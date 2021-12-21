HICKSVILLE — Hicksville girls basketball took home the Route 49 Classic Championship on Tuesday night with a 39-30 win over Antwerp.
The Aces (7-3) got to the title match after a win over Edon yesterday. They were led by Molly Crall’s 11 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the line. As a team, Hicksville had a poor shooting night from the charity stripe going 11-of-24. Avery Slattery was second on the team with nine points with all of them coming from beyond the arc.
Antwerp saw Grace Schuette lead the team with nine points while Ali Reinhart added eight points and Aewyn McMichael added seven.
In the consolation matchup, Edon (1-10) earned their first victory of the season in resounding fashion, eclipsing Edgerson (1-8) 50-26.
The Bombers saw five threes fall on the night and all five came from Carlie Kiess who led all scorers with 21 points. Allison Kaylor also added 10 points.
For Edgerton it was Grace Schroeder and Luisia Rudersdorf leading the way with six points.
Route 49 Classic
Hicksville 39, Antwerp 30
ANTWERP (30) — Schuette 9; Reinhart 8; McMichael 7; Coppes 3; Jewell 3; Rohrs 0; Recker 0; Brewer 0. Totals: 3-6-6-30.
HICKSVILLE (39) — Crall 11; Slattery 9; Schroeder 8; Smith 6; Bergman 4; Neidhardt 1; Seitz 0. Totals: 8-4-11-39.
Three-point goals: Schuette 3, Reinhart 2, Jewell. Hicksville - Slattery 3, Crall.
Antwerp 13 0 5 12
Hicksville 8 7 8 16
Edon 50, Edgerton 26
EDON (50) — Kiess 21; All. Kaylor 10; Ash. Kaylor 6; Towers 4; Wofford 4; Hickman 3; Gearig 2; Mitchell 0; Craven 0; Dulle 0; Derck 0. Totals: 17-5-1-50.
EDGERTON (26) — Rudersdorf 6; Schroeder 6; Smith 5; Gerschutz 3; Stuut 2; Start 2; Everetts 2; Ritter 0; Cape 0; Warner 0; Hennessey 0; Fort 0. Totals: 10-2-0-26.
Three-point goals: Edon - Kiess 5. Edgerton - Gerschutz, Smith.
Edgerton 6 2 10 8 - 26
Edon 13 14 13 10 - 50
Ayersville 47, McComb 21
AYERSVILLE — Ayersville used dominant defense to pick up its fourth straight win as the Pilots pounded visiting McComb, 47-21.
Ally Schindler’s 13 points led the way for the Pilots (8-1), which built up a 28-8 halftime lead. Kaylee Dockery added 10 points in the win over the Panthers ().
MCCOMB (21) - V. Schorsch 0; Jenkins 0; Sherick 2; Like 2; Mad. Schroeder 0; Wells 0; Scheff 0; Mac. Schroeder 2; Bryan 3; I. Schorsch 2; E. Dehart 8; L. Dehart 2; Rider 0. Totals 7-5-21.
AYERSVILLE (47) - McGuire 1; Sheets 3; Kay. Dockery 10; Froelich 7; Schindler 13; Kac. Okuley 4; Craft 9; Becher 0; Manon 0; Killgallon 0. Totals 17-11-47.
Three-point goals: McComb - E. Dehart 2. Ayersville - Sheets, Kay. Dockery. Turnovers: McComb 14, Ayersville 14.
McComb 6 2 9 4 - 21
Ayersville 17 11 11 8 - 47
Reserves: McComb, 23-13.
Wauseon 54, Tinora 38
Wauseon held Tinora to a single point in the third quarter, outscoring the Rams 29-11 in the second half to pick up a 54-38 road victory.
Marisa Seiler’s 22 points led the charge for the Indians (7-0) while Autumn Pelok chipped in 17 markers.
Karli Okuley netted nine points as the top scorer for Tinora (8-3) while freshman Nova Okuley added eight.
WAUSEON (54) - Seiler 22; Au. Pelok 17; Rodriguez 5; Carroll 5; Stasa 4; Tester 1; Strauss 0. Totals 22-8-54.
TINORA (38) - K. Okuley 9; N. Okuley 8; Mueller 7; Frazer 5; Harr 4; Gray 4; Meyer 1; Nagel 0; Lee 0; Durfey 0. Totals 15-7-38.
Three-point goals: Wauseon - Rodriguez, Carroll. Tinora - K. Okuley.
Wauseon 13 12 19 10 - 54
Tinora 13 14 1 10 - 38
Reserves: Tinora, 49-16.
Liberty Center 41, Bowling Green 37
BOWLING GREEN — Liberty Center held off host Bowling Green in the fourth quarter to move to 5-4 on the season with a 41-37 triumph.
Peyton Armey’s 11 points led the ledger for the Tigers as the junior guard had five makes from the charity stripe to down the Bobcats (1-7).
LIBERTY CENTER (41) - Giesige 8; Gray 6; Armey 11; K. Mohler 1; H. Mohler 3; Keller 2; Barrett 4; Gerken 4; Blanton 2. Totals 13-9-41.
BOWLING GREEN (37) - Cowan 2; Marovich 6; Dean-Scheele 2; Sayen 9; Lol. Thompson 2; Greiner 2; Lon. Thompson 10; Harker 2; Fry 2. Totals 15-5-37.
Three-point goals: Liberty Center - Armey 2. Bowling Green - Lon. Thompson 2.
Liberty Center 7 10 14 10 - 41
Bowling Green 6 8 10 13 - 37
Reserves: Liberty Center, 58-17.
Hilltop 54, Fayette 17
WEST UNITY — Hilltop staked out a 17-6 lead after one quarter as the Cadets downed visiting Fayette 54-17 in a non-league contest.
Libbie Baker’s 15 points and nine free throws led Hilltop (5-5), which drained 22-of-27 as a team. Mia Hancock added 11 markers while Leanna Baker scored 10.
Neveah Powers’ eight points paced the Eagles (0-7).
FAYETTE (17) - Sinks 2; Storrs 3; Powers 8; Brown 2; Leininger 2. Totals 6-2-17.
HILLTOP (54) - La. Baker 4; Li. Baker 15; Bailey 5; Hancock 11; Connolly 9; Le. Baker 10; Horton 0; Wiley 0; Jones 0. Totals 15-22-54.
Three-point goals: Fayette - Powers 2, Storrs. Hilltop - Bailey, Hancock.
Fayette 6 5 2 4 - 17
Hilltop 17 16 10 11 - 54
Reserves: Hilltop, 13-5 (two quarters).
Delphos Jefferson 41, Kalida 22
KALIDA — Kalida managed just eight field goals on 28 attempts against unbeaten Delphos Jefferson, falling 41-22.
Whitney Unverferth had six points on two trifectas to pace Kalida (3-5) while Josie McGue’s 10 points led all scorers for Jefferson, which moved to 10-0 on the year.
DELPHOS JEFFERSON (41) - McGue 10; French 8; A. Lindeman 8; L. Lindeman 6; Teman 4; Rostorfer 3; Wiltsie 2; Rode 0; Shade 0; Weitzel 0. Totals 16-35 6-7 41.
KALIDA (22) - W. Unverferth 6; Vennekotter 5; L. Recker 3; Burgei 3; Am. Unverferth 3; Kuhlman 2; Bockrath 0; Erhart 0; Meyer 0; Miller 0; C. Recker 0; Av. Unverferth 0; M. Unverferth 0. Totals 8-28 2-6 22.
Three-point goals: Jefferson 3-12 (A. Lindeman 2, Rostorfer), Kalida 4-14 (W. Unverferth 2, L Recker, Burgei). Rebounds: Jefferson 24 (French 10), Kalida 12 (Vennekotter 4). Turnovers: Jefferson 7, Kalida 9.
Jefferson 12 11 14 4 - 41
Kalida 7 1 4 10 - 22
Reserves: Kalida, 33-26.
