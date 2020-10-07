ANTWERP -- The Paulding boys and Wayne Trace girls picked up narrow one-point wins in county cross country action at Antwerp on Tuesday.
In the boys race, Paulding's Reid Johanns took first in 18:54 ahead of Antwerp's Avin Johnson, reflecting a team standings that saw the Panthers edge the runner-up Archers, 29-30. Nick and Tyler Manz backed up Johanns' effort with fourth and fifth-place finishes.
In the girls event, Wayne Trace finished 1-2 with Kassidy Campbell winning the race in 21:41 ahead of teammate Kiara Bahena. The Raiders edged Antwerp by a point 27-28 with Archer runners Aeriel Snyder and Siera Octaviano finishing third and fourth, respectively. Paulding's Elyse Manz was fifth.
Cross Country
At Antwerp
Boys Team Scores
Paulding 29, Antwerp 30, Wayne Trace 66
Top 12
1. Reid Johanns (P), 18:54; Avin Johnson (A), Jason Geyer (A), Nick Manz (P), Tyler Manz (P), Josh Timbrook (A), Ethan Moore (WT), Eli Reinhart (A), Peyton Adams (P), Caleb Thompson (P), Alex Ziljistra (A), Zach Lockhart (A).
Girls Team Scores
Wayne Trace 27, Antwerp 28, Paulding no team score
Top 12
1. Kassidy Campbell (WT), 21:41; Kiara Bahena (WT), Aeriel Snyder (A), Siera Octaviano (A), Elyse Manz (P), Isabelle Graham (A), Elizabeth Mohr (WT), Emerson Litzenberg (A), Faith Meraz (WT), Morgan Boesch (A), Cassie Weller (P), Libby Meraz (WT).
At Napoleon
Boys Team Scores
Holgate 25, Otsego 46, Napoleon 69, Delta no team score
Top 12
1. Ashton Serrato (O), 10:24; Ryan Otto (N), Richard Bower (H), Addison Casillas (H), Hayden Hartman (H), Bailey Sonnenberg (H), Levi Zachrich (H), Jack Westrick (H), Joseph Brewster (O), Logan Miller (H), Brandon Serrato (O), Ethan Fritz (H).
Girls Team Scores
Napoleon 26, Holgate 33, Otsego no team score, Delta no team score
Top 12
1. Elisabeth Willett (H), 12:53; Kaylynn Ashbaugh (H), Maddie Lloyd (N), Jenna Hallett (D), Lindsay Deblin (N), Madeline Berry (O), Claire Durham (N), Caely Ressler (N), Hannah Swary (H), Ally Bohls (N), Cameron Lavin (N), Brynn Schnitkey (N).
Bryan Invitational
Boys Team Scores
Bryan 28, Patrick Henry 33, Evergreen 63, North Central no team score, Stryker no team score
Top 12
1. Joshuah Taylor (B), 16:54.1; Trevor Mason (B), Ivan Delgado (PH), Xander Fackler (B), Josh Munding (PH), Reegan Arps (PH), Brennen Yates (PH), Anderson Tipping (E), Carson LeRoux (E), Blake Grube (B), Lucas Will (B), Andrew Baden (PH).
Girls Team Scores
Bryan 22, Evergreen 33, North Central no team score, Patrick Henry no team score, Stryker no team score
Top 12
1. Lily Dixon (B), 21:43.7; Addie Oberlin (B), Alexa Dominguez (NC), Alexis Nieves (B), Emily Gillson (PH), Kennedy Keller (E), Kayla Gleckler (E), Madison Prigge (PH), Alexia Wickerham (S), Deanna Hoffman (E), Adrienne Struble (B), Darbi Stewart (NC).
