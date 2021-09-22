EDGERTON -- Edgerton runners claimed first individually in both the boys and girls races on Tuesday in a three-team meet with Montpelier and North Central.
In the girls race, Luisa Rudersdorf picked up the individual win in 22:29 as Bulldog runners took up six of the top seven spots in the standings to outdistance Montpelier. Ashlee Hug was second for the Maroon and Gold while Mekie Walz was third to lead the Locos and Darbi Stewart's eighth-place finish led North Central.
On the boys side, Montpelier edged out the host Bulldogs with runner-up Garrett Walz and three other top-10 finishes. Hunter Howard claimed the individual title in 19 minutes flat for Edgerton with teammates Cole Meyer and Hayden Herman in third and fourth, respectively. Joe Burt was fifth to lead the way for third-place North Central.
At Edgerton
Boys Meet
Montpelier 32, Edgerton 44, North Central 47
Individuals
1. Hunter Howard (Edg), 19:00; Garrett Walz (M), Cole Meyer (Edg), Hayden Herman (Edg), Joe Burt (NC), JT Fackler (M), Jordan Fry (M), Aiden Scott (NC), Alec Walz (NC), Avery Thompson (M).
Girls Meet
Edgerton 18, Montpelier 45
Individuals
1. Luisa Rudersdorf (Edg), 22:29; Ashlee Hug (Edg), Mekie Walz (M), Annika Middle (Edg), Anna Vermillion (Edg), Cailyn Brobst (Edg), Kiera Meyer (Edg), Darbi Stewart (NC), Alexis Vermillion (Edg), Jenna Clinger (M).
