bryan) are a good basketball team and are undefeated for a reason. I thought they earned the victory tonight.”
The two teams went back-and-forth with a quick-paced first half that did get sloppy at times. Bryan led 12-6 when Semer, who led all scorers with 18 points, caught the ball in traffic in the lane and went up and scored.
Paulding, who did commit five turnovers in the opening period, cleaned it up enough to make a run. Claire Schweller scored when she was left open on the backside, then Leigha Egnor hit a field goal and a free throw before the period ended to cut the Bryan lead to 12-11 after the opening period.
Sadie Estle, who had to sit the final five minutes of the opening period after picking up her second foul, put the Panthers in front when she scored to begin the second quarter. It sparked three lead changes between the two teams in the period. Bryan grabbed the final score when Kloee Antigo drove the lane and scored to put Bryan up 24-20 at the half.
The third period played out the same way until Bryan’s run late.
The Bears finished 19 of 41 from the floor and outrebounded the Panthers 35-21. Paulding finished 13 of 39 from the floor.
Paulding finished with 23 turnovers and Bryan committed 20.
“They’re a good defensive team and we’re a good defensive team,” said Arellano. “I thought that showed for the most part. Down the stretch, they hit their free throws.”
In the consolation game, Fairview spotted Stryker a 3-0 lead, which was no problem in a 64-22 decision by the Apaches.
Carrie Zeedyk and Kiersten Cline quickly matched the scores from Stryker to put Fairview back in front the rest of the night.
“We wanted to get off to a good start right off the bat,” admitted Fairview coach Russ Zeedyk. “I thought last night (Monday), we waited too long to get aggressive. We wanted to come right out of the gate tonight and really pressure them and I thought we did that.”
The swarming Apache defense did its job, forcing Stryker into 32 turnovers in the contest. Fairview was able to convert six of those into immediate baskets, including four in a row late in the third period that stretched the Fairview lead to 53-18.
“Getting deflections and tips played a big factor on our press,” stated Fairview coach Zeedyk. “We got some turnovers and turned those into baskets.”
The Apaches also had a balanced offensive attack. Karrie Smith led the way with 14 points, followed by 12 from Zeedyk and 10 from both Cline and Paige Ricica.
“Tonight was a lot more balanced,” said the Fairview coach. “It’s a lot more typical of us. Throughout the year, we’ve been pretty balanced.”
PAULDING (36) – Schweller 4; Parrett 5; Kauser 0; Pease 8; Egnor 10; Travin 0; Suffel 0; Manz 0; Bakle 5; Kuckuck 0; Roehrig 0; Estle 4. Totals 13-9-36.
BRYAN (56) – D. Taylor 0; Thiel 0; Voigt 0; Semer 18; Miley 11; Grothaus 9; Zimmerman 2; B. Taylor 0; Lamberson 7; Arnold 0; Langenderfer 0; Antigo 9. Totals 19-16-56.
Three-point goals: Paulding – Parrett. Bryan – Grothaus, Lamberson. Rebounds: Paulding 21, Bryan 35. Turnovers: Paulding 23, Bryan 20.
Paulding 11 9 14 2 – 36
Bryan 12 12 18 14 – 56
STRYKER (22) – Woolace 7; Ki. Patterson 0; Ramon 3; Ki. Myers 2; Wickerham 6; Ka. Myers 2; Dangler 0; Blevins 0; M. Myers 0; Ka. Patterson 0. Totals 6-7-22.
FAIRVIEW (64) – C. Zeedyk 12; Smith 14; Mavis 4; Crites 6; Cline 10; O. Ricica 7; P. Ricica 10; K. Zeedyk 0; Hammer 0; Singer 0; Sprow 0. Totals 28-4-64.
Three-point goals: Stryker – Woolace, Ramon, Wickerham. Fairview – Smith 2, O. Ricica, P. Ricica. Rebounds: Stryker 27, Fairview 31 (O. Ricica 5). Turnovers: Stryker 32, Fairview 16.
Stryker 3 9 9 1 – 22
Fairview 13 17 23 11 – 64
