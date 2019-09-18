MONTPELIER — The Edgerton cross country teams swept a quad meet at Montpelier on Tuesday. The boys, with seven runners finishing in the top 10, topped second place Montpelier, 28-64, followed by Edon (69) and North Central (81).
Daniel Belknap of Montpelier won the boys race (18:34), while Edgerton took the number 3-10 spots. Josh Apt was the top finisher for Edgerton, placing third.
In the girls race, only two teams brought full teams. Edgerton, led by a first place finish from Stephanie Thiel (21:47) and a second place from Kellogg (no first name given), nipped Montpelier, 25-31. Brinn Miller finished third for Montpelier.
At Montpelier
Boys Meet
Edgerton 28, Montpelier 64, Edon 69, North Central 81
Individuals
Daniel Belknap (M), 18:34; Burt (NC); Apt (Edg); Thiel (Edg); Walz (M); Roth (Edg); Herman (Edg); Swank (Edg); Woenker (Edg); Merillat (Edg).
Girls Meet
Edgerton 25, Montpelier 31
Individuals
Stephanie Thiel (E); Kellogg (E); Miller (M); Lamontagne (M); Purk (E); Engles (M); Stefanelli (M); Hulbert (E); Shaw (NC); Hug (E).
