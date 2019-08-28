GROVER HILL — Ayersville’s Noah Fisher and Holgate’s Raena Willett captured individual titles at the Wayne Trace Invitational on Tuesday.
For the boys, Fisher cruised through the course in 15:55, far ahead of Holgate’s Hayden Hartman, who finished second in 17:30. Holgate won the team title, topping runner up Tinora, 30-61, while Ottoville placed third (92). Of the other teams, Ayersville finished fourth (99), Paulding was fifth (136), followed by Allen East (141) and Wayne Trace (158).
For the girls, Willett won in 19:57, well ahead of Ayersville’s Teryn Bour (20:37). Delphos St. John’s won the team title with 32 points, while Ayersville placed second (61 points). Holgate (69) placed third, followed by Paulding (88) and Tinora (90).
At Bryan, the host Bears and Napoleon split a dual meet. Bryan took the boys meet 23-38 while Napoleon won the girls race 20-39.
At North Baltimore, Patrick Henry swept a meet with the host Tigers and McComb. The Patriots won the boys meet with 21 points, and Brett Sugg won the race in 18:38. Patrick Henry was the only full girls team at the meet.
At Wayne Trace Invitational
Boys Meet
Holgate 30, Tinora 61, Ottoville 92, Ayersville 99, Paulding 136, Allen East 141, Wayne Trace 158
Individuals
Noah Fisher (Ay), 15:55; Hayden Hartman(H); Nolan German (O); Levi Zachrich (H); Avery Casillas (H); Jacob Cramer (T); Clay Carpenter (T); Reid Johanns (P); Bailey Sonnenberg (H); Richard Bower (H).
Girls Meet
Delphos St. John’s 32, Ayersville 61, Holgate 69, Paulding 88, Tinora 90
Individuals
Raena Willett (H) 19:57, Teryn Bour (A), Kambryn Rohr (DSJ), Elisabeth Willett (H), Jenia Freewalt (DSJ), Paige Hoersten (O), Rylee Pohlman (DSJ), Kassidy Campbell (WT), Kiara Bahena (WT), Catherine Kopack (DSJ).
At Bryan
Boys
Bryan 23, Napoleon 38
Individuals
Josh Taylor (B) 17:22, Ryan Otto (N), Daniel Gaffney (N), Ethan Cox (B), Tyler Manon (B), Trevor Mason (B), Lucas Will (B), Caleb Zuver (B), Blake Grube (B), Noah Meyer (B).
Girls
Napoleon 20, Bryan 39
Individuals
(N) 21:50, (N), Addison Oberlin (B), (N), Adrienne Struble (B), (N), (N), Makenna Lane (B), (N), (N).
At North Baltimore
Boys
Patrick Henry 21, North Baltimore 53, McComb 81
Individuals
Brett Sugg (PH) 18:38, Levi Trout (NB), Ivan Delgado (PH), Reegan Arps (PH), Aaron Rider (M), Javin Saldina (PH), Gavin Eagleson (PH), Ryan Kurtz (PH), Wyatt Mowery (NB), Kadan Threet (M).
Girls
Patrick Henry 15, North Baltimore NTS, McComb NTS
Individuals
Emma Carpenter (PH) 22:15, Madison Prigge (PH), Sydnee Smith (NB), Lydia Hartman (NB), Olivia Westhoven (PH), Hannah Meyer (PH), Alivia DeLancey (NB), Angeline Parsons (PH), Lucy Trout (NB), Lauren Rohrs (PH).
