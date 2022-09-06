Volleyball
Defiance came up on the short end of a three-set defeat at the hands of 5-1 Archbold on Tuesday in area volleyball action, falling 25-9, 25-10, 25-21 to the Bluestreaks at ‘The Dawg Pound.’
Amelia Hernandez tallied seven kills with a pair of blocks to lead the Bulldogs (4-3) offensively in a setback that snapped a four-match DHS winning streak. Karleigh Hoffman added six kills and two aces. Keely Culler was dominant for the Streaks, racking up 17 kills and five aces while Olivia Liechty had eight kills and a pair of blocks.
At Defiance
Archbold def. Defiance, 25-9, 25-10, 25-21
Archbold (5-1) - Keely Culler 17 kills, 5 aces, 10 assists; Chaney Brodbeck 7 kills, 3 aces, 13 assists; Olivia Liechty 8 kills, 2 blocks; Ella Bowman 7 kills.
Defiance (4-3) - Karleigh Hoffman 6 kills, 4 digs, 2 aces; Amelia Hernandez 7 kills, 2 blocks; Piper Lacey 5 kills; Kinley Maynard 3 kills; Elizabeth Hoffman 10 digs; Lilly Lacey 7 digs, 15 assists; Ella Westrick 5 digs, 3 aces; Jasmyn Saldana 5 digs.
Reserves: Archbold, 25-23, 15-25, 29-27.
Girls Soccer
The Defiance girls soccer team nabbed both its first goal of the season and its first victory of the year, rolling past Van Wert 9-0 in Western Buckeye League action at Fred J. Brown Stadium on Tuesday.
Junior Izzy Jordan led the way with a hat trick for the victorious Bulldogs (1-5, 1-1 WBL) while freshman Kendall Rittenhouse had two goals and two assists and sophomore Olivia Cox found the net twice. Reece Rittenhouse added a goal and a helper.
At Defiance
Defiance 9, Van Wert 0
Van Wert (0-5, 0-2 WBL) - No statistics.
Defiance (1-4, 1-1 WBL) - Goals: Izzy Jordan 3, Liv Cox 2, Kendall Rittenhouse 2, Xiomara Hill, Reece Rittenhouse. Assists: Kendall Rittenhouse 2, Lindsay Roth 2, Reece Rittenhouse, Mal Nofzinger.
Girls Tennis
CELINA — Elisabeth Johnston and Victoria Gerencser picked up the lone win for Defiance in a WBL road match at Celina at second doubles in a 4-1 setback to the Mercer County Bulldogs.
The DHS second doubles pairing rallied from a tiebreak loss in the first set to defeat Celina’s Kaleah Dailey and Katie Guingrich 6-3 and 7-5 to earn the victory.
At Celina
Celina 4, Defiance 1
Singles
1. Michelle Elston (C) def. Mya Garcia, 6-0, 6-1; 2. Lauren Muhlenkamp (C) def. Alexa Rittner, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Kayliann Howell (C) def. Kaiya Snyder, 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Elise Muether-Isabelle Thobe (C) def. Marissa Martinez-Maria Moreira, 6-2, 2-6, 6-0; 2. Elisabeth Johnston-Victoria Gerencser (D) def. Kaleah Dailey-Katie Guingrich, 6-7 (4-7), 6-3, 7-5.
Golf
The Defiance boys came up five strokes short in a WBL dual match at Lima Bath while the Bulldog girls were third in a home tri-match with Patrick Henry and Antwerp at Eagle Rock Golf Club on Thursday.
In the boys match, Aidan Kiessling and Sander Neff each shot 45 to lead the DHS scorecard while Jackson Honsberger was close behind with a round of 46.
The girls match saw a medalist round of 44 from Kasey Nelson lead Patrick Henry to a team win, 16 shots clear of Antwerp. McCartney Lucas’ round of 49 paced the Archers while Ayvah Cullen shot 48 to lead Defiance. Kaylee Harsha chipped in a 61 to aid the Bulldog cause.
At Hidden Creek
Lima Bath (180) - No statistics; Defiance (185) - Aidan Kiessling 45, Sander Neff 45, Jackson Honsberger 46, Brayden Weaver 49, Jaren Honsberger 49.
At Eagle Rock
Patrick Henry (226) - Kasey Nelson 44, Katie Johnson 57, Aly Gebers 59, Maya Lirot 66; Antwerp (242) - McCartney Lucas 49, Melanie Mills 61, Bella Litzenberg 66, Jill Magoulas 66; Defiance (253) - Ayvah Cullen 48, Kaylee Harsha 61, Hailey Becker 71, Payton Tracy 73.
