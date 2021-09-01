At Wayne Trace
Boys
Team Scores – Holgate 26, Woodlan (IN) 87, Ayersville 103, Delphos St. John’s 112, Allen East 121, Tinora 156, Wayne Trace 165, Paulding 169, Ottoville 196
Top Ten Individuals – Hunter Sidle (Allen East) 16:39, Richard Bower (Holgate) 16:49, Addison Casillas (Holgate) 16:53, Reid Johanns (Paulding) 16:54, Paul Westrick (Tinora) 17:09, Jack Westrick (Holgate) 17:27, Levi Zachrich (Holgate) 17:32, Logan Miller (Holgate) 17:49, Carter Hohenbrink (Woodlan) 18:07, Ryan Hubbart (Woodlan) 18:11
Girls
Team Scores – Delphos St. John’s 53, Tinora 59, Woodlan (IN) 72, Holgate 94, Wayne Trace 98.
Top Ten Individuals – Lauren Sattler (Tinora) 20:36, Elisabeth Willett (Holgate) 20:43, Kiara Bahena (Wayne Trace) 20:47, Julia Durfey (Tinora) 21:09, Ava Milligan (Delphos St. John’s) 21:14, Mae Emenhiser (Woodlan) 21:42, Brezlynn Rohr (Delphos St. John’s) 21:44, Kaylynn Ashbaugh (Holgate) 21:49, Hannah Swary (Holgate) 21:54, Addison Lee (Tinora) 21:56.
At Napoleon
Boys
Napoleon 26, Delta 39, Swanton 61
Napoleon top finishers: Ryan Otto (1st), 18:19; Jeremiah Gaffney (2nd), 20:44; Brayden Bostelman (5th), 21:34; Sam Leichty (8th), 21:42; Alex Birkhold (10th), 22:06.
Girls
Only Napoleon fielded a full team
Napoleon top finishers: Lindsey Deblin (1st), 23:22; Mara Bowser (2nd), 25:05; Maddie Lloyd (3rd), 25:42, Paige Weaver (4th), 26:05; Macee Ripkee (5th), 26:22.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.