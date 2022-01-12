After knocking off defending state champion Napoleon a week ago, Anthony Wayne took care of the other end of the River Rivalry by dispatching Defiance 55-18 at ‘The Dawg Pound’ on Tuesday in non-conference girls hoops action.
Defiance (0-12) managed just seven field goals and three made free throws for their scoring against the Generals (9-4) as the Bulldogs came up short in their quest for their first win this season. AW put up a balanced scoring sheet in the opening stanza, out-scoring Defiance 16-2 with four points from Amelia Womack, three from Maison Barrow, two from Jenna Rybicki, three from Brooke Bender and four from Elise Bender.
Of that group, Elise Bender (18 points), Womack (12) and Rybicki (10) all hit double digits in the balanced outing for the Generals.
Alexa Garcia had a bucket and a 3-pointer in the second stanza to tie with Mira Horvath for the team lead with five points apiece for Defiance while freshman Sam Hohenberger had a bucket and two free throws for four tallies.
Defiance (0-4 WBL) will return to the hardwood on Thursday with a trip to WBL foe Kenton (5-6, 0-4 WBL) with both sides looking for their first league triumph.
ANTHONY WAYNE (55) - Miller 0; Womack 12; Schneider 0; Barrow 5; Rybicki 10; B. Bender 3; E. Bender 18; Pollack 2; Smith 0; Zenk 0; Roder 5; Saul 0. Totals 21-11-55.
DEFIANCE (18) - Moats 2; Wahl 0; Hohenberger 4; Garcia 5; Bloomfield 0; Brenner 0; Hoffman 2; Harrison 0; Medina 0; Horvath 5; Weaver 0. Totals 7-3-18.
Three-point goals: Anthony Wayne - B. Bender, Roder. Defiance - Garcia. Turnovers: Anthony Wayne 4, Defiance 17.
A. Wayne 16 12 22 5 - 55
Defiance 2 8 6 2 - 18
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.