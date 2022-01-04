Archbold 43, Holgate 36
HOLGATE — Archbold made a 17-5 first-quarter lead stand up, powering past Holgate 43-36.
Addi Ziegler led the charge for the Bluestreaks (6-6) with 12 points and four rebounds.
Justine Eis put together a stellar line of 13 points and 13 rebounds in the loss for the Tigers (4-7).
ARCHBOLD (43) - Rupp 2; Mello 2; Hostetler 7; McQuade 6; Grime 7; Ziegler 12; Moyer 7. Totals 15-12-43.
HOLGATE (36) - Willett 0; Bower 8; Blaker 8; Wilhelm 0; Schuller 2; Altman 3; Franz 0; Meyer 2; Clark 0; Eis 13. Totals 14-5-36.
Three-point goals: Archbold - Hostetler. Holgate - Bower 2, Blaker. Rebounds: Archbold 16 (Hostetler, Ziegler 4), Holgate 28 (Eis 13). Turnovers: Archbold 16, Holgate 29.
Archbold 17 10 7 9 - 43
Holgate 5 15 9 7 - 36
Reserves: Archbold, 25-22.
Paulding 41, Delphos St. John’s 29
PAULDING — Paulding picked up its second win in three games after an 0-6 start, stifling Delphos St. John’s, 41-29.
Audrey Geisige led all scorers with 13 points in the win for the Panthers (2-7), which held the Blue Jays to 17 points after a 12-6 deficit through eight minutes. Claire Schweller chipped in a dozen.
Abby Kerner’s 11 points led the ledger for St. John’s (1-11).
DELPHOS ST. JOHN’S (29) - Linder 0; Gerdeman 0; Will 5; Altenburger 6; Mueller 3; Crewque 0; Kerner 11; Klaus 4; Milligan 0. Totals 11-5-29.
PAULDING (41) - Schweller 12; B. Bakle 4; Kauser 0; Pease 7; A. Bakle 0; Ankney 4; Kuckuck 1; Giesige 13; Roehrig 0; Suffel 0. Totals 16-5-44.
Three-point goals: Delphos St. John’s - Mueller, Kerner. Paulding - Giesige, Schweller, Pease.
Del. St. John’s 12 6 6 7 - 29
Paulding 6 8 12 15 - 41
Woodlan (Ind.) 40, Antwerp 38 (OT)
WOODBURN, Ind. — Antwerp rallied from a five-point deficit through three quarters to force overtime but host Woodlan (Ind.) prevailed in the extra session, 40-38.
Astianna Coppes led all scorers with 15 points for the Archers (6-4) as the host Warriors moved to 12-3 with their fifth consecutive win.
ANTWERP (38) - Reinhart 0; Coppes 15; Recker 0; Schuette 6; McMichael 5; Jewell 7; Brewer 5. Totals 10-13-38.
WOODLAN (40) - Klopfenstein 2; Roney 3; Smith 12; Krohn 11; Crosby 3; Goheen 1; Widenhoefer 0; Kneubuhler 8; Baumert 0. Totals 12-13-40.
Three-point goals: Antwerp - Coppes, Schuette, McMichael, Jewell, Brewer. Woodlan - Roney, Krohn, Crosby.
Antwerp 14 8 3 8 5 - 38
Woodlan 14 7 9 3 7 - 40
Evergreen 61, Edgerton 31
EDGERTON — Evergreen earned a decisive 61-31 non-league road victory against Edgerton on Tuesday night.
Edgerton (1-9) was able to stay competitive with the Vikings (7-4) in the first half as they only trailed 29-21 at halftime but a 10-point second half by the Bulldogs allowed Evergreen to pull away.
Bekah Bowser led the way with 28 points for the Vikings while Macy Chamberlain pitched in 10 points. Dominique Fort led the way for Edgerton with 11 points while Clara Gerschutz added six points.
EVERGREEN (61) — Bowser 28; Chamberlain 10; Serna 8; Shuster 8; Sintobin 7; Riggs 0; Wilson 0; Ricker 0. Totals 22-11-61.
EDGERTON (31) — Fort 11; Gershutz 6; Cape 5; Smith 2; Stuut 2; Rudersdorf 2; Hennessey 2; Everett 1; Bitter 0. Totals 13-1-31.
Three-point goals: Evergreen - Bowser 3, Sintobin. Edgerton - Gerschutz 2, Cape, Fort. Turnovers: Evergreen 13, Edgerton 20.
Evergreen 11 18 12 14 - 61
Edgerton 10 11 4 6 - 31
Leipsic 61, Patrick Henry 25
LEIPSIC — Leipsic staked out a 17-4 lead after one period and routed rival Patrick Henry, 61-25.
Whitney Langhals led three double-digit scorers for the Vikings (7-3) with 19 points. Krysten Martinez chipped in 14 points and five steals while Ava Henry added 10 tallies.
Madison Prigge netted 10 points for the Patriots, which fell to 0-10.
PATRICK HENRY (25) - Nelson 3; Boyer 0; Seemann 3; Weber 0; M. Prigge 10; Bostelman 0; Schwab 1; Kruse 0; K. Prigge 8; Johnson 0; Breece 0; Rettig 0. Totals 8-24 4-6 25.
LEIPSIC (61) - Langhals 19; Martinez 14; Henry 10; M. Hermiller 9; Haselman 6; J. Hermiller 2; L. Kirkendall 1; Schroeder 0; Apple 0; A. Kirkendall 0. Totals 25-42 5-9 61.
Three-point goals: Patrick Henry 5-15 (M. Prigge 2, K. Prigge 2, Seemann), Leipsic 6-10 (Langhals 3, Martinez 2, Henry). Rebounds: Patrick Henry 14, Leipsic 16 (M. Hermiller 6). Turnovers: Patrick Henry 19, Leipsic 4.
P. Henry 4 3 9 9 - 25
Leipsic 17 20 14 10 - 61
Liberty Center 29, North Baltimore 23
LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center girls basketball was able to come back from down 17-8 at halftime to defeat North Baltimore in a low-scoring 29-23 home victory.
After scoring just two points in the first quarter and seven in the second, Liberty Center (7-4) came out and outscored North Baltimore (6-4) 16-1 in the third quarter to take control of the game
Peyton Armey led the way for Liberty Center with nine points.
NORTH BALTIMORE (23) — Cotterman 6; Estrada 6; Hagemeyer 4; Inbody 4; Andrich 2; Feehan 1; Leonard 0; Keegan 0; Thomas 0; Trout. Totals 8-5-23.
LIBERTY CENTER (29) — Armey 9; H. Mohler 4; Gerken 4; Barrett 4; Gray 3; Keller 2; K. Mohler 0. Totals 12-2-29.
Three-point goals: North Baltimore - Cotterman 2, Estrada. Liberty Center - Gray, Army, Jones. Rebounds: Liberty Center 24 (Gerken, Barrett 6).
North Baltimore 6 11 1 5 - 23
Liberty Center 2 7 16 4 - 29
Reserves: Liberty Center, 41-4.
Edon 36, Pettisville 28
PETTISVILLE — Carlie Kiess’ 13 points led the charge as Edon picked up a non-league victory over host Pettisville, 36-28.
Kerrin Towers chipped in six markers for the Bombers (2-10), which held Pettisville to single digits in all four quarters.
Ellie Grieser hit a pair of 3-pointers and paced Pettisville (2-10) with eight tallies.
EDON (36) - Towers 6; Mitchell 2; Craven 0; Hickman 5; Heinze 3; Al. Kaylor 0; Kiess 13; As. Kaylor 3; Wofford 4. Totals 14-6-36.
PETTISVILLE (28) - Grieser 8; Klopfenstein 6; Grimm 2; Plank 4; King 2; Beck 0; Crawford 6. Totals 10-8-28.
Three-point goals: Edon - Kiess 2. Pettisville - Grieser 2.
Edon 10 9 9 8 - 36
Pettisville 6 7 7 8 - 28
Reserves: Edon, 29-21.
Delphos Jefferson 44, Miller City 42
DELPHOS — In a battle of newly-ranked Division IV squads, Delphos Jefferson’s Lyv Lindeman scored the winning layup with 2.3 seconds left to down Miller City, 44-42.
Lindeman’s 16 points led Jefferson (12-0, No. 15 Division III) while sister Alyvia Lindeman chipped in 14 markers.
Abi Lammers’ 15 tallies paced Miller City (8-2, No. 12 D-IV) while Carlie Hermiller hit three treys in an 11-point effort.
MILLER CITY (42) - Lammers 15; Ruck 2; Hermiller 11; Otto 4; Reyna 2; Pfau 8. Totals 17-37 3-6 42.
DELPHOS JEFFERSON (44) - Wiltsie 3; A. Lindeman 14; L. Lindeman 16; McGue 4; French 7. Totals 16-8-44.
Three-point goals: Miller City 5-11 (Hermiller 3, Pfau 2). Delphos Jefferson - A. Lindeman 3, Wiltsie. Rebounds: Miller City 17 (Otto 7), Delphos Jefferson 22. Turnovers: Miller City 14, Delphos Jefferson 16.
Miller City 13 7 13 9 - 42
Jefferson 15 10 9 10 - 44
Reserves: Miller City, 29-25.
Kalida 48, Lincolnview 26
MIDDLE POINT — Kalida blanked Lincolnview 12-0 in the second quarter en route to a 48-26 road victory.
Brooke Vennekotter’s 10 points led 10 players in the scoring column for the Wildcats (4-7) while Camryn Recker chipped in nine points on three longballs.
Zadria King’s nine markers paced Lincolnview (5-6).
KALIDA (48) - Vennekotter 10; C. Recker 9; W. Unverferth 8; Burgei 8; Erhart 6; L. Recker 3; Av. Unverferth 2; Am. Unverferth 2; Bockrath 0; Kuhlman 0; Meyer 0; Hipsher 0; Miller 0; M. Unverferth 0. Totals 18-54 6-15 48.
LINCOLNVIEW (26) - King 9; Renner 6; Jackman 5; Walker 2; Price 2; Bowersock 2; Looser 0; Stevens 0; Webb 0. Totals 11-33 3-6 26.
Three-point goals: Kalida 6-28 (C. Recker 3, Burgei 2, L. Recker), Lincolnview 1-9 (Jackman). Rebounds: Kalida 28 (Vennekotter 6), Lincolnview 22 (King 6). Turnovers: Kalida 15, Lincolnview 28.
Kalida 9 12 11 16 - 48
Lincolnview 7 0 8 11 - 26
