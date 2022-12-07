For the first time since 2014, Ayersville girls basketball sits atop the 33rd annual Defiance Physical Therapy Classic, as they downed Archbold 40-29 in a defensive struggle on Tuesday night.
Both teams struggled to score in large stretches of the game, but it was the Pilots (5-1) that were able to figure out Archbold’s (5-2) zone a little better and come out on top.
In their win over Tinora, the night prior, senior Kaylee Dockery was crucial late against the Rams. In this one, she was crucial throughout the entire game as she scored 17 points to lead all scorers.
In the first half specifically Dockery carried the Pilots with 12 of their 21 points. They led 21-14 the locker room.
“She’s a player that can just take over a game,” Ayersville head coach Tim Nicely said. “Last night and a couple of other games here she struggled a bit but tonight she came and did what Kaylee Dockery can do.”
She gave them scoring on the inside and out as she knocked down a three to get the ball rolling for the Pilots in the game against the Archbold zone, and later hit her second of two threes in the game in the second half.
Archbold did not have the same luck as Sophie Rupp, who had 18 points on Monday in their win over Defiance, was held to just one-point as she struggled to find lanes to the basket.
Instead, it was Carly Grime who largely powered the Blue Streaks on offense as she dropped in three first half triples as well as another in the fourth quarter to lead the Blue Streaks on offense with 12 points.
“Carly had some threes and she should have gotten the ball more, we didn’t find her enough,” Archbold head coach Brian Ziegler said. “But give Ayersville credit, they played a nice defensive game but we didn’t attack their zone like we should have. We have to learn from it and move on.”
The second half is where the struggles saw their peak as a Makena Thiel layup and a Rupp free throw were all the Blue Streaks could muster in the third quarter.
“We saw them play last night against Defiance’s 2-3 zone and our 3-2 zone. We've been working on that a lot, we’re getting some people established inside,” Nicely said.
That third quarter though was Ayersville’s worst offensive quarter and after three they still led just 29-17.
But coming into the final period the Pilots went on a 7-2 run that pushed their lead to 36-19 which proved to be too much to overcome for the Blue Streaks despite a 10-4 run to close out the game.
Ally Schindler added nine points for the Pilots and led the team in rebounds with 11. Schindler, who scored 17 in the semifinal game was named DPT Tournament MVP and to the all-tournament team, which included her fellow teammates Neva Sheets and Dockery as well. Rupp was named to the all-tournament team for Archbold.
“It feels awesome to win this again,” Nicely said. “There are some good teams here so to come out on top here against some good competition it feels good and you feel good for your kids.”
In the consolation match that took place before the final, Tinora (3-3) was able to use a slow third quarter for Defiance (0-5), and hold onto a 51-48 win over the winless Bulldogs.
For the second-straight night, Defiance came out hungry for a win as they ran the floor and were aggressive in attacking the basket. It resulted in a 13-10 lead after a first quarter that saw six different Bulldogs score.
That energy kept up in the second quarter too as the Bulldogs continued to spread the scoring out with four players notching at least five points in the first half.
“That was the best first half that we have played all year,” Defiance head coach Nate Headley said. “We were in a good position. We were playing well, they were playing well. It was just a good basketball game.”
For the Rams, the scoring was not quite as even as Liv Mueller for the most part kept the Rams from letting the game get away from them early as she scored 10 points in the second quarter, six coming from threes, and ultimately a game-high 19 points. Mueller was named to the all-tournament team for a second straight year.
“Liv does a really good job of looking for her shots and not just looking for her shots but opportunities to drive inside as well,” Tinora head coach Andrew Thiel said.
Defiance held on to a 27-26 lead at halftime but the third quarter proved to be their downfall as after Alex Garcia knocked down a three to open the second half, Tinora responded with an 11-0 run that included Muller’s third three of the game and free throws knocked down by each Karli and Nova Okuley. The run put them up 37-30, which was the largest lead of the game for either team.
“At halftime we really talked about taking care of the basketball, not forcing the offense, relaxing and really just taking care of the ball,” Thiel said. “We got some crucial turnovers and were able to stop them a little on the inside so all-around there was much more effort by my girls in the second half.”
Defiance did not go away there though as headed into the fourth quarter they still trailed by seven, but started the second half with a 5-2 run, capped off by Garcia’s second three of the game, to cut the lead back to three.
The two teams went back and forth until with Defiance down 47-42. With about two minutes left to play, Mira Horvath got inside and sunk a layup and then drew a foul and sunk both free throws to make it 47-46 with a minute and 14 left to play.
Getting the ball inside to Horvath was obviously a focus for the Bulldogs as she went to the line 10 times in the second half and was 9-of-10, leading the Bulldogs with 19 points, including nine in the fourth quarter. She was named to the DPT all-tournament team for a second-straight year.
And so with 30 seconds left to play and Tinora having missed their second one-and-one free throw trip to try and extend the lead late, Horvath pulled down the rebound and made her way up the court before passing the ball to Kinley Maynard. Maynard dumped the ball back down low to Horvath who went to work but this time was cleanly blocked by Addison Lee.
In the ensuing scramble Tinora gave the ball back to Defiance with eight seconds left thanks to an over-and-back call, but again the Rams came up with a big defensive play as Nova Okuley poked the ball away in the backcourt on the inbounds pass and Karli Okluey took it to the rack to extend their lead to three as time expired.
“The block scared me first but she went straight up and got that one,” Thiel said of Lee’s block. “I’m just really proud of my girls for their effort and ability.”
The loss is another tough one to swallow for the Bulldogs but they know they are taking steps and have improved.
“We just talked about it in the locker room. It doesn’t matter what our record is, we can play with anybody in this tournament and we proved it last night, we proved it again tonight,” Headley said. “It’s going to be good for us headed into our league schedule because a lot of those teams are on the caliber of the teams in this tournament."
Ayersville 40, Archbold 29
ARCHBOLD (29) - Rupp 1; McQuade 6; C. Grime 12; Perez 0; Ruffer 0; Pedraza 2; Rodriguez 0; Mello 3; N. Grime 0; Meyer 0; Thiel 4; Reyes 2; Kinsman 0; Rugar 0. Totals: 5-5-4 29.
AYERSVILLE (40) - McGuire 2; Brown 0; Waldron 2; Killgallon 0; N. Sheets 5; Dockery 17; Becher 0; Schindler 9; Manon 3; Young 2. Totals: 11-3-9 40.
Three-point goals: Archbold - C. Grime 4, Mello, Ayersville - Dockery 2, N. Sheets. Rebounds: Archbold 16 (McQuade 5), Ayersville 25 (Schindler 11). Turnovers: Archbold 16, Ayersville 14.
Archbold 4 10 3 12 - 29
Ayersville 9 12 8 11 - 40
Reserves: Archbold 13-10.
Tinora 51, Defiance 48
TINORA (51) - Sines 2; Harr 2; Lee 4; Nagel 5; K. Okuley 8; Mueller 19; Schaffner 0; Durfey 6; N. Okuley 5. Totals: 15-3-12 51.
DEFIANCE (48) - Kroeckel 7; Maynard 5; Brenner 0; Ramirez 0; Hoffman 5; Garcia 10; Horvath 19; McDonald 2. Totals: 14-3-11 48.
Three-point goals: Tinora - Mueller 3, Defiance - Garcia 2, Kroeckel. Rebounds: Tinora 22 (Nagel, K. Okuley, Mueller, Sines 4), Defiance 24 (Horvath 7). Turnovers: Tinora 15, Defiance 12.
Tinora 10 15 16 10 - 51
Defiance 13 14 7 14 - 48
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.