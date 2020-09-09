BRYAN -- Archbold placed four runners in the top 10 of the girls standings at Tuesday’s Bryan Invitational, earning the team title by 10 points over runner-up Celina.
Streak sophomore Landon Stamm led the charge for Archbold with a third-place effort behind a pair of Celina harriers. Regan Ramirez was sixth and Brittany Ramirez seventh while Kalyn Baker finished ninth for the Bluestreaks. Napoleon was third, paced by Emily Birkhold in eighth place. Bryan finished fourth as a team, with senior Addie Oberlin earning a fifth-place finish, while Teryn Bour’s fourth-place effort led the tally for fifth-place Ayersville.
In the boys meet, Bryan’s Joshuah Taylor rolled to an individual victory in the meet with a time of 16:30.2, a full 1:09 ahead of the field. The Bears finished just two points shy of a runner-up finish in third behind Celina while Archbold claimed the team title. Aden McCarty was fourth to pace the Bluestreaks, which placed four in the race’s top 10 runners. Napoleon’s Ryan Otto was second while Ben Sokolowski paced Ayersville with an eighth-place showing.
Bryan Invitational
Boys Team Scores
Archbold 42, Celina 66, Bryan 68, Ayersville 74, Napoleon 105, North Central no team score
Top 10
Joshuah Taylor (B), 16:30.20; Ryan Otto (N), Trevor Mason (B), Aden McCarty (Ar), Cole Hitchcock ( C), Brady Johns (Ar), Conor Krogman ( C), Ben Sokolowski (Ay), Weston Ruffer (Ar), Brennan Garrow (Ar).
Girls Team Scores
Archbold 37, Celina 47, Napoleon 84, Bryan 88, Ayersville 113, North Central no team score
Top 10
Kaylie Dameron ( C), 19:13.20; Joscelyn Dameron ( C), Landon Stamm (Ar), Teryn Bour (Ay), Addie Oberlin (B), Regan Ramirez (Ar), Brittany Ramirez (Ar), Emily Birkhold (N), Kalyn Baker (Ar), Alexis Nieves (B).
At Edgerton
Boys Team Scores
Edgerton 24, Swanton 45, Hilltop 52, Liberty Center no team score
Top 10
Nathaniel Elieff (LC), 17:03; Matthew Marlow (LC), Hunter Burke (E), Kale Merillat (E), Derek Dulle (LC), Blake Szalapski (S), Cole Meyer (E), Hayden Herman (E), Wade Wagner (H), Joe Reamsnyder (H).
Girls Team Scores
Liberty Center 20, Edgerton 40, Swanton no team score, Hilltop no team score
Top 10
Makayla Meller (LC), 20:28; Stefanie Thiel (E), Gracie Miller (LC), Mallory Stark (LC), Daleyna Ashbaugh (LC), Ashlee Hug (E), Sophie Long (LC), Cassie Elieff (LC), Natalee Kellogg (E), Reagan Dulle (LC).
