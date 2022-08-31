GROVER HILL — Wayne Trace’s Kiara Bahena finished first in Tuesday’s Wayne Trace Invitational at Welcome Park, one of a trio of top 10-finishers for the team champion and host Raiders in local cross country action.
Bahena finished ahead of teammate Abby Moore to take the individual crown while Hannah Swary and Elisabeth Willett were third and seventh, respectively, for runner-up Holgate. Abby Elkens was ninth for the Raiders.
In the boys race, Van Wert placed runners in second, fourth, sixth and eighth to take the team title comfortably. Tinora’s Jaxen Durfey took home the individual title for the third-place Rams in 17:10 with teammate Paul Westrick in third and freshman Logan Coy was ninth. Jack Westrick and Logan Miller were fifth and seventh for Holgate, respectively.
Wayne Trace Invitational
Boys Meet
Van Wert 33, Holgate 57, Tinora 64, Wayne Trace 100, Delphos St. John’s 127, Ayersville 155, Paulding 165, Allen East no team score, Ottoville no team score.
Individuals
1. Durfey (T), 17:10; Laudick (VW), P. Westrick (T), Miller (VW), J. Westrick (H), Scott (VW), Miller (H), Kramer (VW), Coy (T), German (O).
Girls Meet
Wayne Trace 52, Holgate 58, Van Wert 62, Delphos St. John’s 69, Ottoville 116, Tinora 148, Allen East no team score, Ayersville no team score, Paulding no team score
