EDGERTON — The Holgate boys put together a dominant team effort, rolling to an easy win in Green Meadows Conference quad action at Edgerton against the Bulldogs, Antwerp and Hicksville on Tuesday.
The Tigers strung together the top seven runners in the race and eight of the top 10, led by Richard Bower's individual win in 16:52. Edgerton's Hunter Burke and Ethan Fritz were eighth and 10th, respectively.
In the girls race, Holgate's Elisabeth Willett finished first overall but host Edgerton took the team title, thanks to second and third-place finishes from Stefanie Thiel and Ashlee Hug and a seventh-place showing from Natalee Kellog. Hicksville's Taylor Metz was sixth while Sierra Octaviano was fifth to lead Archer runners.
At Edgerton
Boys Team Scores
Holgate 15, Edgerton 65, Antwerp 71, Hicksville 93
Top 10
Richard Bower (Ho), 16:51; Addison Casillas (Ho), Hayden Hartman (Ho), Bailey Sonnenberg (Ho), Logan Miller (Ho), Levi Zachrich (Ho), Jack Westrick (Ho), Hunter Burke (E), Ethan Fritz (Ho), Kale Merillat (E).
Girls Team Scores
Edgerton 30, Holgate 45, Antwerp 51, Hicksville no team score
Top 10
Elisabeth Willett (Ho), 20:34; Stefanie Thiel (E), Ashlee Hug (E), Kaylynn Ashbaugh (Ho), Sierra Octaviano (A), Taylor Metz (Hi), Natalee Kellogg (E), Hannah Swary (Ho), Isabelle Graham (A), Baylee Scher (Hi).
At Wayne Trace
Boys Team Scores
Ayersville 20, Wayne Trace 39
Top 10
Alan Keysor (WT), 18:45; James Zimmerman (WT), Brayden Wooten (A), Ben Sokolowski (A), Ben Amoroso (A), Brayden Amoroso (A), Isaiah Xliese (A), Ethan Moore (WT), Seth Meggison (WT), Carson Rupp (WT).
Girls Team Scores
Wayne Trace 24, Ayersville 33
Top 10
Teryn Bour (A), 20:27; Kassidy Campbell (WT), Kiara Bahena (WT), Karley Mansfield (A), Elizabeth Mohr (WT), Faith Meraz (WT), Victoria Klinger (A), Libby Meraz (WT), Kelly Limbaugh (A), Makenna Elliott (WT).
