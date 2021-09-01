At Wayne Trace 

Boys 

Team Scores – Holgate 26, Woodlan (IN) 87, Ayersville 103, Delphos St. John’s 112, Allen East 121, Tinora 156, Wayne Trace 165, Paulding 169, Ottoville 196

Top Ten Individuals – Hunter Sidle (Allen East) 16:39, Richard Bower (Holgate) 16:49, Addison Casillas (Holgate) 16:53, Reid Johanns (Paulding) 16:54, Paul Westrick (Tinora) 17:09, Jack Westrick (Holgate) 17:27, Levi Zachrich (Holgate) 17:32, Logan Miller (Holgate) 17:49, Carter Hohenbrink (Woodlan) 18:07, Ryan Hubbart (Woodlan) 18:11

Girls 

Team Scores – Delphos St. John’s 53, Tinora 59, Woodlan (IN) 72, Holgate 94, Wayne Trace 98.

Top Ten Individuals – Lauren Sattler (Tinora) 20:36, Elisabeth Willett (Holgate) 20:43, Kiara Bahena (Wayne Trace) 20:47, Julia Durfey (Tinora) 21:09, Ava Milligan (Delphos St. John’s) 21:14, Mae Emenhiser (Woodlan) 21:42, Brezlynn Rohr (Delphos St. John’s) 21:44, Kaylynn Ashbaugh (Holgate) 21:49, Hannah Swary (Holgate) 21:54, Addison Lee (Tinora) 21:56.

At Napoleon

Boys

Napoleon 26, Delta 39, Swanton 61

Napoleon top finishers: Ryan Otto (1st), 18:19; Jeremiah Gaffney (2nd), 20:44; Brayden Bostelman (5th), 21:34; Sam Leichty (8th), 21:42; Alex Birkhold (10th), 22:06.

Girls

Only Napoleon fielded a full team

Napoleon top finishers: Lindsey Deblin (1st), 23:22; Mara Bowser (2nd), 25:05; Maddie Lloyd (3rd), 25:42, Paige Weaver (4th), 26:05; Macee Ripkee (5th), 26:22. 

