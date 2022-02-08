PIONEER — Lindsay Bergman grabbed 15 boards and scored 14 points for Hicksville on Tuesday as the Aces defeated North Central 53-35 on the road.
Kenzie Schoeder led all scorers with 23 points and two threes for the Aces (14-6) as they picked up their fourth-straight win. Molly Crall added seven points and five assists in the win.
North Central (10-8) was led by Kendal Bonney’s 15 points while Madison Brown added 14 in the loss.
HICKSVILLE (53) - Slattery 3; Seitz 2; Schroeder 23; Neidhardt 1; Smith 3; Bergman 14; Crall 7; Perna 0. Totals: 12-4-10-53.
NORTH CENTRAL (35) - Brown 14; Balser 3; Bonney 15; Dominguez 2; King 1; Burnett 0; Stewart 0.Totals: 11-1-10-35.
Three-point goals: Hicksville - Schroeder 2, Slattery, Smith, Crall. North Central - Balser. Rebounds: Hicksville 27 (Bergman 15), North Central 18. Assists: Hicksville 15 (Crall 5), North Central 7. Steals: Hicksville 13 (Crall 6), North Central 9. Turnovers: Hicksville 13, North Central 20.
Hicksville 18 12 15 8 - 53
North Central 7 13 9 6 - 35
Ayersville 54, Continental 30
CONTINENTAL — Ayersville girls basketball earned their sixth-straight victory in a 54-30 win on the road at Continental Tuesday.
Neva Sheets dropped in four triples and 16 points to lead the Pilots (17-3) to victory. Kaylee Dockery added 12 points in the winning effort as well.
Fort Continental (2-16), they were led by Bryn Tegenkamp’s 12 points, no other Pirate had more than four points.
AYERSVILLE (54) - McGuire 0; Sheets 16; Dockery 12; Froelich 7; Schindler 3; Okuley 4; Craft 12; Becher 0; Manon 0; Killagallon 0; Keasler 0; Gibson 0; Zartman 0; Alvarado 0; Gerken 0. Totals: 17-5-5-54.
CONTINENTAL (30) - Army 2; Tegenkamp 12; Logan 3; Knowles 2; Becher 2; Cordos 4; Searfoss 3; Rose 2: Pier 0; Dudgeon 0: Sprague 0. Totals: 11-2-2-30.
Three-point goals: Ayersville - Sheets 4, Dockery. Continental - Logan, Searfoss. Turnovers: Continental 23, Ayersville 20.
Ayersville 18 20 12 4 - 54
Continental 4 8 11 7 - 30
Antwerp 52, Hilltop 46
HILLTOP — Antwerp went on road and defeated non-league foe Hilltop 52-46.
Hayley Jewell led the way for the Archers (12-8) with 15 points as they knocked down six from deep as a team.
Hilltop (13-7) knocked down seven threes including three from freshman Libbie Baker who had a game-high 24 points in the loss. Jayma Bailey added 10 points for the Cadets.
ANTWERP (52) - Rohrs 5; Reinhart 9; Coppes 10; Schuete 9; Jewell 15; Braven 4. Totals: 6-6-22-52.
HILLTOP (46) - Li. Baker 24; Jayma Bailey 10; Mia Hancock 6; Connolly 3; Jones 3; La. Baker 0; Le. Baker 0; Horton 0; Wiley 0. Totals: 9-7-7-46.
Three-point goals: Antwerp - Schuette 2, Jewell 2, Reinhart, Coppes. Hilltop - Li. Baker 3, Hancock 2, Bailey, Connolly.
Antwerp 12 9 12 13 - 46
Hilltop 13 8 18 13 - 52
Reserves: Antwerp 17-15
Wayne Trace 43, Fort Jennings 23
HAVILAND — Wayne Trace earned a 43-23 non-league victory over Fort Jennings on Tuesday as they grabbed a whopping 44 rebounds and saw Christina Graham notch a double-double in the win.
Graham finished with a game-high 11 points and 12 rebounds in the victory for the Raiders (8-11). Harper Myers just narrowly missed a double-double of her own as she grabbed 11 rebounds and scored nine points.
Fort Jennings (3-18) was led by Rachel Von Sossan’s two threes and eight points.
FORT JENNINGS (23) - Calvelage 0; C. Von Sossan 4; Ricker 5; Koester 0; Dickman 2; Gilchriest 0; Jacomet 1; R. Von Sossan 8; Grote 0; Browning 0; Pothast 3. Totals: 5-23 3-11 4-9 - 23
WAYNE TRACE (43) - Troth 5; Moore 6; Whitman 0; Zartman 0; Miller 2; Myers 9; Graham 11; R. Stoller 10; K. Stoller 0; Sinn 0. Totals: 12-37 3-11 10-16 - 43.
Three-point goals: Fort Jennings - R. Von Sossan 2, C. Von Sossan. Wayne Trace - Myers 2, Graham. Rebounds: Wayne Trace 44 (Graham 12), Fort Jennings 25 (Pothast 5). Assists: Fort Jennings 4 (Calvelage, C. Von Sossan, Koester, Jacomet) Wayne Trace 6 (Moore, Myers 2). Steals: Wayne Trace 25 (Stoller 10), Fort Jennings 11 (Grote 3). Turnovers: Fort Jennings 27, Wayne Trace 22.
Fort Jennings 4 4 7 8 - 23
Wayne Trace 12 5 11 15 - 43
Reserves: Wayne Trace 29-23.
Fayette 39, Edgerton 38, 2 OT
FAYETTE — Fayette earned their first win of the season Tuesday night as they downed Edgerton 39-38 in a double overtime thriller.
Nevaeh Powers led way scoring 17 points for the Eagles (1-18) as she dropped three triples in the the triumph. Emma Leininger added six points.
Edgerton was led by Taylor Smith and Addie Cape who both dopped 11 points. Smith found bottom from three three times on the night while Cape knocked down two from long distance.
EDGERTON (38) - Smith 11; Cape 11; Ritter 0; Gerschutz 0; Rudersdorf 4; Hennessey 0; Schroeder 2; Fort 9. Totals: 4-6-12-38
FAYETTE (39) - Storrs 0; Bingman 5; Kovar 0; Powers 17; Vanderveer 2; Brown 2; Leininger 6; Sepp 0; Reinking 4. Totals: 6-5-12-39.
Three-point goals: Edgerton - Smith 3, Cape 2, Fort. Fayette - Powers 3, Bingman. Turnovers: Fayette 20, Edgerton 25.
Edgerton 3 14 11 7 1 2 - 38
Fayette 11 5 10 9 1 3 - 39
Reserves: Fayette 19-15
Ottawa-Glandorf 46, Archbold 35
OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf’s Erin Kaufman became the fifth player to reach 1,000 career points for the Titans, which pulled away for a 46-35 win over visiting Archbold.
Kaufman finished with 14 points and three steals for O-G (14-6) while Katie Kaufman chipped in 11 points and four boards.
Addi Ziegler scored a dozen points, earning three steals in the loss for the Bluestreaks (12-7).
ARCHBOLD (35) - Ziegler 12; Hostetler 6; Phillips 5; McQuade 4; Moyer 4; Rupp 2; Perez 2; Rodriguez 0; Grime 0; Mello 0; Ruffer 0. Totals 10-23 11-13 35.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (46) - E. Kaufman 14; K. Kaufman 11; Kimmet 7; Haselman 6; Schroeder 5; Aldrich 3; C. Brinkman 0; E. Brinkman 0; Frey 0; Horstman 0. Totals 20-35 4-6 46.
Three-point goals: Archbold 4-9 (Ziegler 2, Hostetler, Phillips), Ottawa-Glandorf 2-10 (Kimmet, Schroeder). Rebounds: Archbold 8 (Ziegler, Hostetler 2), Ottawa-Glandorf 17 (Aldrich 6). Turnovers: Archbold 19, Ottawa-Glandorf 18.
Archbold 14 3 14 4 - 35
O-G 13 9 17 7 - 46
Reserves: Archbold, 35-26.
Wauseon 60, Miller City 56
WAUSEON — Wauseon rallied in the fourth quarter from a five-point deficit to pick up its ninth straight victory by downing Miller City, 60-56.
Marisa Seiler drained 14 shots from the charity stripe, finishing with a game-high 26 points for the Indians (18-3). Hayley Meyer was close behind with 18 markers while Autumn Pelok hit two treys and netted 10.
Abi Lammers nailed three trifectas, finishing with 22 points, 15 rebounds and five steals for the Wildcats (14-6). Nikki Inkrott chipped in 11 points, including three longballs.
MILLER CITY (56) - Lammers 22; Ruck 2; Inkrott 11; Otto 9; Warnimont 3; Reyna 2; Pfau 4; Erford 3. Totals 20-8-56.
WAUSEON (60) - Au. Pelok 10; Rodriguez 1; Seiler 26; Carroll 5; Meyer 18. Totals 19-19-60.
Three-point goals: Miller City - Lammers 3, Inkrott 3, Otto, Erford. Wauseon - Au. Pelok 2, Carroll. Rebounds: Miller City 29 (Lammers 15). Turnovers: Miller City 11.
Miller City 16 10 19 11 - 56
Wauseon 13 18 9 20 - 60
Reserves: Miller City, 23-14 (two quarters).
Minster 46, Kalida 43, OT
KALIDA — Despite leading at halftime over Minster, Kalida ultimately fell 46-43 in overtime at home.
The Wildcats (10-11) took a 17-16 lead into the locker rooms and after trailing after three, mounted a fourth quarter comeback to send the game to overtime where they eventually fell.
Kalida was led by Andrea Burgei's 11 points, while Carrille Hovest nearly missed a double-double grabbing 11 rebounds and scoring eight points.
MINSTER (46) - No individual statistics. Totals: 14-28 4-12 14-21 - 46.
KALIDA (43) - Burgei 11; Recker 10; Hovest 8; Vennekotter 8; Erhart 6; A. Unverferth 0; W. Unverferth 0; Bockrath 0. Totals: 13-43 4-21 13-20 - 43.
Three-point goals: Kalida - Burgei 3, Recker. Rebounds: Minster 18, Kalida 23 (Hovest 11). Assists: Minster 6, Kalida 7 (Recker 3). Steals: Minster 10, Kalida 7 (Hovest 2). Turnovers: Minster 18, Kalida 14.
Minster 7 9 10 12 8 - 46
Kalida 5 12 6 15 5 - 43
Reserves: Minster 33-27.
