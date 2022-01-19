Hicksville 49, Montpelier 29
HICKSVILLE — Hicksville snapped Montpelier’s four-game win streak with a defensive clampdown, holding the Locos scoreless in the second stanza in a 49-29 home win on Tuesday in local girls basketball competition.
Kenzie Schroeder tallied 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead the way for the Aces (10-5), which outscored Montpelier 15-0 in the second quarter. Lindsay Bergman added 14 points and four steals while Molly Crall tallied six points, eight assists and seven rebounds.
Trinity Richmire put up 10 points to pace Montpelier (12-3).
MONTPELIER (29) - Bumb 2; McGee 3; McCord 7; Richmire 10; Taylor 2; Page 5; Uribes 0; Phongphiou 0. Totals 8-10-29.
HICKSVILLE (49) - Slattery 7; Seitz 2; Schroeder 21; Neidhardt 0; Smith 0; Bergman 13; Crall 6; Perna 0. Totals 18-9-49.
Three-point goals: Montpelier - McGee, McCord, Richmire. Hicksville - Schroeder 2, Slattery, Crall. Rebounds: Montpelier 17, Hicksville 29 (Schroeder 10). Turnovers: Montpelier 19, Hicksville 16.
Montpelier 10 0 7 12 - 29
Hicksville 15 15 10 9 - 49
Reserves: Montpelier, 27-16.
Schroeder 21 pts 10 rebs; Bergman 14 pts 4 stls; Crall 6 pts 8 assets 7 rebs; slattery 7 pts 4 stls
Ayersville 32, Kalida 26
KALIDA — Ayersville’s defense held Kalida to just seven makes on 44 attempts as the Pilots picked up a 32-26 triumph.
Neva Sheets had a pair of treys and 11 points in the win for the Pilots (12-3).
Brooke Vennekotter nearly tallied a double-double for Kalida (6-9) with nine points and 11 rebounds in the loss.
AYERSVILLE (32) - Sheets 11; Okuley 7; Dockery 6; Schindler 4; Craft 2; McGuire 2; Froelich 0. Totals 11-24 7-17 32.
KALIDA (26) - Vennekotter 9; Hovest 6; L. Recker 6; W. Unverferth 3; Erhart 2; Burgei 0; A. Unverferth 0; Bockrath 0; C. Recker 0; M. Unverferth 0; A. Unverferth. Totals 7-44 10-16 26.
Three-point goals: Ayersville 3-5 (Sheets 2, Okuley), Kalida 2-26 (L. Recker 2). Rebounds: Ayersville 19 (Craft 7), Kalida 26 (Vennekotter 11). Turnovers: Ayersville 23, Kalida 18.
Ayersville 8 8 12 4 - 32
Kalida 5 8 6 7 - 26
Antwerp 47, Continental 23
ANTWERP — Antwerp picked up its fourth straight victory, rolling past Continental 47-23.
Aewyn McMichael knocked down four 3-pointers and paced the Archers (10-5) with 14 points while Asti Coppes chipped in 13.
Bryn Tegenkamp had 12 of the total 23 points for the Pirates, which slipped to 2-11.
CONTINENTAL (23) - Armey 0; Tegenkamp 12; Logan 4; Knowles 4; Becher 0; Rose 1; Searfoss 2; Pier 0. Totals 10-2-23.
ANTWERP (47) - Rohrs 0; Reinhart 0; Coppes 13; Schuette 5; McMichael 14; Townley 5; Jewell 5; Brewer 4; Fish 0; Krouse 0. Totals 16-5-47.
Three-point goals: Continental - Tegenkamp. Antwerp - McMichael 4, Townley, Jewell, Schuette.
Continental 5 3 8 7 - 23
Antwerp 10 11 11 15 - 47
Reserves: Antwerp, 23-4 (two quarters).
Paulding 53, Delta 51
DELTA — Paulding’s Audrey Giesige made school history, knocking down a record seven 3-pointers in the Panthers’ 53-51 comeback win at Delta.
Giesige finished with 28 points, hitting three treys in both the third and fourth quarters for Paulding (5-9), which out-scored the hosts 15-4 in the final stanza. Claire Schweller chipped in a dozen.
Grace Munger paced four Delta players in double figures with 16 points and four trifectas. Khloe Weber and Alani Haas each scored 11 points for the Panthers (3-12) while Sophia Burres added 10.
PAULDING (53) - Schweller 12; Kauser 2; Pease 7; Suffel 0; Ankney 4; Giesige 28; Barton 0; Roehrig 0; Valle 0. Totals 19-6-53.
DELTA (51) - Weber 11; Munger 16; Burres 10; Irelan 0; Friess 0; Haas 11; Sprow 0; Smith 3. Totals 19-7-51.
Three-point goals: Paulding - Giesige 7, Schweller, Pease. Delta - Munger 4, Weber, Burres.
Paulding 10 13 15 15 - 53
Delta 17 17 13 4 - 51
Delphos Jefferson 39, Wayne Trace 20
HAVILAND — State-ranked Delphos Jefferson overpowered host Wayne Trace, downing the Raiders 39-20.
Lauren French racked up 11 points and 16 rebounds for the Wildcats (15-1, No. 13 Division III) while Josie McGue netted 10.
Christina Graham’s five points were tops for the Raiders (5-8), which were outscored 33-3 in the first half.
DELPHOS JEFFERSON (39) - Wiltsie 6; Teman 0; Rode 0; A. Lindeman 6; L. Lindeman 6; Moore 0; McGue 10; Weizel 0; Shade 0; Marquiss 0; Rostorfer 0; French 11. Totals 14-48 7-14 39.
WAYNE TRACE (20) - Troth 4; Moore 0; Whitman 0; Zartman 2; Miller 2; Myers 3; Graham 5; R. Stoller 4; K. Stoller 0; Sinn 0. Totals 7-23 4-8 20.
Three-point goals: Jefferson 4-15 (Wiltsie 2, A. Lindeman, McGue), Wayne Trace 2-6 (Myers, Graham). Rebounds: Jefferson 32 (French 16), Wayne Trace 20 (Moore 5). Turnovers: Jefferson 11, Wayne Trace 25.
D. Jefferson 18 15 3 3 - 39
Wayne Trace 2 1 11 6 - 20
Reserves: Jefferson, 36-16.
Stryker 46, Edgerton 33
EDGERTON — Stryker held Edgerton scoreless in the third quarter, stifling the host Bulldogs in a 46-33 road win.
Sage Woolace drained a dozen free throws in 14 trips to the line, finishing with 24 points for the Panthers (9-6), which built up a 29-16 halftime lead.
Dominique Fort’s 10 points led the ledger for the Bulldogs (2-13).
STRYKER (46) - Clingaman 0; Woolace 24; Leupp 0; E. Fulk 5; Ramon 1; Wickerham 7; Andres 0; H. Fulk 7; Opdycke 0; Myers 2. Totals 13-18-46.
EDGERTON (33) - Ritter 2; Gerschutz 0; Smith 4; Cape 3; Rudersdorf 2; Stark 0; Hennessey 2; Schroeder 2; Fort 10; Everetts 8. Totals 11-5-33.
Three-point goals: Stryker - H. Fulk, E. Fulk. Edgerton - Fort 2, Everetts 2, Smith, Cape. Turnovers: Stryker 8, Edgerton 25.
Stryker 13 16 8 9 - 46
Edgerton 9 7 0 17 - 33
Northview 51, Napoleon 40
SYLVANIA — Napoleon fell out of the outright lead in the Northern Lakes League as the Wildcats came up short against host Sylvania Northview, 51-40.
Emma Pedroza netted 15 points to lead the Ladycats (12-3, 7-2 NLL, No. 8 D-II) while Sophie Chipps tallied 14.
Madi Michaelson led all scorers for Northview (11-5, 6-3 NLL), which led 13-6 after one quarter.
NAPOLEON (40) - Kruse 2; Durham 2; Chipps 14; Badenhop 0; Macheck 2; Tassler 0; Oberhaus 0; Pedroza 15; Rausch 5; Bump 0. Totals 15-8-40.
NORTHVIEW (51) - Pedro 3; Greene 5; Taylor 13; Coakley 6; Mattimore 0; Maple 0; Michaelson 20; Baumhower 0. Totals 17-15-51.
Three-point goals: Napoleon - Pedroza, Chipps. Northview - Michaelson, Pedro.
Napoleon 6 11 12 11 - 40
Northview 13 11 12 15 - 51
Wauseon 69, Pettisville 32
WAUSEON — Autumn Pelok and Marisa Seiler each poured in 24 points as No. 16 Wauseon made quick work of Pettisville, 69-32.
Pelok hit three longballs in her scoring output while Hayley Meyer also reached double figures with 14 points for the Indians (11-3), which pulled away with a 26-10 margin in the second half.
Amanda Grimm’s 10 points were tops for the Blackbirds, which fell to 2-14.
PETTISVILLE (32) - Grieser 8; Klopfenstein 0; Grimm 10; Plank 0; King 7; Beck 7; Wiemken 0; Miller 0. Totals 13-3-32.
WAUSEON (69) - Stasa 1; Tester 2; Strain 0; Au. Pelok 24; Reckner 0; Rodriguez 0; Strauss 0; Seiler 24; Ehrsam 0; Carroll 4; Av. Pelok 0; Meyer 14. Totals 29-5-69.
Three-point goals: Pettisville - Grieser 2, King. Wauseon - Au. Pelok 3, Seiler 2, Carroll.
Pettisville 13 9 9 1 - 32
Wauseon 21 22 18 8 - 69
Reserves: Wauseon, 42-35.
Miller City 42, Patrick Henry 5
MILLER CITY — Miller City allowed just two field goals as the Wildcats moved to 12-2 with a 42-5 rout of Patrick Henry.
Abi Lammers put up 19 points and 16 rebounds with four makes from long range for Miller City while Madison Prigge and Kenzie Prigge each had a bucket for the Patriots (3-12).
PATRICK HENRY (5) - M. Prigge 2; Kruse 1; K. Prigge 2. Totals 2-1-5.
MILLER CITY (42) - Lammers 19; Ruck 2; Otto 8; Reyna 2; Pfau 8; Erford 3. Totals 17-46 3-7 42.
Three-point goals: Patrick Henry - none. Miller City 7-22 (Lammers 4, Pfau 2, Erford). Rebounds: Miller City 16 (Lammers 16). Turnovers: Miller City 4.
Patrick Henry 2 0 0 3 - 5
Miller City 15 9 8 10 - 42
Reserves: Miller City, 51-17.
At the 6:39 mark of the 3rd quarter Madison Brown hit a reverse layup to become the North Central Lady Eagles career scoring leader, surpassing Tammy Parker's previous record of 1124 points set in the 1982-1983 season. Madison currently stands at 1133 points for her career.
North Central 46, MVCD 41
PIONEER — North Central senior Madison Brown broke a 39-year school scoring record, becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer with a layup early in the third quarter of a 46-41 win over Maumee Valley Country day.
Brown finished with 11 points in the win for the Eagles (8-7), passing Tammy Parker’s mark of 1,124 points set in 1983. Brown now stands at 1,133 career markers. Kendal Bonney led NC with 18 points, including two longballs.
Kelaysia Harris racked up 27 points, including five 3-pointers, in the loss for the Hawks (1-7).
NC 8-7, MVCD 1-7
MAUMEE VALLEY COUNTRY DAY (41) - Bland 4; Gokula 6; Villa 4; Harris 27; Saini 0; Porcher 0. Totals 17-0-41.
NORTH CENTRAL (46) - M. Brown 11; Balser 3; Burnett 8; Stewart 2; Bonney 18; R. Brown 0; Dominguez 0; King 4. Totals 18-4-46.
Three-point goals: MVCD - Harris 5, Gokula 2. North Central - Bonney 2, Burnett 2, M. Brown, Balser. Turnovers: MVCD 3, North Central 13.
MVCD 12 9 13 7 - 41
N. Central 10 7 15 14 - 46
Ottawa-Glandorf 50, Ottoville 35
OTTOVILLE — Ottawa-Glandorf picked up its 10th win of the year, pulling away in the second half for a 50-35 win at county foe Ottoville.
No Titan player hit double figures, but nine of 11 players found the scoring column for O-G (10-4, No. 9 D-III), paced by nine points each from Erin and Katie Kaufman.
Carly Thorbahn’s 11 points led all scorers in the loss for the Lady Green (7-9).
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (50) - Schroeder 0; Haselman 5; Siefker 0; Verhoff 7; Grothause 5; E. Brinkman 5; Aldrich 7; C. Brinkman 2; Kimmet 3; E. Kaufman 9; K. Kaufman 9. Totals 20-5-50.
OTTOVILLE (35) - Burgei 0; Swint 0; E. Thorbahn 6; Langhals 2; Hoersten 0; C. Thorbahn 11; S. Turnwald 0; Kramer 8; P. Turnwald 0; Sehlhorst 0; B. Turnwald 6; German 1; Furley 1; Kemper 0. Totals 11-10-35.
Three-point goals: Ottawa-Glandorf - Verhoff 2, Haselman, E. Brinkman, Kimmet. Ottoville - E. Thorbahn 2, C. Thorbahn.
O-G 10 12 13 15 - 50
Ottoville 7 10 9 9 - 35
Reserves: Ottoville, 31-28.
