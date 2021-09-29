EDGERTON — The Hicksville boys and Edgerton girls claimed victories in a Green Meadows Conference tri-meet at Edgerton on Tuesday with Antwerp.
In the boys race, the Aces narrowly edged out Antwerp by three points as Hicksville put four runners in the top 10, led by runner-up Kelton Stone and fourth-place JR Mendoza. That effort overcame Antwerp claiming the top time in the race from Avin Johnson in 19:01 as well as a third-place effort from Cameron Johnson. Hayden Herman and Cole Meyer paced Edgerton in fifth and sixth place, respectively.
The Edgerton girls tallied three of the top four finishes to edge out Antwerp by three points. Ashlee Hug outpaced teammate Luisa Rudersdorf in 23:21 to take the individual title with Anna Vermillion in fourth. Aeriel Snyder was third to lead all Archer runners.
At Edgerton
Boys
Hicksville 33, Antwerp 36, Edgerton 53
Top 10
1. Avin Johnson (A), 19:01; Kelton Stone (H), Cameron Johnson (A), JR Mendoza (H), Hayden Herman (E), Cole Meyer (E), Ryan Schliesser (H), Michael Villena (H), Alex Zijlstra (A), Zach Lockhart (A).
Girls
Edgerton 26, Antwerp 29, Hicksville no team score
Top 10
1. Ashlee Hug (E), 23:21; Luisa Rudersdorf (E), Aeriel Snyder (A), Anna Vermillion (E), Kenna Smith (A), Emma Saul (A), Isabella Graham (A), Emerson Litzenberg (A), Cailyn Brobst (E), Annika Middle (E).
At Welcome Park
Boys
Wayne Trace 15, Ayersville no team score
Top 10
1. Maddox Treece (WT), 19:15; 3. Gage Ogle (WT), 7. Aiden Lee (WT), 8. Austin Lyons (WT), 10. Logan Miller (WT).
Girls
Wayne Trace 15, Ayersville no team score
Top 10
1. Kiara Bahena (WT), 20:16; Abby Moore (WT), Faith Meraz (WT), Elizabeth Mohr (WT), Libby Meraz (WT), 7. Brenna Thomas (WT).
