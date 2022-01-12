Ayersville 37, Holgate 24

HOLGATE — Ayersville’s Kaylee Dockery rained in 20 points as the Pilots stifled former conference foe Holgate 37-24 in girls hoops action on Tuesday.

Dockery drained four shots from long distance for Ayersville (11-2) as the visitors built a 30-13 halftime advantage.

Carissa Meyer paced Holgate (5-8) with 11 points.

AYERSVILLE (37) - McGuire 0; Sheets 8; Dockery 20; Froelich 1; Schindler 5; Okuley 2; Craft 1; Becher 0; Manon 0. Totals 12-8-37.

HOLGATE (24) - Willett 3; Bower 0; O. Blaker 0; Wilhelm 0; Schuller 6; Altman 2; Franz 0; Meyer 11; Clark 2; Tijerina 0; I. Blaker 0. Totals 7-9-24.

Three-point goals: Ayersville - Dockery 4, Sheets. Holgate - Willett. Turnovers: Ayersville 15, Holgate 14.

Ayersville 15 15 1 6 - 37

Holgate 6 7 3 8 - 24

Elmwood 48, Tinora 38

Tinora struggled from outside the arc, shooting 7-of-31 from long distance, as the Rams fell to Elmwood, 48-38.

Liv Mueller canned three trifectas, finishing with 11 points to lead the ledger for Tinora (9-4). Karli Okuley added seven tallies while Emily Harr had five points and five caroms.

All-Ohio guard Brooklyn Thrash powered her way to 27 points and 12 rebounds for the Royals (10-2).

ELMWOOD (48) - Thrash 27; Barber 13; Meyer 5; Frank 2; Beckfort 2.

TINORA (38) - Mueller 11; K. Okuley 7; Gray 6; Harr 5; Frazer 5; Lee 3; Meyer 1.

Three-point goals: Elmwood 0-4, Tinora 7-31 (Mueller 3, Gray 2, K. Okuley, Harr). Rebounds: Elmwood 30 (Thrash 12), Tinora 26 (Meyer 6). Turnovers: Elmwood 18, Tinora 19.

Elmwood 9 13 13 13 - 48

Tinora 3 13 11 11 - 38

Reserves: Tinora, 37-21.

Hicksville 44, Fayette 13

HICKSVILLE — Hicksville’s Kenzie Schroeder tallied 20 points and 15 rebounds as the Aces overpowered Fayette on the glass in a 44-13 home victory.

Lindsay Bergman aided the cause with seven points and 13 rebounds while Molly Crall had seven points and six caroms for Hicksville (8-4), which won the rebounding battle 47-19.

Neveah Powers’ four points paced the Eagles, which fell to 0-13.

FAYETTE (13) - Sinks 0; Storrs 2; Bingman 3; Kovar 1; Powers 4; Vanderveer 0; Brown 0; Leininger 2; Ramay 1; Sepp 0. Totals 3-5-13.

HICKSVILLE (44) - Slattery 6; L. Seitz 0; Schroeder 20; Smith 3; Bergman 7; Crall 7; Steury 1; Vasquez 0; Perna 0; A. Seitz 0. Totals 11-18-44.

Three-point goals: Fayette - Bingman, Powers. Hicksville - Schroeder 2, Slattery 2. Rebounds: Fayette 19, Hicksville 47 (Schroeder 15). Turnovers: Fayette 19, Hicksville 11.

Fayette 3 5 3 2 - 13

Hicksville 15 12 12 5 - 44

Reserves: Hicksville, 21-17.

Van Wert 74, Paulding 58

VAN WERT — Van Wert’s Sofia Houg broke former Cougar great Allie Clifton’s single-game scoring record with a 37-point outburst as the Cougars defeated Paulding, 74-58.

Claire Schweller set a new career-best mark for the Panthers (3-9) in defeat, pouring in 29 points with four longballs and 11 field goals overall. Janae Pease added 15 points and two more trifectas.

Houg finished with 15 buckets, a 3-pointer and four freebies in the record night for VW (9-4). Kyra Welch chipped in 15.

PAULDING (58) - Schweller 29; B. Bakle 0; Kauser 0; Pease 15; Suffel 0; A. Bakle 2; Ankney 2; Kuckuck 0; Giesige 9; Barton 1. Totals 21-10-58.

VAN WERT (74) - Young 5; Krites 1; Wise 0; Welch 15; Houg 37; Phillips 6; Bagley 0; Jones 2; Schaufelberger 8. Totals 29-13-74.

Three-point goals: Paulding - Schweller 4, Pease 2. Van Wert - Young, Welch, Houg.

Paulding 9 15 17 17 - 58

Van Wert 13 18 20 23 - 74

Edgerton 34, North Central 31

EDGERTON — In a back-and-forth contest, Edgerton held on to earn a 34-31 victory over visiting North Central to snap a seven-game losing streak.

Luisa Rudersdorf put in 10 points for the Bulldogs (2-11), which led 16-4 after one quarter, trailed 22-17 at halftime and held the Eagles to nine points in the second half.

Madison Brown poured in 18 points to lead all scorers for North Central, which fell to 6-6.

NORTH CENTRAL (31) - M. Brown 18; Balser 0; Burnett 5; Stewart 0; Bonney 6; R. Brown 0; Domingue 2. Totals 10-10-31.

EDGERTON (34) - Ritter 0; Gerschutz 0; Smith 6; Stuut 1; Cape 7; Rudersdorf 10; Stark 0; Hennessey 0; Schroeder 7; Fort 3. Totals 9-10-34.

Three-point goals: North Central - M. Brown. Edgerton - Cape 2, Rudersdorf 2, Smith, Fort. Turnovers: North Central 15, Edgerton 18.

N. Central 4 18 2 7 - 31

Edgerton 16 1 9 8 - 34

Antwerp 47, Lincolnview 33

ANTWERP — Antwerp rebounded from a three-game losing skid, stifling Lincolnview 47-33.

Asti Coppes racked 22 points in the win for the Archers (7-5) while Hayleigh Jewell chipped in 10 points.

Kendall Bollenbacher’s 14 points paced the Lancers (5-8).

LINCOLNVIEW (33) - Price 0; Jackman 0; Renner 0; Stevens 4; Bollenbacher 14; Walker 0; Looser 6; King 9. Totals 13-5-33.

ANTWERP (47) - Rohrs 0; Reinhart 3; Coppes 22; Recker 2; Schuette 2; McMichael 8; Jewell 10; Brewer 0. Totals 14-15-47.

Three-point goals: Lincolnview - Bollenbacher. Antwerp - Jewell 2, Reinhart, Coppes.

Lincolnview 13 8 7 5 - 33

Antwerp 16 8 15 8 - 47

Montpelier 43, Liberty Center 40

LIBERTY CENTER — Montpelier had three players reach double figures as the Locos rallied in the second half for a 43-40 win at Liberty Center.

Ariel Page netted a dozen points to lead the Locos (11-2), which outscored LC 26-16 in the second half. Chelsea McCord and Jada Uribes each netted 11 points.

Emerson Gray scored 12 points for the Tigers (8-5).

MONTPELIER (43) - Bumb 0; McGee 0; McCord 11; Richmire 7; Taylor 2; Page 12; Uribes 11. Totals 17-5-43.

LIBERTY CENTER (40) - Giesige 5; Gray 12; Armey 8; K. Mohler 4; H. Mohler 0; Keller 5; Jones 0; Gerken 4; Barrett 0; Blanton 2. Totals 17-4-40.

Three-point goals: Montpelier - McCord, Richmire, Page, Uribes. Liberty Center - Gray, Keller.

Montpelier 12 5 11 15 - 43

L. Center 12 12 7 9 - 40

Reserves: Liberty Center, 29-6 (two quarters).

Patrick Henry 34, Continental 24

CONTINENTAL — Patrick Henry earned its first victory of the season, holding Continental to single digits in all four quarters in a 34-24 triumph.

Kayla Prigge poured in nine points to lead the Patriots (1-11), which staked out a 12-5 lead after one quarter.

Jensen Armey’s 14 points led all scorers for Continental, which fell to 2-9.

PATRICK HENRY (34) - Seemann 7; Weber 6; M. Prigge 6; Bostelman 6; K. Prigge 9. Totals 13-4-34.

CONTINENTAL (24) - Armey 14; Tegenkamp 5; Logan 3; Rose 2. Totals 7-8-24.

Three-point goals: Patrick Henry - Seemann, Weber, M. Prigge, K. Prigge. Continental - Armey 2.

Patrick Henry 12 9 6 7 - 34

Continental 5 6 5 8 - 24

Wauseon 59, Bowling Green 21

BOWLING GREEN — Wauseon rolled up 44 points in the first half as the state-ranked Indians overpowered Bowling Green, 59-21.

Marisa Seiler tallied 18 points to lead the way for the 9-3 Tribe (No. 10 Division II) while Autumn Pelok and Kadence Carroll added 16 and 11 markers, respectively.

Sydney Maas netted a team-high eight points for the Bobcats (2-10).

WAUSEON (59) - Stasa 1; Tester 2; Strain 0; Au. Pelok 16; Recker 0; Rodriguez 2; Strauss 0; Seiler 18; Ehrsam 2; Carroll 11; Av. Pelok 0; Meyer 7. Totals 23-8-59.

BOWLING GREEN (21) - Cowen 0; Marovich 2; Dean-Scheele 2; Maas 8; Sayer 2; Knowlton 0; Lon. Thompson 0; Greiner 0; A. Fry 0; Lol. Thompson 2; Parker 5; M. Fry 0. Totals 9-3-21.

Three-point goals: Wauseon - Au. Pelok 3, Seiler 2. Bowling Green - none.

Wauseon 22 20 12 5 - 59

B. Green 4 7 8 2 - 21

Ottawa Hills 38, Delta 37

TOLEDO — Ottawa Hills needed one point to nip visiting Delta in a 38-37 nailbiter.

Ella and Lily Berenzweig tallied 12 and 10 points, respectively, to lead the Green Bears (3-4), which outscored the Panthers by four in the final stanza to prevail.

Khloe Weber paced the Panthers (3-9) with 13 points as Alani Haas contributed five buckets for 10 points.

DELTA (37) - Weber 13; Munger 7; Burres 3; Irelan 0; Friess 0; Haas 10; Smith 4. Totals 15-4-37.

OTTAWA HILLS (38) - Greeley 0; Dale 2; Jacob 2; O’Rourke 6; Lathrop 6; Bazzoli 0; Perz 0; E. Berenzweig 12; L. Berenzweig 10; Wimmers 0. Totals 15-6-38.

Three-point goals: Delta - Weber, Munger, Burres. Ottawa Hills - Lathrop 2.

Delta 13 10 9 5 - 37

O. Hills 11 11 7 9 - 38

Miller City 57, McComb 27

McCOMB — Miller City senior Abi Lammers nabbed 13 rebounds to become the school’s all-time rebounding leader in a 57-27 rout at McComb.

Lammers added 26 points and eight steals on the milestone night for the Wildcats (10-2), passing Melissa Michel’s 847 caroms for the top spot. Ava Ruck chipped in a dozen points.

MILLER CITY (57) - Lammers 26; Wenzinger 2; Ruck 12; Inkrott 3; Otto 6; Reyna 3; Pfau 5. Totals 22-54 9-11 57.

McCOMB (27) - V. Schorsch 2; Like 2; Mad. Schroeder 6; Wells 4; I. Schorsch 2; E. Dehart 5; L. Dehart 6. Totals 14-0-27.

Three-point goals: Miller City - Lammers 2, Inkrott, Pfau. McComb - E. Dehart. Rebounds: Miller City 29 (Lammers 13). Turnovers: Miller City 12.

Miller City 15 17 13 12 - 57

McComb 6 6 13 2 - 27

Reserves: Miller City, 30-25.

Kalida 50, Delphos St. John’s 32

DELPHOS — Kalida broke open a six-point ballgame at halftime, holding host Delphos St. John’s to 15 second-half points in a 50-32 triumph.

Brooke Erhart poured in 21 points, including four 3-pointers, adding four rebounds and four steals in the win for the Wildcats (5-8).

Abby Kerner and Emma Will netted 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Blue Jays (1-13).

KALIDA (50) - Erhart 21; Hovest 8; Burgei 6; Vennekotter 5; L. Recker 4; C. Recker 3; Miller 3; Bockrath 0; W. Unverferth 0; Kuhlman 0; Meyer 0; Am. Unverferth 0; M. Unverferth 0; Av. Unverferth 0. Totals 17-49 7-13 50.

DELPHOS ST. JOHN’S (32) - Kerner 11; Will 10; Klaus 7; Altenburger 2; Gerdeman 0; Creque 0; Linder 0; Milligan 0; Mueller 0; Wiltsie 0. Totals 11-26 6-8 32.

Three-point goals: Kalida 9-30 (Erhart 4, Burgei 2, L. Recker, C. Recker, Miller), Delphos St. John’s 4-10 (Klaus 2, Kerner, Will). Rebounds: Kalida 25 (Hovest 7), Delphos St. John’s 15. Turnovers: Kalida 11, Delphos St. John’s 13.

Kalida 9 14 14 13 - 50

St. John’s 6 11 11 4 - 32

