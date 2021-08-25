UPPER SANDUSKY — Napoleon high school boys and girls cross country both competed in the Upper Sandusky Ice Breaker meet on Thursday.

The girls finished 9th of 14 teams, the boys finished 10th of 12 teams.

For the boys, Napoleon senior Ryan Otto was the top finisher for the Wildcats coming in seventh place with a finish time of 17:28.

There were a total of 167 runners that particpated in the event with Mount Gilead taking home the team victory with 27 points. Mount Gilead’s Michael Snopik was the individual winner with a final time of 16:49.

On the girls side, Linday Deblin led the way for the Wildcats finishing 40th with a time of 24:05. Maddie Lloyd finished 43rd with a time of 24:12 while Mara Bowser finished 44th with a time of 24:14.

155 girls ran in the meet with Carey’s Sarah Reinhart taking the individual title with a time of 19:18 and St. Ursula taking home the home victory with a score of 79.

At Upper Sandusky

Boys Meet

Mount Gilead 27, Columbus Grove 34, Tiffin Columbian 85, Upper Sandusky 118, Galion 185, Carey 188, Gibsonburg 194, Port Clinton 228, Kenton 239, Napoleon 239, Oak Harbor 288, Fostoria 345.

Individuals

Ryan Otto, 17:28; Jeremiah Gaffney, 20:46; Sam Liechty, 21:30; Alex Birkhold, 21:40; Brayden Bostelman, 22:29.

Girls Meet

St. Ursula Academy 79, Gailion 82, Tiffin Columbian 109, Wynford 143, Port Clinton 145, Mount Gilead 147, Carey 170, Gibsonburg 183, Napoleon 231, Kenton 242, River Valley 269, Oak Harbor 292, Upper Sandusky 318, Columbus Grove 364.

Individuals

Lindsay Deblin, 24.05; Maddie Lloyd, 24:12; Mara Bowser, 24:14; Paige Weaver, 24:52; Rebecca Burkhart, 25:39; Kate Drewes, 26:23; Brynn Schnitkey, 26:44; Macee Ripke, 26:59.

