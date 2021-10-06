PAULDING — Wayne Trace swept the annual tri-meet with Paulding County rivals Antwerp and Paulding at the Paulding Reservoir on Tuesday, winning both the boys and girls team titles.
In the boys race, Reid Johanns took home first place in 18:01 for the host Panthers but Wayne Trace placed five runners in the top 10 to edge out Paulding by seven points. Antwerp’s Avin and Kameron Johnson were second and third, respectively, while WT runner Maddox Treece led the Raider contingent with a fourth-place finish.
On the girls side, Kiara Bahena and Abby Moore finished 1-2 in the field to help the Raiders edge out Antwerp by four points. Aeriel Snyder’s third-place showing was tops for Antwerp while Claire Miller was fourth overall to lead Paulding in the field.
At Paulding
Boys Meet
Wayne Trace 37, Paulding 44, Antwerp 48
Top 10
1. Reid Johanns (P), 18:01; Avin Johnson (A), Kameron Johnson (A), Maddox Treece (WT), Alex Zijlstra (A), Gage Ogle (WT), Cully Thompson (P), Austin Lyons (WT), Aidan Lee (WT), Corbin Kimmel (WT).
Girls Meet
Wayne Trace 26, Antwerp 30, Paulding no team score
Top 10
1. Kiara Bahena (WT), 21:23; Abby Moore (WT), Aeriel Snyder (A), Claire Miller (P), Kenna Smith (A), Emerson Litzenberg (A), Faith Meraz (WT), Izzy Meyer (A), Anna Meraz (WT), Libby Meraz (WT).
