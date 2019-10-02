DESHLER — Daniel Gaffney of Napoleon and Emma Carpenter of Patrick Henry finished first individually in a tri-meet with McComb at the Deshler Airport on Tuesday as the PH boys and Napoleon girls claimed first place in the team standings.

Gaffney finished in 18:15 ahead of PH’s Brett Sugg though the Wildcat boys were nipped by seven points in the team standings. Meanwhile, Macee Dilbone and Madelyn Lloyd were second and third, respectively, for the Napoleon girls, which placed seven runners in the top 10.

At Deshler

Boys Meet

Patrick Henry 27, Napoleon 34, McComb 68

Individual finishers

1. Daniel Gaffney (N), 18:15; 2. Brett Sugg (PH); 3. Ryan Otto (N); 4. Ivan Delgado (PH); 5. James Franz (N); 6. Gavin Eagleson (PH); 7. Reegan Arps (PH); 8. Ryan Kurtz (PH); 9. Aaron Rider (M); 10. Andrew Baden (PH).

Girls Meet

Napoleon 24, Patrick Henry 35, McComb NTS

Individual finishers

1. Emma Carpenter (PH), 21:44; 2. Macee Dilbone (N); 3. Madelyn Lloyd (N); 4. Madison Prigge (PH); 5. Emily Burkhold (N); 6. Sarah French (N); 7. Hannah Meyer (PH); 8. Regan Burky (N); 9. Caely Ressler (N); 10. Ally Bohls (N).

At Antwerp

Boys Meet

Bryan finishers

1. Josh Taylor, 17:39; 2. Ethan Cox; 3. Tyler Manon; 4. Parker Rosebrook; 5. Caleb Zuver.

Girls Meet

Bryan finishers

1. Addie Oberlin, 22:45; 4. Adrienne Struble; 5. Lily Dixon; 11. Makenna Lane; 14. Lydia Psurny.

